VW Announces Record Sales

The full-year sales number could cement its title as the world's largest automaker.

David McHugh
Jan 14th, 2020
Vw Hood
AP file

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen has announced record annual sales that could determine whether it keeps its crown as the world's largest automaker.

The company based in Wolfsburg, Germany, said Tuesday that it delivered 10.97 million vehicles in 2019. That compares with 10.83 million in 2018, when Volkswagen edged out the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance and Toyota, although the alliance was slightly ahead when trucks are removed from the totals.

The alliance and Toyota will report their figures in coming weeks. Toyota in December estimated its 2019 total would be 10.72 million, which would leave it behind Volkswagen.

General Motors held the title for more than seven decades before losing it to Toyota in 2008 and no longer has a shot at the top spot after selling its European business and closing other money-losing operations.

Volkswagen underlines that it does not set being the sales leader as a business goal but focuses instead on its financial results. The company's diesel scandal, in which it rigged cars to cheat on pollution emissions tests, came amid a push under former CEO Martin Winterkorn to dethrone Toyota as No. 1 in sales. The company has since pivoted in the wake of the 2015 scandal toward electric cars as the industry seeks to meet tougher limits on greenhouse gases.

Volkswagen was able to increase sales despite shrinking global auto markets. That means its market share increased against the competition. Sales were boosted by strong results in its home market in Germany, the U.S. and in Brazil, while sales slipped in the Asia-Pacific region.

More in Automotive
Rory Gamble Ap
UAW President Denies Wrongdoing
In a letter to staff, Rory Gamble said he “absolutely never requested or received any cash or kickback' from vendors.
Jan 9th, 2020
Tesla Hood Ap
US to Probe Latest Fatal Tesla Crash
The crash, which killed the driver's wife who was a passenger in the Tesla, is the second one to be investigated in the past two weeks by NHTSA.
Jan 8th, 2020
Nissan&apos;s former chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives for a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Japan Defends its Justice System
The ex-Nissan exec says he was held in solitary confinement for 130 days.
Jan 8th, 2020
New Thumb
Opioid Deaths When Plants Close
Five years after plants closed, opioid deaths were 85% higher.
Jan 8th, 2020
Nissan&apos;s former chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Carlos Ghosn: Japan Arrest was a Plot
Nissan's fugitive ex-boss described his detention conditions as a “travesty” against human rights.
Jan 8th, 2020
Takata Wall Ap
Is 10M Takata Recall the End?
It could bring to a close the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history.
Jan 8th, 2020
In this Nov. 24, 2019, photo, a saleswoman talks about a Tesla Model 3 car at a Tesla showroom in Hangzhou in eastern China&apos;s Zhejiang Province. Tesla&apos;s Shanghai factory delivered its first cars to customers Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, and chief executive Elon Musk said the electric automaker plans to set up a design center in China to create a model for worldwide sales.
Tesla Delivers First Chinese-made Model 3
Producing in China insulates Tesla from possible duty increases on imported U.S.-made vehicles from Beijing's tariff war with Washington.
Jan 7th, 2020
Carlos Carole Ghosn Ap
Japan Issues Warrant for Carole Ghosn
Prosecutors said that Carole Ghosn gave false testimony in her husband's case about the transfer of money that allegedly caused losses to Nissan.
Jan 7th, 2020
In this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 file photo,Cars for sale at the Ford dealership in Manchester, N.H. New vehicle sales in the U.S. fell slightly last year, but the numbers still passed the healthy 17 million mark for the fifth straight year. Automakers sold 17.1 million new cars, trucks and SUVs in 2019, down about 1% from the previous year.
Despite Dip, Vehicle Sales Healthy
Although buyers spent more on vehicles, companies had to prop up sales with record discounts.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this July 8, 2018, file photo, clouds are reflected above the company logo on the hood of a Tesla vehicle outside a showroom in Littleton, Colo. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the crash of a speeding Tesla that killed two people in a Los Angeles suburb, the agency announced Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
3 Deaths Raise Autopilot Questions
In addition to the deaths on Sunday night, three U.S. fatal crashes since 2016 involved vehicles using Autopilot.
Jan 6th, 2020
Mercedes Logo Ap
Mercedes Recalls 750K Cars
The sunroof can reportedly fly off.
Jan 6th, 2020
Journalists film a vehicle leaving the house of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman fled Japan this week while awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges and appeared in Lebanon.
Ghosn Jumps Bail, Flees Japan
Security camera footage reportedly showing he simply walked out of his Tokyo home hours before fleeing the country.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, hundreds of Chevrolet Cruze cars sit in a parking lot at General Motors&apos; assembly plant in Lordstown, OH. The long-struggling Rust Belt community of Youngstown, Ohio, which was stung by the loss of the massive General Motors Lordstown plant this year, wants to become a research and production hub for electric vehicles.. But Youngstown faces competition from places like Detroit and China that are taking big roles in developing electric vehicles.
Rust Belt Region Banks on EVs
The region is embarking on an ambitious plan to become a research and production hub for electric vehicles and carve out a new economy for itself by mixing its industrial past with emerging technology.
Dec 30th, 2019
In this Feb. 7, 2018, file photo, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick leaves federal court in San Francisco. Former Uber CEO Kalanick will resign from the company&apos;s board next week, effectively severing ties with the company he co-founded a decade ago.
Uber's Ex-CEO Exits Board
Company co-founder Travis Kalanick was ousted as CEO in the summer of 2017 with the company mired in numerous lawsuits.
Dec 24th, 2019