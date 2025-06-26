Trump Gets 'Golden Share' Power in U.S. Steel Buyout

U.S. agencies will get it under future presidents.

Marc Levy
Jun 26, 2025
President Donald Trump dances after speaking at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
President Donald Trump dances after speaking at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
AP Photo/David Dermer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump will control the so-called "golden share" that's part of the national security agreement under which he allowed Japan-based Nippon Steel to buy out iconic American steelmaker U.S. Steel, according to disclosures with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The provision gives the president the power to appoint a board member and have a say in company decisions that affect domestic steel production and competition with overseas producers.

Under the provision, Trump — or someone he designates — controls that decision-making power while he is president. However, control over those powers reverts to the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department when anyone else is president, according to the filings.

The White House responded in a statement that the share is "not granted to Trump specifically, but to whoever the president is" when asked why Trump will directly control the decision-making and why it goes to the Treasury and Commerce departments under future presidents.

Still, the wording of the provision is specific to Trump.

It lists what decisions cannot be made "without, ... at any time when Donald J. Trump is serving as President of the United States of America, the written consent of Donald J. Trump or President Trump's Designee" or "at any other time, the written consent of the CMAs," a contractual term for the Treasury and Commerce departments.

Nippon Steel's nearly $15 billion buyout of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel became final last week, making U.S. Steel a wholly owned subsidiary.

Trump has sought to characterize the acquisition as a "partnership" between the two companies after he at first vowed to block the deal — as former President Joe Biden did on his way out of the White House — before changing his mind after he became president.

The national security agreement became effective June 13 and is between Nippon Steel, as well as its American subsidiary, and the federal government, represented by the departments of Commerce and Treasury, according to the disclosures.

The complete national security agreement hasn't been published publicly, although aspects of it have been outlined in statements and securities filings made by the companies, U.S. Steel said Wednesday.

The pursuit by Nippon Steel dragged on for a year and-a-half, weighed down by national security concerns, opposition by the United Steelworkers and presidential politics in the premier battleground state of Pennsylvania, where U.S. Steel is headquartered.

The combined company will become the world's fourth-largest steelmaker in an industry dominated by Chinese companies, and bring what analysts say is Nippon Steel's top-notch technology to U.S. Steel's antiquated steelmaking processes, plus a commitment to invest $11 billion to upgrade U.S. Steel facilities.

The potential that the deal could be permanently blocked forced Nippon Steel to sweeten the deal.

That included upping its capital commitments in U.S. Steel facilities and adding the golden share provision, giving Trump the right to appoint an independent director and veto power on specific matters.

Those matters include reductions in Nippon Steel's capital commitments in the national security agreement; changing U.S. Steel's name and headquarters; closing or idling U.S. Steel's plants; transferring production or jobs outside of the U.S.; buying competing businesses in the U.S.; and certain decisions on trade, labor and sourcing outside the U.S.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsored
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
June 18, 2025
Electric vehicle chargers sit outside a Ford dealership, Jan. 21, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo.
Federal Judge Orders Trump Administration to Release EV Charger Funding in 14 States
June 25, 2025
A runner grabs a bottle of water at the athlete's village prior to the start of the 116th running of the Boston Marathon, Hopkinton, Mass., April 16, 2012.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Delivers Win for Environmentalists in Fight Over ‘Forever Chemicals’
June 24, 2025
The Supreme Court, Washington, Feb. 27, 2025.
Supreme Court Rejects Company's Push for a Quick Decision on Tariffs
June 23, 2025
Related Stories
Donald Trump Jr. participates in the announcement of Trump Mobile, in New York's Trump Tower, Monday, June 16, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Family's Plan to Sell 'Made in USA' Phones Raises Ethical Concerns
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Administration Offers Details of How It Would Control U.S. Steel
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, claps as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk prepares to depart after a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show on Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Laws & Regulations
Musk Could Lose Billions Depending on How Spat with Trump Unfolds
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsor Content
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
More in Laws & Regulations
The Manufacturer’s Guide to a Future-Ready Talent Strategy
Sponsored
The Manufacturer’s Guide to a Future-Ready Talent Strategy
Start future-proofing your talent strategy today. Discover how a four-part framework can help manufacturers move beyond a siloed, static approach and overcome labor shortages to build a flexible, agile workforce.
June 18, 2025
A runner grabs a bottle of water at the athlete's village prior to the start of the 116th running of the Boston Marathon, Hopkinton, Mass., April 16, 2012.
Laws & Regulations
Wisconsin Supreme Court Delivers Win for Environmentalists in Fight Over ‘Forever Chemicals’
State regulators can force landowners to clean up emerging pollutants such as PFAS.
June 24, 2025
The Supreme Court, Washington, Feb. 27, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Supreme Court Rejects Company's Push for a Quick Decision on Tariffs
The high court is typically reluctant to take up cases before lower courts have decided.
June 23, 2025
Protesters who have lost love ones to the opioid crisis protest outside a courthouse in Boston, Aug. 2, 2019, where a judge heard arguments in a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma.
Laws & Regulations
Purdue Pharma's $7B Opioid Settlement Plan Could Get Votes from Victims, Cities
The settlement is a way to avoid trials with claims totaling more than $2 trillion.
June 20, 2025
A Sig Sauer P320 handgun is held by a Maine gun shop owner, Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Sig Sauer, Faced with Lawsuits Over Popular Pistol, Gets Protection in New Hampshire
The lawsuits say Sig Sauer's pistol can go off without the trigger being pulled.
June 20, 2025
Rick Woldenberg, CEO of Learning Resources, an educational toy company whose products are manufactured in China, stands at a warehouse in Vernon Hills, Ill., April 11, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Toy Company Challenges Tariffs Before the Supreme Court in Long Shot Bid for Quick Decision
Learning Resources argues that President Trump illegally imposed tariffs under an emergency powers law rather than getting approval from Congress.
June 17, 2025
Donald Trump Jr. participates in the announcement of Trump Mobile, in New York's Trump Tower, Monday, June 16, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Family's Plan to Sell 'Made in USA' Phones Raises Ethical Concerns
Trump has already used the federal government to reward his allies and punish his enemies.
June 16, 2025
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Administration Offers Details of How It Would Control U.S. Steel
The union has concerns.
June 16, 2025
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks to members of the media at the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Curbs Immigration Enforcement at Farms, Meatpacking Plants Restaurants
Immigration authorities have been a growing presence at farms and factories across the country.
June 16, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a bill blocking California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Signs Measure Blocking California's Ban on New Sales of Gas-Powered Cars
California's attorney general called the actions "unlawful, irrational and wildly partisan."
June 12, 2025
President Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 10, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Court Allows Collection of Tariffs as Challenges Continue
The court added that it would expedite the case and hear arguments late next month.
June 12, 2025
Janelle Lowe prepares to charge her electric vehicle at a charging station Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Long Beach, Calif.
Laws & Regulations
Trump is Expected to Sign Measure Blocking California's Nation-Leading Vehicle Emissions Rules
Officials contend that what the federal government is doing is illegal.
June 12, 2025
President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Elon Musk Backs Off from Trump Feud, Says He 'Went Too Far'
June 11, 2025
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, claps as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk prepares to depart after a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show on Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Laws & Regulations
Musk Could Lose Billions Depending on How Spat with Trump Unfolds
It all depends on Trump's appetite for revenge.
June 9, 2025
The Warrick Power Plant operates Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Newburgh, Ind.
Laws & Regulations
Planet-Warming Emissions Dropped When Companies Had to Report Them
But the EPA wants to end that.
June 6, 2025