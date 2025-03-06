China Slams U.S. Tariffs

The Chinese commerce minister said there are "no winners in a trade war."

Elaine Kurtenbach
Mar 6, 2025
A man waves the Chinese national flag and Communist Party flag in the popular Wangfujing shopping street in Beijing, China, Thursday, March 6, 2025.
A man waves the Chinese national flag and Communist Party flag in the popular Wangfujing shopping street in Beijing, China, Thursday, March 6, 2025.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

China will not yield to bullying and its economy can weather higher tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump and other challenges, the Chinese commerce minister said Thursday, though he added that there are "no winners in a trade war."

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual session of China's national congress, Wang Wentao reiterated Beijing's calls for talks. Coercion and threats are bound to fail, he said, noting that China's role as a main trading partner of 140 nations means it has plenty of options. Wang and other officials outlined Beijing's strategies for building its economy and financial markets, but did not announce any major new initiatives.

Here are some highlights:

China is open to talks, but will fight US tariffs

The Trump administration has raised tariffs on imports from China twice since taking office in January. China has hit back with duties and other restrictions on American goods and companies. Wang said China expects mutual respect in its dealings with other countries.

"Coercion and threats will not work on China, nor will they scare China. China's determination to defend its own interests is unswerving," Wang said, adding that "there are no winners in a trade war."

"If the American side goes further down this wrong path, we will continue to respond in kind," he said. "We will fight to the end."

Still, he stressed that China is open to resolving differences over trade. "Our two sides can meet at an appropriate time and our teams can also have communication as early as possible," he said.

Blaming China for the U.S. fentanyl problem — Trump's stated reason for imposing 20% tariffs on all imports from China — won't solve the problem, he said.

China has other options for global trade

China is the main trading partner of 140 countries and regions and has free trade agreements with more than 30 countries, Wang said.

"We are ready to sign more FTA," he added.

Wang acknowledged that Chinese exporters face serious challenges but said Beijing is encouraging companies to participate in trade shows and to expand globally. The Chinese government is also expanding its financial support for export credit and hopes to increase trade in services and e-commerce.

"We do not put all our eggs in one basket," he said.

Supporting more consumer demand and business investment

A slump in China's housing market and lackluster share prices, scant social welfare and job losses since the COVID-19 pandemic have weighed on China's economy, dragging on growth.

Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, China's main national planning agency, acknowledged that forecasts for economic growth for 2025 tend to be around 4.6% to 4.8%, below the government's target of "around 5%."

Zheng said the government is drafting a "specialized plan of action" to encourage more consumer spending and investment. He did not provide specific details.

China will spend more on "livelihood and consumption," Finance Minister Lan Fo'an said, promising more help for deeply indebted local governments and bigger investments in education, social security and public health.

"We will make sure that every coin is well spent," Lan said, adding that "the central government has left ample room for policy to be implemented."

Latest in Trade
A man waves the Chinese national flag and Communist Party flag in the popular Wangfujing shopping street in Beijing, China, Thursday, March 6, 2025.
China Slams U.S. Tariffs
March 6, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.
EU Pushes Back Hard Against Trump Tariff Threats
February 28, 2025
President Donald Trump holds his first Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.
Trump Plans Tariffs on Mexico, Canada for Tuesday
February 27, 2025
Vehicles are parked to be exported at a port next to Hyundai Motor's manufacturing facility in Ulsan, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.
South Korea Requests Exclusion From Trump's Efforts to Increase Tariffs
February 21, 2025
Related Stories
President Donald Trump holds his first Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.
Trade
Trump Plans Tariffs on Mexico, Canada for Tuesday
Trade War
Trade
Trade Conflict Casts Shadow Over Access to Vital Elements Needed By Technology Sector
A container ship is loaded and unloaded at a container terminal at a port of Kawasaki near Tokyo on March 9, 2022.
Trade
Japan's Exports, Imports Grew in January as Tariff Worries Loom
United States Vice-President JD Vance addresses the audience during the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Trade
U.S. Presents Ukraine With Document to Access Rare Earth Minerals
More in Trade
President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.
Economics
EU Pushes Back Hard Against Trump Tariff Threats
It also contested allegations by the president that the bloc was out to get the U.S.
February 28, 2025
President Donald Trump holds his first Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.
Trade
Trump Plans Tariffs on Mexico, Canada for Tuesday
He also said that the existing 10% tariffs on China would be doubled.
February 27, 2025
Vehicles are parked to be exported at a port next to Hyundai Motor's manufacturing facility in Ulsan, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.
Trade
South Korea Requests Exclusion From Trump's Efforts to Increase Tariffs
South Korea emphasizes already applying low duties on American products.
February 21, 2025
Trade War
Trade
Trade Conflict Casts Shadow Over Access to Vital Elements Needed By Technology Sector
They're used in EVs, cell phones, wind turbines and other industries the U.S. has sought to develop.
February 20, 2025
A container ship is loaded and unloaded at a container terminal at a port of Kawasaki near Tokyo on March 9, 2022.
Trade
Japan's Exports, Imports Grew in January as Tariff Worries Loom
Exports rose in a variety of products, including machinery, medical goods and ships.
February 19, 2025
Containers are stacked at the cargo terminal in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Trade
U.S. Displaced China as Germany's Biggest Single Trading Partner Last Year
This is the first time this has happened in 10 years.
February 19, 2025
Tariffs
Operations
Plumbing and PVF Supplier Increasing Prices After Latest Tariff Announcement
"Despite our continued efforts to mitigate these costs, we must implement a price increase."
February 18, 2025
President Trump listens to a question from a reporter as Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick in the Oval Office, Feb. 13, 2025.
Trade
Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Will Overturn Decades of Trade Policy
They are likely to create chaos for global businesses — and conflict with both adversaries and allies.
February 17, 2025
United States Vice-President JD Vance addresses the audience during the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Trade
U.S. Presents Ukraine With Document to Access Rare Earth Minerals
But offered almost nothing in return.
February 17, 2025
A worker in protective clothes melts steel at the Zaporizhstal Iron and Steelworks, one of the country's largest steel plants, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
Trade
Trump's Tariffs Expose Ukraine's Steel Industry to Another War
The U.S. import duties could cost the weakened industry $58 million in revenue.
February 17, 2025
President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter as Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick watches after Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Signs Plan for Reciprocal Tariffs on U.S. Trading Partners
The move would match U.S. tariffs to the tax rates other countries charge on imports.
February 14, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks as Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as the Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Says He'll Announce Reciprocal Tariffs on U.S. Trading Partners on Thursday
Trump has said tariffs will help create factory jobs, but economists paint a different picture.
February 13, 2025
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as Jordan's King Abdullah II departs the White House after meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Readies Matching Tariffs on Trade Partners
"If they charge us, we charge them," Trump said.
February 12, 2025
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on Aug. 27, 2024.
Trade
Japan Says It Has Asked U.S. to Exclude It from 25% Steel, Aluminum Tariffs
This would be a a change from duty-free quotas that Tokyo was given previously.
February 12, 2025
In this July 7, 2018, file photo, whiskeys distilled and bottled in the U.S. are displayed for sale in a grocery store in Beijing.
Trade
U.S. Sales Fall for American Whiskeys as Threats of a Trade War Heat Up
Tariff talk is casting a shadow over already unsatisfying 2024 results.
February 11, 2025