Trump Exaggerates Revenue from Tariffs

He claims that the U.S. is earning $2 billion per day.

Melissa Goldin
Apr 21, 2025
Shipping containers are seen at Port Jersey, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J.
Shipping containers are seen at Port Jersey, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump makes no secret of his love of tariffs. He heralds them as a way of bringing in revenue, striking back at countries he sees as taking advantage of the U.S. in trade, and as a cudgel to push countries to do what he wants. Even Canada and Mexico have been handed heavy taxes.

On April 2, Trump announced far-reaching new tariffs on nearly all trading partners, only to roll most of them back on April 9 after the stock market tanked.

Still, he claims that tariffs, a tax on imported goods, are bringing in billions of dollars a day. On April 8, speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner, he said, "We're making a fortune with tariffs. $2 billion a day. Do you believe it? I was told $2 billion a day."

Here's a look at the facts.

CLAIM: The U.S. is earning $2 billion per day from tariffs

THE FACTS: That's false. Trump began raising tariffs in February. That month, about $7.247 billion in customs duties were collected, or $258.82 million per day. In March, the most recent monthly figure available, a total of about $8.168 billion in customs duties was collected, or approximately $263.48 million per day. A customs duty is a type of tariff.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in an April 8 statement that as a result of 13 tariff-related presidential actions taken by Trump, it was collecting each day "over $200 million in additional associated revenue." The agency is responsible for collecting tariffs.

Those numbers are in line with what the U.S. has taken in thus far during fiscal year 2025, which started Oct. 1 under the Biden administration. According to the latest Treasury Department numbers, $56.215 billion in customs duties and certain excise taxes have been collected, or $283.91 if broken out per day. An excise tax is also a type of tariff.

The U.S. has collected approximately $3.076 billion in customs and certain excise taxes so far this month, coming out to about $180.94 million per day, according to the Treasury Department's data.

Economists suggest that Trump's number is likely based on the value of imported goods from fiscal year 2024, disregarding the impact higher tariffs will have on supply and demand.

"It's almost certainly the case we're collecting less than that," said Robert Johnson, an associate professor of economics at the University of Notre Dame, of Trump's $2 billion per day figure.

The U.S. took in about $3.3 trillion worth of goods in fiscal year 2024, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Applying the average tariff rate Trump announced on April 2 — 20% — to that figure comes out to $660 billion worth of revenue. That's roughly $1.8 billion per day.

But, economists note, this calculation does not account for behavioral changes. For example, if tariffs increase and make a product less profitable, importers may cease importing it altogether. And if consumers face higher prices due to increased tariffs, they may choose not to buy certain items.

"That's the most optimistic scenario, because that won't happen," said Felix Tintelnot, an associate professor of economics at Duke University, of Trump's $2 billion figure. "You can't do a calculation of expected tariff revenue off past trade flows and then multiply with it a currently applied tariff and expect that the past trade flow remains the same."

Ryan Monarch, an assistant professor of economics at Syracuse University, agreed, noting, "it's a very bad assumption to assume that purchases are just completely unchanged."

Not to mention, it is U.S. importers — American companies — that pay tariffs, not foreign governments. That money goes to the U.S. Treasury and those companies, in turn, typically pass their higher costs on to their customers in the form of higher prices.

Still, tariffs can hurt foreign countries by making their products pricier and harder to sell abroad. Foreign companies might have to cut prices — and sacrifice profits — to offset the tariffs and try to maintain their market share in the U.S.

