Country 'Nobody Has Heard Of' Hit With Highest U.S. Tariffs in the World

If you have ever bought jeans from an American brand, chances are they were manufactured in Lesotho.

Mogomotsi MagomeMichelle Gumede
Apr 7, 2025
A Lesotho election official makes a phone call as he waits for last minute voters near the eastern Lesotho town of Mokhotlong Saturday May 26, 2012.
A Lesotho election official makes a phone call as he waits for last minute voters near the eastern Lesotho town of Mokhotlong Saturday May 26, 2012.
AP Photo/Jerome Delay, file

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — If you have ever bought a pair of jeans from an American brand like Levi's or Wrangler, chances are they were manufactured at a factory in the small southern African nation of Lesotho.

Textile manufacturing is one of Lesotho's key industries, exporting some 75% of its output to the United States.

This is expected to change after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped a 50% tariff on imports from Lesotho, the highest among all countries. According to Trump, Lesotho charges a 99% tariff on U.S. goods, but the government said it doesn't know how the U.S. administration calculated that figure. Government officials did not say Thursday what Lesotho's tariffs on U.S. goods are.

Here is what the high tariffs mean for Lesotho.

A country 'nobody has ever heard of'

Trump made fun of Lesotho in a speech in March, calling it a nation that "nobody has ever heard of." Lesotho's foreign minister reminded him that the U.S. has a diplomatic mission there.

Last year, the landlocked kingdom bordered on all sides by South Africa with a population of 2.3 million people, celebrated 200 years of the founding of the Basotho nation and 58 years of independence from British rule.

Its picturesque scenery and mountainous views draw visitors from Africa and across the world, and during winter, Lesotho becomes one of the most sought-after skiing destinations.

What are Lesotho's exports and the economy?

Lesotho does not pay tariffs on exports to Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Swaziland since it is a member of regional economic blocs such as the Southern African Customs Union. Main exports include clothing, diamonds, water, power, wool and mohair.

The new tariffs announced by Trump mean that American consumers will pay more for goods made in Lesotho, making them less competitive in the U.S market.

According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, in 2024, U.S.-Lesotho bilateral trade stood at $240.1 million. Apart from clothing, Lesotho's exports also include diamonds and other goods.

Classified as a lower-middle income country by the World Bank, nearly half of Lesotho's 2.3 million population live below the poverty line, while a quarter are unemployed.

How has Lesotho reacted to tariffs?

Lesotho's Trade Minister Mokhethi Shelile said his country will be on the prowl for new markets and use the Africa Continental Free Trade Area to increase exports to favorable destinations in Africa.

The government would also urgently send a delegation to the U.S. to negotiate a workable arrangement. Shelile said he's concerned about the possible closure of textile factories, which employ about 12,000 people in Lesotho.

Latest in Trade
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
March 31, 2025
Containers are stacked at the Port of Los Angeles ,Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.
Musk Wants 'Zero-Tariff Zone' With Europe
April 7, 2025
A man walks past Apple and Nike stores in Beijing, China, Friday, April 4, 2025.
China Imposes 34% Tariff on Imports of All U.S. Products Starting April 10
April 4, 2025
President Trump during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 2, 2025.
Trump Announces Sweeping New Tariffs to Promote U.S. Manufacturing, Risking Inflation and Trade Wars
April 3, 2025
Related Stories
Containers are stacked at the Port of Los Angeles ,Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.
Trade
Musk Wants 'Zero-Tariff Zone' With Europe
Wall Street sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March. 21, 2024. Reddit shares will begin trading Thursday.
Trade
Data Suggests Trade War is Hurting Manufacturers
Hockey players go for the puck during the final of the women's open division at the pond hockey classic in Meredith, N.H., on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
Trade
Trump's Tariffs Send Shockwaves Through Sporting Goods Industry
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
Sponsor Content
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
More in Trade
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Industrial Operations
How artificial intelligence can help maximize the safety and productivity of workers and machinery.
March 31, 2025
A man walks past Apple and Nike stores in Beijing, China, Friday, April 4, 2025.
Trade
China Imposes 34% Tariff on Imports of All U.S. Products Starting April 10
China will also impose more export controls on rare earth materials.
April 4, 2025
President Trump during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 2, 2025.
Trade
Trump Announces Sweeping New Tariffs to Promote U.S. Manufacturing, Risking Inflation and Trade Wars
The action amounts to a historic tax hike that could push the global order to a breaking point.
April 3, 2025
Wall Street sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March. 21, 2024. Reddit shares will begin trading Thursday.
Trade
Data Suggests Trade War is Hurting Manufacturers
U.S. manufacturing activity contracted last month, breaking a two-month streak of growth.
April 1, 2025
A bin of spent grain leftover from the brewing process at Resurgence Brewing Company is wheeled out, Feb. 27, 2025, Buffalo, N.Y.
Trade
Trump's Trade Wars Threaten America's Craft Brewers Already Reeling From Changing Tastes
A new threat to an industry already reeling from changing tastes.
March 31, 2025
Hockey players go for the puck during the final of the women's open division at the pond hockey classic in Meredith, N.H., on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
Trade
Trump's Tariffs Send Shockwaves Through Sporting Goods Industry
Many pieces of sporting equipment originate outside the U.S.
March 31, 2025
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses a media conference at the end of an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 20, 2025.
Trade
EU Delays Retaliatory Trade Action to Mid-April
The EU had intended to impose measures on goods from the U.S. worth some $28 billion.
March 21, 2025
Canadian Prime Minister designate Mark Carney, second right, speaks to steel workers after touring the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Trade
With Trump's Zigzag Actions on Trade, March Came In Like a Lion
There's not much chance it will go out like a lamb.
March 17, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Trade
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff on European Wine After EU Floats Whiskey Tariff
The proposed tariff would impact imported wine, Champagne and spirits.
March 13, 2025
President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 9, 2025.
Trade
Evaluating Canada's, EU's Swift Retaliation to Trump's Steel, Aluminum Tariffs
What will actually happen?
March 13, 2025
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gestures during a press conference in Sydney, Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Trade
Australia Won't Retaliate Against 'Unjustified' U.S. Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum
U.S. President Donald Trump said last month he was considering a tariff exemption for Australia.
March 12, 2025
Coils of steel are seen at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco Steel Plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Trade
Canada Will Announce More Than $20B in Tariffs in Response to Trump's Metal Tariffs
Canada is the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the U.S.
March 12, 2025
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament in London, England, Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Trade
Britain Considers Retaliation Over New U.S. Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum Imports
The tariffs are a new blow for Britain's once-mighty steel industry.
March 12, 2025
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen addresses the European Parliament, Strasbourg, France, March 11, 2025.
Trade
EU's Retaliatory Tariffs Hit Beef, Whiskey, Motorcycles
The measures will cover goods from the U.S. worth some $28 billion.
March 12, 2025
President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 7, 2025.
Trade
Trump Doubles Planned Tariffs on Canadian Steel, Aluminum as Trade War Intensifies
The move comes in response to Ontario's electricity price increase.
March 11, 2025