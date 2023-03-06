Biden Expected to Tighten Rules on U.S. Investment in China

The soon-to-be-issued executive order will limit American investment in advanced technologies that have national security applications.

Fatima HusseinAamer Madhani
Mar 6, 2023
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. The Biden administration is close to finalizing new regulations that would tighten rules on certain overseas U.S. investment, a move aimed at limiting Beijing’s ability to acquire advanced technologies. That's according to a U.S. official familiar with deliberations who was not authorized to comment.
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. The Biden administration is close to finalizing new regulations that would tighten rules on certain overseas U.S. investment, a move aimed at limiting Beijing’s ability to acquire advanced technologies. That's according to a U.S. official familiar with deliberations who was not authorized to comment.
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Biden administration is close to tightening rules on some overseas investments by U.S. companies in an effort to limit China's ability to acquire technologies that could improve its military prowess, according to a U.S. official familiar with the deliberations.

WATCH: New Strike Force to Protect Critical U.S. Tech 

The soon-to-be-issued executive order from President Joe Biden will limit American investment in advanced technologies that have national security applications — such as next-generation military capabilities that could help China improve the speed and accuracy of military decision making, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The expected action is the latest effort by the White House to target China's military and technology sectors at a time of increasingly fraught relations between the world's two biggest economies.

In October, the Biden administration imposed export controls to limit China’s ability to access advanced chips, which it says can be used to make weapons, commit human rights abuses and improve the speed and accuracy of its military logistics.

The complicated relationship has become further strained in recent weeks after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon last month that traversed the country. The Biden administration has also publicized U.S. intelligence findings that raise concern Beijing is weighing providing Russia weaponry for its ongoing war on Ukraine.

The tensions were on display as top diplomats from the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations ended a contentious meeting in New Delhi on Thursday with no consensus on the Ukraine war and concerns about China’s widening global influence dominating much of the talks.

Meanwhile, China this past week blasted the new House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party after it held its first hearing on countering Beijing's influence. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning demanded its members “discard their ideological bias and zero-sum Cold War mentality.”

Administration officials have been consulting with allies as they've worked on formulating the new regulations on U.S. investment, according to the official.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Saturday that the Treasury and Commerce departments delivered reports to lawmakers on Friday detailing plans for the new regulatory system to address U.S. overseas investment in advanced technologies. The agencies said they expected to seek additional money for the investment screening program in the White House budget, which is scheduled to be released on March 9, according to the Journal.

A White House National Security Council spokesperson declined to comment on the Treasury and Commerce reports, but noted that administration officials have kept Congress apprised on its progress in crafting an approach to overseas investment.

The expected action is certain to face pushback from U.S. firms. Administration officials have sought to signal to the business community that even as they look to examine rules on U.S. investment in China, they are mindful of not overreaching.

“One of the most important things we can do, from my perspective, is make sure that we draw clear lines between what is competition and what is national security because, fundamentally, my view is that the United States does well when we’re competing on a level playing field with any country in the world,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said at recent Council on Foreign Relations event. “But we also want, in the narrow spaces where we see national security risk, be able to use the tools at our disposal to protect the national security of the United States of America.”

A bipartisan group of lawmakers last year urged Biden to establish a tougher screening system for investments in foreign adversaries with China being top of mind.

Latest in Trade
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 31, 2023
Ep22tn New
Security Breach: "Everyone's Got a Plan, Until They Get Punched in the Face"
October 28, 2022
Imts
Preview Days Videos Help Attendees Pre-Plan IMTS 2022 Agenda
August 2, 2022
Reshoring
Reshoring as a Supply Chain Strategy: The Pros and Cons
June 22, 2022
Related Stories
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Friday, March 3, 2023.
Trade
China Accuses U.S. of Attacking Companies After Export Curbs
Aam Logo Sized
Trade
AAM President Scott Paul Testifies in House Select China Committee Hearing
Usw
Trade
Cleveland-Cliffs, United Steelworkers File Trade Cases on Unfairly Traded Tin Mill Products
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
More in Trade
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
In this Sept. 23, 2015 file, photo, Central Illinois farmers deposit harvested corn on the ground outside a full grain elevator in Virginia, Ill.
Trade
Mexico Softens Plan to Ban Imports of U.S. GM Feed Corn
U.S. farmers are worried about the potential loss of the single biggest export market for U.S. corn.
February 14, 2023
I Stock 1422453695 (1)
Trade
China Accuses Washington of Abusing Export Controls
The Communist Party has invested billions of dollars to develop its own chip industry, but its vendors still need foreign manufacturing equipment, raw materials and other technology.
January 30, 2023
Usw
Trade
Cleveland-Cliffs, United Steelworkers File Trade Cases on Unfairly Traded Tin Mill Products
They filed antidumping and countervailing duty petitions against eight countries.
January 18, 2023
A worker collects parts at SMC, a Japanese pneumatic engineering company factory in Beijing on Jan. 10, 2023. China's trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion in 2022 as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.
Trade
China's Trade Surplus Swells to $877.6B as Exports Grow
Despite weakening U.S. and European demand.
January 13, 2023
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, on Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Blacklists 36 More Chinese Companies
Some major aviation suppliers were included.
December 16, 2022
Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, June 12, 2022.
Trade
WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs
The Biden administration criticized the WTO's decision.
December 12, 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris, center, accompanied by from left, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, speaks at a U.S.-Mexico High Level Economic Dialogue meeting in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Trade
Mexico Tells U.S. It Wants to Keep Talking on Trade Disputes
The U.S. says Mexico is unfairly favoring its state-owned electricity and oil companies over American competitors and clean-energy suppliers.
December 2, 2022
Ep22tn New
Video
Security Breach: "Everyone's Got a Plan, Until They Get Punched in the Face"
Darknet Diaries host offers perspective on lifting the veil of secrecy surrounding cyberattacks.
October 28, 2022
I Stock 636171772
Automotive
E.U., U.S. Set Up Task Force to Resolve EV Feud
They hope to resolve a dispute over electric vehicle batteries that the EU says would discriminate against manufacturers in the 27-nation bloc and break WTO rules.
October 26, 2022
A logo of SK Hynix is seen at Korea Electronics Show in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 8, 2019.
Supply Chain
South Korean Chipmaker Worries About China Future
The company might be forced to sell its manufacturing operations in China if the U.S. cracks down on exports.
October 26, 2022
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. The Commerce Department is tightening export controls to limit China’s ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors.
Supply Chain
China Blasts Latest U.S. Export Controls on Chips
China calls it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S.
October 10, 2022
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary arrive for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
Trade
New Britain PM Doesn't Expect UK-U.S. Trade Deal Anytime Soon
Liz Truss’s downbeat assessment about trans-Atlantic trade came ahead of her first one-on-one meeting with President Joe Biden.
September 20, 2022
China announced sanctions on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, against the CEOs of American defense contractors Raytheon and Boeing Defense over a major U.S. arms sale to rival Taiwan.
Trade
China Sanctions Raytheon, Boeing Defense CEOs Over Taiwan
The U.S. announced a $1.09 billion arms sale to Taiwan last week.
September 16, 2022
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gather with EU commissioners prof to a meeting at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Trade
EU Moves to Ban Products Made with Forced Labor
It's an effort to crack down on a modern-day form of slavery.
September 14, 2022