Latest in Trade
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
April 21, 2025
Elizabeth Mahon, owner of baby store Three Littles, unpacks strollers and other inventory ordered by customers ahead of tariff-driven price increases at her Union Market location in Washington, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Strollers, Other Baby Products Will Get More Expensive, Harder to Find with Tariffs
April 21, 2025
Shipping containers are seen at Port Jersey, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J.
Trump Exaggerates Revenue from Tariffs
April 21, 2025
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts, right, and Chris Coons are interviewed by the Associated Press in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, April 17, 2025.
U.S. Lawmakers' Bipartisan Taiwan Visit Signals Support Despite Harsh Words and Tariffs from Trump
April 18, 2025
Related Stories
Workers load coal on trucks at a coal yard port on the Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Sunday, April 20, 2025.
Trade
China Warns Countries Against Making Trade Deals with U.S. Unfavorable to Beijing
Elizabeth Mahon, owner of baby store Three Littles, unpacks strollers and other inventory ordered by customers ahead of tariff-driven price increases at her Union Market location in Washington, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Trade
Strollers, Other Baby Products Will Get More Expensive, Harder to Find with Tariffs
Mohammad Yousaf Dar weaves a Kashmiri hand-knotted carpet at his home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on April 12, 2025.
Trade
Trump's Tariffs Threaten Survival of Centuries-Old Kashmiri Carpet Industry
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsor Content
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
More in Trade
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Artificial intelligence can help manufacturers achieve peak visibility, eliminate waste, and ensure safety.
April 21, 2025
Elizabeth Mahon, owner of baby store Three Littles, unpacks strollers and other inventory ordered by customers ahead of tariff-driven price increases at her Union Market location in Washington, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Trade
Strollers, Other Baby Products Will Get More Expensive, Harder to Find with Tariffs
An estimated 90% of the core baby care products and their parts are made in Asia.
April 21, 2025
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts, right, and Chris Coons are interviewed by the Associated Press in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Trade
U.S. Lawmakers' Bipartisan Taiwan Visit Signals Support Despite Harsh Words and Tariffs from Trump
Conversations were "optimistic and forward-looking."
April 18, 2025
This photo shows vehicles bound for foreign countries at a logistics center in Kawasaki near Tokyo, Thursday, March 27, 2025.
Trade
Japan Reports $63 Billion Trade Surplus with U.S. as It Talks with Trump on Tariffs
Japan still faces a 25% tax on imported cars, auto parts, steel and aluminum exports.
April 17, 2025
Mohammad Yousaf Dar weaves a Kashmiri hand-knotted carpet at his home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on April 12, 2025.
Trade
Trump's Tariffs Threaten Survival of Centuries-Old Kashmiri Carpet Industry
Tariffs have inadvertently affected handicraft industries in regions that rely on the U.S. market.
April 17, 2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects honor guards during the official welcoming ceremony at the national palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Trade
China Appoints New Trade Negotiator During Tariff Fight with U.S.
The country faces 145% taxes on exports to the U.S.
April 16, 2025
President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he departs after welcoming the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Joining Trade Negotiations with Japan at White House
The country is among the first to start negotiations with the U.S.
April 16, 2025
A woman uses hairspray to fixe the hair on a nutcracker titled 'Resolute Desk of the President,' featuring a seated figure signing a 'presidential proclamation,' at the Steinbach-Volkskunst nutcracker factory in Marienberg, Germany, Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
Operations
Trump's Tariffs Could Be Tough to Crack for German Nutcracker Maker
The company's factory produces hand-crafted nutcrackers that are snapped up by Americans.
April 16, 2025
A bottle of maple syrup is placed on a shelf at Judd's Wayeeses Farms in Morgan, Vt., on Friday, April 11, 2025.
Trade
Vermont Syrup Makers Face Uncertainty Amid Canada, China Tariff Chaos
“It’s uncertain enough making maple syrup.”
April 16, 2025
Boxes of ginger from China are stacked at a grocery market in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, April 11, 2025.
Trade
As Tariffs Put China-U.S. Trade in Peril, Chinese Businesses Ponder the Future
The increased tariff, one analyst said, amounts to “almost a trade embargo.”
April 16, 2025
The Johnson & Johnson logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021.
Trade
Johnson & Johnson Expects $400 Million in Tariff-Related Costs
The most substantial impact comes from tariffs against China and retaliatory tariffs from China.
April 15, 2025
A logo of SK Hynix is seen at Korea Electronics Show in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 8, 2019.
Trade
South Korea to Boost Support of Semiconductor Industry in the Face of Trump's Tariffs
Plans aim to address uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies.
April 15, 2025
An aerial view of new cars waiting for shipment at a pier for ro-ro ships in Yantai city in eastern China's Shandong province Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Trade
China Hits Back; Raises Tariffs on American Goods to 125%
It's the latest salvo in an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies.
April 11, 2025
President Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office, April 9, 2025.
Trade
The Week Trump Pushed the Global Economy to the Brink — Then Pulled Back
The back-and-forth rattled companies and shook confidence in U.S. leadership.
April 11, 2025
An investor stands in front of stock price indices at a brokerage house, Hangzhou, China, April 7, 2025.
Trade
U.S., China Locked in a Faceoff Over Tariffs
No one wants to blink first.
April 10, 2025