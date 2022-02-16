U.S. Accuses China of Backing Away from Free-Trade Commitments

The U.S. has also accused China of flooding world markets with cheap steel, aluminum and other products.

Feb 16th, 2022
Paul Wiseman
The United States has accused China in a report Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, of failing to meet its commitments to the World Trade Organization.
The United States has accused China in a report Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, of failing to meet its commitments to the World Trade Organization.
AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has accused China of failing to meet its commitments to the World Trade Organization and says it is exploring new ways to combat aggressive Chinese trade practices.

In its annual report on Chinese compliance with WTO rules, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Wednesday that China isn’t keeping the promises it made to open its markets to foreign competition when it joined the 164-country Geneva-based agency in 2001.

“China has instead retained and expanded its state-led, non-market approach to the economy and trade,’’ said U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. “China’s policies and practices challenge the premise of the WTO’s rules and cause serious harm to workers and businesses around the world.’’

Among other things, the United States repeated longstanding accusations that China uses subsidies and regulations to favor its own companies at the expense of foreign competitors; floods world markets with cheap steel, aluminum and other products; and forces U.S. and other foreign companies to hand over prized technology as the price of access to Chinese markets.

The U.S. report said: “China’s leadership appears confident in its state-led, non-market approach to the economy and trade and feels no need to conform to global norms.’’

The U.S. trade office said it is continuing to talk to China about “obtaining real change in its economic and trade regime.’’ And it is working with allies — and through the WTO — to put pressure on the Chinese government. Without offering specifics, the report said the U.S. is also exploring new ways “to use domestic trade tools strategically as needed in order to achieve a more level playing field with China for U.S. workers and businesses.’’

Voicing similar complaints about China, President Donald Trump slapped taxes on about $360 billion worth of Chinese imports to the United States — tariffs the Biden administration is still imposing.

To reduce tensions, the U.S. and China reached a so-called Phase 1 trade agreement in January 2020. Among other things, the Chinese agreed to step up purchases of U.S. farm exports — benefiting Trump supporters in the American heartland.

But Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Trade calculated in a report last week that China has bought only 57% of U.S. exports it had to committed to purchase.

More in Trade
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jan 31st, 2022
People wearing face masks visit a fashion boutique displaying an American flag in Beijing, Sunday, July 11, 2021. China on Sunday said it will take 'necessary measures' to respond to the U.S. blacklisting of Chinese companies over their alleged role in abuses of Uyghur people and other Muslim ethnic minorities.
China Vows Retaliation After U.S. Blacklists Companies
China has denied allegations of arbitrary detention and forced labor in the far western region of Xinjiang.
Jul 12th, 2021
In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo, a solar panel installation is seen in Ruicheng County in central China's Shanxi Province. China's government on Friday, June 25, 2021 criticized U.S. curbs on imports of solar panel materials that might be made with forced labor as an attack on its development and said Beijing will protect Chinese companies, but gave no details of possible retaliation.
China Slams U.S. Curbs on Solar Materials as Economic Attack
Beijing said it will protect Chinese companies, but gave no details of possible retaliation.
Jun 25th, 2021
Bottles 3762851 1920
Suspension of Costly US Tariffs Welcomed by Scotch Whisky Makers
The Scotch Whisky Association estimated that the tariffs caused more than $850 million in lost exports.
Jun 17th, 2021
President Joe Biden, center, walks with European Council President Charles Michel, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the United States-European Union Summit at the European Council in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Trade Group Praises Deal Lifting US-EU Liquor Tariffs
The Distilled Spirits Council said the agreement announced Tuesday will end both sides' 25% tariffs on various product categories.
Jun 15th, 2021
President Joe Biden talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during the final session of the G-7 summit in Carbis Bay, England on June 13.
Hope for Settling US-EU Trade Disputes May Outrun Progress
The EU's trade chief said the time has come "for the U.S. to walk the talk."
Jun 14th, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after the Democrats' policy luncheon, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
China Denounces US Bill Aimed at Boosting Competitiveness
A Chinese statement said the bill sought to spread the 'China threat.'
Jun 9th, 2021
Gantry cranes move containers onto transporters at a port in Qingdao, China, June 4, 2021.
US Trade Deficit Dips To $68.9B with Exports Up
The improvement follows a record March deficit.
Jun 8th, 2021
A gantry crane moves containers at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, June 4, 2021. China's exports surged nearly 28% in May while imports jumped 51% as demand rebounded in the U.S. and other markets where the pandemic is waning, though growth is leveling off after a stunning recovery from last year's slump.
Chinese Exports Jump, Gap With US Grows as Tensions Persist
Three years into a tariff war with Washington, tensions over the trade gap persist even as business recovers from last year’s shocks.
Jun 7th, 2021
Logo
US Blocks Chinese Company's Seafood Imports Over Crew Mistreatment
Authorities say Dalian Ocean Fishing forced crew members to work in slave-like conditions, leading to the deaths of at least three Indonesian fishermen.
May 28th, 2021
Customers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus look at the American bicycle brand at a retail shop in Beijing on March 2, 2021. U.S. and Chinese trade envoys talked by phone Thursday, May 27, 2021 for the first time since President Joe Biden took office, but the two sides gave no sign when negotiations on ending their tariff war might restart.
No Signs of Negotiations in US-China Trade Talks
Envoys had their first call since President Biden took office.
May 27th, 2021
An employee works at a solar panel and equipment factory in Jiujiang, China, Jan. 5, 2021.
Solar Ambitions Collide with China Labor Complaints
The global solar industry gets 45% of its polysilicon from Xinjian, where the government is accused of mass incarceration and other abuses.
May 24th, 2021