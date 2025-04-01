Trump Dubs April 2 'Liberation Day' for His Tariffs

Here's what to expect.

Wyatte Grantham-Philips
Josh BoakZeke Miller
Apr 1, 2025
Police guard trucks loaded with avocados on their way to the city of Uruapan in Santa Ana Zirosto, Michoacan state, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2023.
Police guard trucks loaded with avocados on their way to the city of Uruapan in Santa Ana Zirosto, Michoacan state, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2023.
AP Photo/Armando Solis, File

NEW YORK (AP) — As the trade wars launched by U.S. President Donald Trump continue to escalate, all eyes are on Wednesday.

Trump has repeatedly called April 2 "Liberation Day," with promises to roll out a set of tariffs, or taxes on imports from other countries, that he says will free the U.S. from a reliance on foreign goods. To do this, Trump has said he'll impose "reciprocal" tariffs to match the duties that other countries charge on U.S. products.

But a lot remains unknown about how these levies will actually be implemented. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that Trump would unveil his plans to place reciprocal tariffs on nearly all American trading partners on Wednesday, but maintained that the details are up to the president to announce.

Since taking office just months ago, Trump has proven to be aggressive with tariff threats, all while creating a sense of whiplash through on-again, off-again trade actions. And it's possible that we'll see more delays or confusion this week.

Trump has argued that tariffs protect U.S. industries from unfair foreign competition, raise money for the federal government and provide leverage to demand concessions from other countries. But economists stress that broad tariffs at the rates suggested by Trump could backfire.

Tariffs typically trickle down to the consumer through higher prices — and businesses worldwide also have a lot to lose if their costs rise and their sales fall. Import taxes already in effect, coupled with uncertainty around future trade actions and possible retaliations, have already roiled financial markets and lowered consumer confidence while enveloping many with questions that could delay hiring and investment.

Here's what you need to know.

What will happen on April 2?

Details around Trump's plans remain uncertain. Reciprocal tariffs could take the form of product-by-product duties, for example, or broader "averages" imposed across all goods from each country — or perhaps something else entirely. The rates could reflect what other countries charge as well as their value added taxes and subsidies to domestic companies.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told "Fox News Sunday" that the tariffs could raise $600 billion annually, which would imply an average rate of 20%.

Trump has talked about taxing the European Union, South Korea, Brazil and India, among other countries, through these levies. On Monday, Leavitt said Trump had been presented with several proposals by his advisers. She added that the president would make a final decision, but right now was not contemplating any country-wide exemptions from the tariffs.

Previously-delayed import taxes could take effect very soon. Trump's month-long delay for many goods from Canada and Mexico, for example, is set to elapse in early April. Earlier this month, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that the extension granted for Mexican imports covered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement runs through April 2. But further confirmation around a specific date has not been issued since.

Which of Trump's tariffs are about to start?

Trump has said he will place a 25% tariff on all imports from any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela, which includes the U.S. itself, starting Wednesday — in addition to imposing new tariffs on the South American country.

His 25% tariffs on auto imports will start being collected Thursday, with taxes on fully-imported cars kicking off at midnight. The tariffs are set to expand to applicable auto parts in the following weeks, through May 3.

The White House says it expects to raise $100 billion in revenue annually from these new duties, but economists stress this trade action will upend the auto industry's global supply chain and lead to higher prices for consumers.

Which tariffs have already gone into effect?

Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports beginning Feb. 4, a levy he later doubled to 20% from March 4 onward. And China has hit back with retaliatory tariffs covering a range of U.S. goods, including a 15% tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas products and 10% tariff on crude oil from the U.S. that took effect Feb 10. China also imposed tariffs of up to 15% on key U.S. farm exports starting March 10.

Trump's expanded steel and aluminum tariffs went into effect earlier this month, too. Both metals are now taxed at 25% across the board — with Trump's order to remove steel exemptions and raise aluminum's levy from his previously-imposed 2018 import taxes taking effect March 12.

Canada and Mexico, America's two largest trading partners, have also faced steep tariffs. Earlier this month, Trump implemented a partial, month-long delay of his 25% tariffs on both countries — delaying taxes for auto-related imports as well as goods that comply with the 2020 US-Mexico-Canada Agreement until early April.

But other imports are still levied, as well as a lower 10% duty on potash and Canadian energy products. In response to these tariffs, as well as the new steel and aluminum import taxes, Canada has rolled out a series of counter measures amounting to billions of dollars on U.S. goods. Mexico, meanwhile, has yet to formally impose new levies — signaling it may still hope to de-escalate the trade war, although the country previously promised retaliation to Trump's actions.

Can we expect additional tariffs down the road?

Even more tariffs from Trump are likely, with the president also threatening import taxes on products like copper, lumber, pharmaceutical drugs and computer chips.

And many countries have promised retaliatory measures — if not already imposed them, like Canada. Trump has said he won't negotiate with other countries on Wednesday's tariffs until after they're imposed, though he has said his 25% taxes on auto imports would be permanent.

