700K Toyotas Recalled Over Faulty Fuel Pumps

Fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall.

Associated Press
Jan 13th, 2020
Toyota Hood Ap
AP file

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. That can increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models. Also included are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models. Some 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla.

Toyota is still developing repairs. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.

