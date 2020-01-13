Corvette, Kia Telluride Take Top Vehicle Awards

The judges evaluate finalists on value, innovation, design, performance, safety, technology and driver satisfaction.

Tom Krisher
Jan 13th, 2020
Tadge Juechter, Corvette executive chief engineer, holds up the trophy after the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette was named the North American Car of the Year in Detroit, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The Kia Telluride took Sport Utility of the Year honors and the Jeep Gladiator won the Truck of the Year Award.
Tadge Juechter, Corvette executive chief engineer, holds up the trophy after the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette was named the North American Car of the Year in Detroit, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The Kia Telluride took Sport Utility of the Year honors and the Jeep Gladiator won the Truck of the Year Award.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

DETROIT (AP) — The new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette won the North American Car of the Year award on Monday.

The Kia Telluride took Sport Utility of the Year honors and the Jeep Gladiator won the Truck of the Year Award.

About 50 automotive journalists serve as judges for the awards, which are announced every January.

They're chosen from dozens of candidates and must be new or substantially changed. Automakers often use the awards in advertising.

The judges evaluate finalists on value, innovation, design, performance, safety, technology and driver satisfaction. The selection process started last summer.

Car finalists included the Hyundai Sonata and Toyota Supra.

Truck finalists were the heavy-duty Ram pickup and Ford Ranger. The Lincoln Aviator and Hyundai Palisade joined were finalists for the utility award.

It's the first time the awards weren't announced at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The giant show has been moved to June to take advantage of warmer weather.

Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter said the award means a lot to the company because it was decided by expert judges. He said orders for the new Corvette have been so strong, the company had to add a second shift to its factory in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The car is due in showrooms next month.

“We see outstanding demand the order banks are full for a while now, so we're not completely sold out, but we have a lot of people expressing demand and a lot of excitement, honestly, around the world.”

More in Automotive
Nissan&apos;s former chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives for a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Japan Defends its Justice System
The ex-Nissan exec says he was held in solitary confinement for 130 days.
Jan 8th, 2020
New Thumb
Opioid Deaths When Plants Close
Five years after plants closed, opioid deaths were 85% higher.
Jan 8th, 2020
Nissan&apos;s former chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Carlos Ghosn: Japan Arrest was a Plot
Nissan's fugitive ex-boss described his detention conditions as a “travesty” against human rights.
Jan 8th, 2020
Takata Wall Ap
Is 10M Takata Recall the End?
It could bring to a close the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history.
Jan 8th, 2020
In this Nov. 24, 2019, photo, a saleswoman talks about a Tesla Model 3 car at a Tesla showroom in Hangzhou in eastern China&apos;s Zhejiang Province. Tesla&apos;s Shanghai factory delivered its first cars to customers Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, and chief executive Elon Musk said the electric automaker plans to set up a design center in China to create a model for worldwide sales.
Tesla Delivers First Chinese-made Model 3
Producing in China insulates Tesla from possible duty increases on imported U.S.-made vehicles from Beijing's tariff war with Washington.
Jan 7th, 2020
Carlos Carole Ghosn Ap
Japan Issues Warrant for Carole Ghosn
Prosecutors said that Carole Ghosn gave false testimony in her husband's case about the transfer of money that allegedly caused losses to Nissan.
Jan 7th, 2020
In this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 file photo,Cars for sale at the Ford dealership in Manchester, N.H. New vehicle sales in the U.S. fell slightly last year, but the numbers still passed the healthy 17 million mark for the fifth straight year. Automakers sold 17.1 million new cars, trucks and SUVs in 2019, down about 1% from the previous year.
Despite Dip, Vehicle Sales Healthy
Although buyers spent more on vehicles, companies had to prop up sales with record discounts.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this July 8, 2018, file photo, clouds are reflected above the company logo on the hood of a Tesla vehicle outside a showroom in Littleton, Colo. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the crash of a speeding Tesla that killed two people in a Los Angeles suburb, the agency announced Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
3 Deaths Raise Autopilot Questions
In addition to the deaths on Sunday night, three U.S. fatal crashes since 2016 involved vehicles using Autopilot.
Jan 6th, 2020
Mercedes Logo Ap
Mercedes Recalls 750K Cars
The sunroof can reportedly fly off.
Jan 6th, 2020
Journalists film a vehicle leaving the house of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman fled Japan this week while awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges and appeared in Lebanon.
Ghosn Jumps Bail, Flees Japan
Security camera footage reportedly showing he simply walked out of his Tokyo home hours before fleeing the country.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, hundreds of Chevrolet Cruze cars sit in a parking lot at General Motors&apos; assembly plant in Lordstown, OH. The long-struggling Rust Belt community of Youngstown, Ohio, which was stung by the loss of the massive General Motors Lordstown plant this year, wants to become a research and production hub for electric vehicles.. But Youngstown faces competition from places like Detroit and China that are taking big roles in developing electric vehicles.
Rust Belt Region Banks on EVs
The region is embarking on an ambitious plan to become a research and production hub for electric vehicles and carve out a new economy for itself by mixing its industrial past with emerging technology.
Dec 30th, 2019
In this Feb. 7, 2018, file photo, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick leaves federal court in San Francisco. Former Uber CEO Kalanick will resign from the company&apos;s board next week, effectively severing ties with the company he co-founded a decade ago.
Uber's Ex-CEO Exits Board
Company co-founder Travis Kalanick was ousted as CEO in the summer of 2017 with the company mired in numerous lawsuits.
Dec 24th, 2019
Mb G Mcancel
GM Blames Strike for EV Delay
A spokesperson told Motor Trend that GM representatives were unwilling to cross picket lines.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Vw Volkswagen Ap
Jailed Ex-VW Manager Released
James Liang, a senior engineer for VW, was granted early release Thursday after serving two thirds of his sentence.
Dec 20th, 2019