In response to Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs, the European Union announced measures on U.S. goods worth some 26 billion euros ($28 billion) — to target steel and aluminum products, but also American beef, poultry, bourbon, motorcycles, peanut butter and jeans. The 27-member bloc had intended to roll out this retaliatory trade action in two phases, on Tuesday and April 13, but later said it will delay it until mid-April, without giving a specific date.

We'll potentially see more retaliatory announcements this week, particularly if Trump confirms more details of sweeping reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
March 31, 2025
A semi-automatic pistol with a conversion device installed making it fully automatic is fired as four empty shell casings fly out of the weapon, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va.
At Least Half of U.S. Now Outlaws Devices That Convert Pistols Into Machine Guns
March 31, 2025
Portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the night before burn in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Trial Will Determine Who Will Pay $600 Million Settlement in Disastrous Norfolk Southern Derailment
March 31, 2025
Oil platforms are visible through the haze near the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Galveston, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Biden Administration Offshore Oil, Gas Lease in Gulf Coast is Unlawful, Federal Judge Says
March 31, 2025
Related Stories
A semi-automatic pistol with a conversion device installed making it fully automatic is fired as four empty shell casings fly out of the weapon, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Laws & Regulations
At Least Half of U.S. Now Outlaws Devices That Convert Pistols Into Machine Guns
Mars
Laws & Regulations
Former Executive of Mars Candy Subsidiary Charged with Stealing $28 Million from Company
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin speaks, Feb 3, 2025, in East Palestine, Ohio.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Offers Industrial Polluters Way to Avoid Rules on Mercury, Arsenic, Other Toxic Chemicals
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
Sponsor Content
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
More in Laws & Regulations
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
How artificial intelligence can help maximize the safety and productivity of workers and machinery.
March 31, 2025
Portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the night before burn in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Trial Will Determine Who Will Pay $600 Million Settlement in Disastrous Norfolk Southern Derailment
Norfolk Southern wants two other companies to help pay.
March 31, 2025
Oil platforms are visible through the haze near the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Galveston, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Offshore Oil, Gas Lease in Gulf Coast is Unlawful, Federal Judge Says
Gulf Coast waters were allegedly opened up for unlawful offshore drilling leases.
March 31, 2025
Mars
Laws & Regulations
Former Executive of Mars Candy Subsidiary Charged with Stealing $28 Million from Company
He faces seven counts of wire fraud and two counts of tax evasion.
March 28, 2025
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin speaks, Feb 3, 2025, in East Palestine, Ohio.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Offers Industrial Polluters Way to Avoid Rules on Mercury, Arsenic, Other Toxic Chemicals
Environmental groups called the offer a "polluters' portal."
March 27, 2025
President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Adds Chinese Tech Firms to its Export Control List
They're accused of seeking U.S. knowhow for military use.
March 26, 2025
In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco.
Laws & Regulations
Monsanto Parent Ordered to Pay Nearly $2.1 Billion in Roundup Weedkiller Lawsuit
The company has been hit with more than 177,000 lawsuits involving the weedkiller.
March 24, 2025
In this Thursday Dec. 1, 2016 file photo, the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline stands in the background as a children sled down a hill in Cannon Ball, N.D.
Laws & Regulations
Closing Arguments Set to Begin In Pipeline Company's Lawsuit Against Greenpeace
The lawsuit stems from protests in 2016 and 2017.
March 17, 2025
Vice President JD Vance, right, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, listen as Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin, center, speaks in East Palestine Fire Station on Feb 3, 2025, in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Head Announces 'Most Consequential Day of Deregulation in American History'
Lee Zeldin is rolling back 31 environmental rules and "driving a dagger through the heart of climate-change religion."
March 12, 2025
President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb. 28, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump's 25% Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum Imports Take Effect
The move could help U.S. steel and aluminum plants, but "downstream" manufacturers would see more costs.
March 12, 2025
The Fifth Ward Elementary School and residential neighborhoods sit near the Denka Performance Elastomer Plant, back, in Reserve, La., Sept. 23, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Justice Dept. Says Ending Louisiana Petrochemical Case Helps 'Dismantle Radical DEI Programs'
The plant was sued in 2023, alleging it posed an unacceptable cancer risk.
March 10, 2025
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Changes Course and Delays Some Tariffs on Mexico and Canada
The delays come amid fears of the economic fallout from a broader trade war.
March 6, 2025
In this image from video provided by the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Dr. Martin Makary speaks during a select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic roundtable in Washington on Feb. 28, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Trump's FDA Nominee Faces Senate Questions After Agency Layoffs, Resignations
Dr. Marty Makary traces many of the health issues afflicting Americans to food additives, overprescribing of drugs and the influence of drugmakers, insurers and food companies.
March 6, 2025
A souvenir penny falls out of a penny press machine at the American Dream mall, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Laws & Regulations
The One Industry Still Buying Pennies Wholesale
It's a living.
March 6, 2025
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
How Trump Justifies His Tariffs
From spurring manufacturing to protecting 'the soul' of America.
March 6, 2025