China Imposes Export Ban on Companies Tied to Taiwan’s Military

The U.S. is bound by its own laws to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

Simina Mistreanu
Jul 9, 2025
In this April 25, 2018 photo, the logo of the Aerospace Industrial Development Corp. (AIDC) is seen in Taichung, Taiwan.
AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China imposed export controls Wednesday on eight enterprises tied to Taiwan's military as the self-ruled island started annual military exercises.

China's Commerce Ministry added eight Taiwan-based organizations including aerospace and shipbuilding companies to an export control list, citing national and regional security concerns.

The banned companies include defense supplier Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), drone maker Jingwei Aerospace Technology Co., and CSBC Corporation, Taiwan's largest shipbuilding company.

The new rules, effective immediately, prohibit the export to the listed enterprises of "dual-use items," which can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

The ban comes as Taiwan begins its annual Han Kuang military drills, which will simulate defenses against a possible invasion by China. The drills are set to be the largest and longest so far, lasting about 10 days, twice as long as last year's exercises.

China regards self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. Beijing has branded Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te as a separatist and refuses to speak to him.

A spokesperson for Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office said the export controls were necessary to defend China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"It is also a solemn warning to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," said spokesperson Chen Binhua. "'Taiwan independence' is an evil path. Enterprises, organizations and individuals who are willing to be the henchmen of the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces participate in splitting the country, and incite splitting the country will be severely punished according to law."

The United States, like most countries, doesn't recognize Taiwan as a country, but is bound by its own laws to provide it with the means to defend itself.

