Tariffs Tank U.S. Manufacturing Outlook While China Grows, Report Says

"Tariffs have put a damper on what was expected to be a good year for global manufacturing."

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jun 16, 2025
Sad Manufacturer
iStock.com/Amorn Suriyan

Interact Analysis revised its manufacturing growth forecasts for key global regions such as the U.S. and Europe. The firm now predicts the recovery to begin in 2026 instead of 2025.

The market research company linked the delay to new tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Interact Analysis’ Manufacturing Industry Output (MIO) tracker projects slower growth in the U.S. and Europe, with the U.S. forecast dropping from a possible 4% to 0.9%.

The firm downgraded its U.S. manufacturing outlook due to the sector's reliance on imports to support its largest industries.

The report expects Eurozone’s manufacturing to shrink by 2.4% in 2025 due to the vulnerability of the bigger players in the industry, which depend on the U.S. as a major export market. 

In contrast, Interact Analysis anticipates Asia's manufacturing sector to grow by 2.7% overall, with China expanding by an anticipated 2.9%.

Interact AnalysisInteract Analysis

Impact on the machinery sector

U.S. reliance on imported machinery parts and components has increased the impact of new trade barriers, which is contributing to a downgrade in expected manufacturing growth. 

Europe’s machinery exporters, especially Germany and Italy, are getting prepared for decreased demand from the U.S. However, Asian economies are expected to grow their machinery sectors if stable trade deals are forthcoming.

“Overall, the growth that was expected in 2025 is not achievable due to the ongoing tariffs policies but there’s hope for some stabilization in 2026," MIO Tracker Lead Analyst Jack Loughney said. "Trump’s tariffs have put a damper on what was expected to be a good year for global manufacturing and we have now downgraded a majority of our projections as a result of the rapidly changing climate and the continuing threat of a tariff war.”

Latest in Trade
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
June 11, 2025
Piles of earth are seen in Ganzhou in southern China's Jiangxi province on March 19, 2025.
Critical Minerals Give China an Edge in Trade Negotiations
June 12, 2025
The Lancaster House, where the trade talks between the U.S. and China are taking place, London, June 9, 2025.
U.S., China Agree on Framework to Resolve Trade Disputes
June 11, 2025
A car drives through a desert where a signboard which reads 'Welcome to the Hotan Unity New Village' is seen on display in Hotan, in western China's Xinjiang region on Sept. 21, 2018.
Trump Says U.S. to Get Rare Earth Minerals from China in Trade Deal
June 11, 2025
Related Stories
A car drives through a desert where a signboard which reads 'Welcome to the Hotan Unity New Village' is seen on display in Hotan, in western China's Xinjiang region on Sept. 21, 2018.
Trade
Trump Says U.S. to Get Rare Earth Minerals from China in Trade Deal
Trucks loaded with container move through a container terminal port in Shanghai, China Monday, June 9, 2025.
Trade
China Says Its Exports to U.S. Fell 35% in May
President Donald Trump talks to workers as he tours U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Trade
What We Know About Trump's Promise to Hike Steel, Aluminum Tariffs to 50%
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsor Content
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
More in Trade
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsored
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Here's how to keep products moving, avoid unnecessary costs, and leverage data to hit every supply chain KPI.
June 11, 2025
The Lancaster House, where the trade talks between the U.S. and China are taking place, London, June 9, 2025.
Trade
U.S., China Agree on Framework to Resolve Trade Disputes
Negotiations are back on track after a series of disputes threatened to derail them.
June 11, 2025
A car drives through a desert where a signboard which reads 'Welcome to the Hotan Unity New Village' is seen on display in Hotan, in western China's Xinjiang region on Sept. 21, 2018.
Trade
Trump Says U.S. to Get Rare Earth Minerals from China in Trade Deal
The tariffs on Chinese goods are also reportedly on the rise.
June 11, 2025
Trucks loaded with container move through a container terminal port in Shanghai, China Monday, June 9, 2025.
Trade
China Says Its Exports to U.S. Fell 35% in May
A new round of trade talks are set to begin in London.
June 9, 2025
The 'Cosco Shipping France' container ship is moored at the Long Beach Container Terminal, LBCT, at Middle Harbor in the Port of Long Beach, Calif., , April 15, 2025.
Trade
U.S., Europe Negotiators Say Progress but No Breakthroughs on Tariff Talks
The EU has offered the U.S. a "zero for zero" deal.
June 5, 2025
President Donald Trump talks to workers as he tours U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Trade
What We Know About Trump's Promise to Hike Steel, Aluminum Tariffs to 50%
Economists warn that the latest tariffs will squeeze the wallets of companies and shoppers alike.
June 4, 2025
Police cars stand outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Sept. 30, 2022.
Trade
EU Readying 'Countermeasures' if Tariffs Deal with U.S. Crumbles
The actions would automatically take effect on July 14 or earlier.
June 2, 2025
Visitors tour the ZEROG booth showcasing it ZG-ONE, a two-seated eVTOL multicopter aircraft with its autonomous piloting at the 3rd Exhibition of Technology and Education in Civil Aviation as China promoting the low-altitude economy, in Beijing, Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
Trade
European Companies Cut Costs, Scale Back in China
Chinese overcapacity has created fears that growing imports could undermine the EU's factories.
May 28, 2025
A label reading 'Levis' on a pair of Levi Strauss & Co jeans is displayed at a production line at United Aryan EPZ Limited in Ruaraka on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya, March. 21, 2025.
Trade
Kenyans Worry U.S. Duty-Free Trade Deal Might End, Expose Them to Trump's Tariffs
An agreement between Kenya and the U.S. could expire in September.
May 22, 2025
Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Ap25092737492542 67ee8f177d66d
Trade
12 States Urge Federal Court to Strike Down Tariffs
They say the president has exceeded his authority.
May 21, 2025
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te delivers a speech at the 80th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of Victory in Europe at Taipei Guest House, in Taipei, Thursday, May 8, 2025.
Trade
Taiwan's President Calls Tariff Tensions with U.S. 'Frictions Between Friends'
The U.S. has been Taiwan's strongest unofficial ally in the face of military threats by China.
May 20, 2025
A container ship is moored at the port of the port of New York & New Jersey, Elizabeth, N.J., May 12, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trump Trade War Faces Legal Challenge
Businesses and states argue that his tariffs exceeded his power.
May 14, 2025
A container ship sails off a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
Trade
China's Exports to U.S. Sink
But its trade with other economies surged.
May 9, 2025
Port of Liverpool, England.
Automotive
Trade Deal Would Keep UK Tariffs but Cut Taxes on British Autos, Steel, Aluminum
The UK is also set to buy more American beef and ethanol.
May 9, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after David Perdue was sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to China during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Floats Cutting China Tariffs to 80%
Top U.S. officials are set to meet with a high-level Chinese delegation.
May 9, 2025