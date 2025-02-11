Trump Considers Tariff Exemptions on Australian Steel, Aluminum

Australian steelmaker BlueScope employs thousands of workers in the U.S.

Rod McGuirk
Feb 11, 2025
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, speaks in Canberra, about his telephone conversation with President Donald Trump who Albanese says has agreed to consider a tariff exemption on Australian steel and aluminum imports.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, speaks in Canberra, about his telephone conversation with President Donald Trump who Albanese says has agreed to consider a tariff exemption on Australian steel and aluminum imports.
Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump said he agreed to consider a tariff exemption on Australian steel and aluminum imports after a telephone call on Tuesday with Australia's prime minister.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese argued for an exemption during the call, which was scheduled before Trump announced tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on Monday.

Trump said the United States trade surplus with Australia was one of the reasons he was considering an exemption from the tariffs.

"We actually have a surplus," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office about trade with Australia. "It's one of the only countries which we do. And I told (Albanese) that that's something that we'll give great consideration to."

Trump spoke after he removed exceptions and exemptions from his 2018 tariffs on steel, meaning that all steel imports will be taxed at a minimum of 25%. Trump also hiked his 2018 aluminum tariffs to 25% from 10%.

Albanese had told reporters earlier in Canberra he made Australia's case for an exemption, and that both leaders agreed on wording to say publicly, "which is that the 'U.S. president agreed that an exemption was under consideration in the interests of both of our countries.'"

"They are the words that are agreed. They're the words that I'll stick to. And I can say, though, that it was a very positive and constructive discussion," Albanese added.

Australia had an exemption from such tariffs during Trump's first administration.

Australia's arguments include that the country has run a trade deficit with the U.S. since the mid-20th century and Australian steelmaker BlueScope employs thousands of workers in the U.S. Australia has only a minor share of the U.S. markets.

Albanese on Tuesday also raised the AUKUS agreement with the U.S. and Britain, struck with former President Joe Biden's administration, in which Australia will acquire a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology.

"Our steel and aluminum are both key inputs for the U.S.-Australia defense industries in both of our countries," Albanese said.

Australia announced over the weekend it had made the first of six $500 million payments to the U.S. under AUKUS to boost U.S. submarine building capacity.

Trump intends to reset U.S. taxes on all imports to match the same levels charged by other countries, all of which comes on top of the 10% tariffs he has already put on China, China's retaliatory tariffs that started Monday and the U.S. tariffs planned for Canada and Mexico that have been suspended until March 1.

Tuesday's conversation was Albanese's second with Trump since the president was elected. Albanese said after the phone call the "relationship is in good shape."

Latest in Trade
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, speaks in Canberra, about his telephone conversation with President Donald Trump who Albanese says has agreed to consider a tariff exemption on Australian steel and aluminum imports.
Trump Considers Tariff Exemptions on Australian Steel, Aluminum
February 11, 2025
President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York.
Ukraine's Rare Earth Elements Could Help Keep U.S. Military Aid Flowing
February 11, 2025
President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 10, 2025.
Trump Steps Up 2018 Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum
February 11, 2025
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the historic synchronization of the Baltic states with the EU electricity system activation ceremony of the 'Baltic Energy Independence Day' in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
EU Vows Countermeasures to U.S. Tariffs
February 11, 2025
Related Stories
President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York.
Trade
Ukraine's Rare Earth Elements Could Help Keep U.S. Military Aid Flowing
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017.
Trade
A Timeline of U.S.-China Tit-for-Tat Tariffs Since Trump's First Term
President Donald Trump, left, waves as he boards Air Force One with grandson Theodore, Ivanka Trump's son, at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
Trade
Trump Says He Will Announce 25% Tariffs on All Steel, Aluminum
A sailboat passes a cargo ship unloading containers at the port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Trade
Car Parts, Laptops and Toys Likely to Cost More Due to U.S. Tariffs on Chinese Imports
More in Trade
President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York.
Trade
Ukraine's Rare Earth Elements Could Help Keep U.S. Military Aid Flowing
The country features some of the largest reserves of titanium and lithium in Europe.
February 11, 2025
President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 10, 2025.
Trade
Trump Steps Up 2018 Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum
The tariffs carry inflation risks at a moment when voters are already weary of high prices.
February 11, 2025
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the historic synchronization of the Baltic states with the EU electricity system activation ceremony of the 'Baltic Energy Independence Day' in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
Trade
EU Vows Countermeasures to U.S. Tariffs
The bloc could target bourbon, jeans, peanut butter and motorcycles.
February 11, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017.
Trade
A Timeline of U.S.-China Tit-for-Tat Tariffs Since Trump's First Term
A trade war spanned most of Trump's first term and was continued to an extent under Joe Biden.
February 10, 2025
President Donald Trump, left, waves as he boards Air Force One with grandson Theodore, Ivanka Trump's son, at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
Trade
Trump Says He Will Announce 25% Tariffs on All Steel, Aluminum
Including from Canada and Mexico.
February 10, 2025
Jamieson Greer, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the U.S. Trade Representative, poses for a photo with Cabinet picks, other nominees and appointments, at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Trade
Trump's U.S. Trade Negotiator Pick Vows Hardline Policies
Greer said the approach will give Americans "the opportunity to work in good-paying jobs producing goods and services they can sell in this market and abroad to earn an honest living."
February 6, 2025
A sailboat passes a cargo ship unloading containers at the port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Trade
Car Parts, Laptops and Toys Likely to Cost More Due to U.S. Tariffs on Chinese Imports
President Trump's executive order also suspended a nearly 100-year-old trade rule.
February 5, 2025
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, speaks with Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob at a round table meeting during an EU summit in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.
Trade
EU Leaders Scramble to Avoid 'Stupid Tariff War' With U.S.
President Trump slapped tariffs on European steel and aluminum during his first term.
February 4, 2025
A woman walks by the Chinese and U.S. national flags on display outside a souvenir shop in Beijing on Jan. 31, 2025.
Trade
China Counters With Tariffs On U.S. Products
China is also launching an antitrust investigation into Google.
February 4, 2025
A worker organizes boxes of flowers intended for export to the U.S. at a flower farm in Chia, Colombia, Jan. 27, 2025.
Trade
What Are Tariffs, and How Do They Work?
Importers — or American companies — pay tariffs, not foreign nations.
January 28, 2025
CSX locomotives rest together on tracks at CSX North Framingham Yard, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Framingham, Mass.
Trade
Union Pacific and CSX Both Deliver Solid Results While Preparing for Possible Impact of Tariffs
Tariffs on trading partners Mexico and Canada could impact the imports that the railroads deliver.
January 24, 2025
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions from reporters as he makes his way to a meeting of the Liberal caucus in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.
Trade
Trudeau Says Americans Will Pay More Whenever Trump Decides to Impose Tariffs on Canada
The tariffs risk upending the markets for autos, lumber and oil.
January 24, 2025
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference during a cabinet retreat at Chateau Montebello, Montebello, Quebec, Jan. 21, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trudeau Says Canada Will Respond to U.S. Tariffs
Mexico's president, meanwhile, stressed the need to keep “cool heads.”
January 23, 2025
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman during a bilateral meeting, in Riyadh, May 20, 2017.
Trade
Saudi Crown Prince Says Kingdom Intends to Invest $600B in U.S.
Saudi Arabia relies predominantly on U.S.-made weapons and defense systems.
January 23, 2025
I Stock 144349271
Trade
Mexico, EU Revamp Trade Agreement
The deal, first established 25 years ago, also calls for cooperation on "key geopolitical issues."
January 21, 2025