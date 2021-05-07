China Trade Surges as Global Demand Recovers

Global exports rose 32.3 percent over a year ago.

May 7th, 2021
Joe McDonald
In this April 8, 2021 file photo, a container port on the Yangtze River is seen in an aerial view in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu province.
In this April 8, 2021 file photo, a container port on the Yangtze River is seen in an aerial view in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu province.
Chinatopix via AP, File

BEIJING (AP) — China's trade with the United States and the rest of the world surged by double digits in April as consumer demand recovered, but growth appeared to be slowing.

Global exports rose 32.3 percent over a year ago to $263.9 billion, in line with March but down from the explosive 60.6 percent rise in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed Friday. Imports increased 43.1 percent to $221.1 billion, accelerating from March's 38.1 percent expansion.

China's trade gains look especially dramatic due to comparison with a year ago, when global economies shut down to fight the coronavirus. Forecasters say growth is flattening out once that distortion and seasonal fluctuations are taken into account. Despite the jump in April's headline figures, exports are leveling off "and the rebound in imports stalled," Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report. "Demand is probably close to a cyclical peak."

The trade outlook is overshadowed by a tariff war with Washington and surveys that show April growth in export orders weakened. President Joe Biden has yet to say what he might do about reviving talks aimed at ending the trade war. On the domestic front, economic output in the three months ending in March grew only 0.6 percent from the previous quarter, showing China's explosive rebound was abruptly slowing. That suggests growth in Chinese demand for iron ore, consumer goods and other imports will cool.

Chinese manufacturers of smartphones, cars, consumer electronics and other goods also are hampered by global shortages of processor chips as industries revive following the pandemic. April exports to the United States rose 30.8 percent over a year ago to $42 billion despite tariff hikes that stayed in place after Beijing and Washington agreed to a truce in their trade war last year. Imports of American goods rose 23.5 percent to $13.9 billion despite Chinese tariff hikes.

China's global trade surplus narrowed by five percent to $42.8 billion, a sign Chinese demand is recovering faster than in the rest of the world. Its politically volatile surplus with the United States widened by 33.4 percent to $28.1 billion.

Exports to the 27-nation European Union rose 23.9% percent over a year ago to $39.9 billion while imports gained $43.3% to $26.8 billion. China's trade surplus with Europe narrowed by three percent to $13.1 billion.

Exporters benefited from the early reopening of China's economy and demand for masks and other medical supplies while some governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade. The latest Chinese import figures also are inflated by the rise in global prices for iron ore and other commodities. That can make imports look bigger while the amount of goods holds steady or declines.

In the four months through April, Chinese exports jumped 44 percent over a year earlier to $973.7 billion. Imports rose $31.9 billion to $815.8 billion.

More in Trade
5 Signs That It’s Time for a New ERP
Sponsored
5 Signs That It’s Time for a New ERP
Small to midsized manufacturing companies typically piece together multiple applications to run operations from accounting to order fulfillment, to sales and marketing. This new white paper gives you five triggers that should serve as red flags.
Apr 26th, 2021
Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Friday, April 16, 2021. Le spoke to AP on a wide range of issues during an interview on Friday including climate change and US-China relations.
Beijing: US 'Too Negative' Toward China
A top diplomat says cooperation could be critically important in combatting COVID-19 and promoting economic recovery.
Apr 19th, 2021
In this file photo, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is seen in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake.
Suez Canal Chief: Vessel Impounded Amid Financial Dispute
The hulking Ever Given will not be allowed to leave until a compensation amount is settled on with the vessel's Japanese owner.
Apr 14th, 2021
An aerial view of a container port on the Yangtze River in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu province on April 8.
China Exports Rise Nearly 31% in March Amid Demand Recovery
China's exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of its economy.
Apr 13th, 2021
A woman walks in the hallway of the National Supercomputer Center in Wuxi, which hosts the Shenwei (Sunway) TaihuLight supercomputer.
U.S. Sanctions Additional Chinese Computer Makers
The penalties block access to U.S. technology allegedly used to build supercomputers for the Chinese military.
Apr 9th, 2021
The CMA CGM Argentina arrives at PortMiami, the largest container ship to call at a Florida port, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Miami.
US Trade Deficit Jumps 4.8%
The February goods deficit of $87.1 billion was also the highest on record.
Apr 7th, 2021
A view of the Dutch cargo ship Eemslift Hendrik in the Norwegian Sea, Monday, April 5, 2021.
Crew Evacuated as Cargo Ship at Risk of Sinking
The ship is facing strong winds and waves up to 49 feet high.
Apr 6th, 2021
Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is seen in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake.
Traffic Jam Continues to Ease in Suez Canal
357 vessels have crossed the canal since the ship was re-floated by a flotilla of tugboats and the tides.
Apr 2nd, 2021
In this file photo, an employee wearing a face mask stands inside a Huawei flagship store in Beijing.
Huawei Says 2020 Sales Rose Despite Sanctions
The financials point to a possible future that focuses on the Chinese market and products that are less vulnerable to foreign pressure.
Mar 31st, 2021
Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is seen in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Experts Examine Bottom of Ever Given
Reports indicate "slight to medium" damage of the vessel that halted traffic in the Suez Canal.
Mar 31st, 2021
In this photo released by Suez Canal Authority, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is pulled by one of the Suez Canal tugboats.
With Ship Now Freed, Suez Canal Blockage Probe Begins
Questions remain regarding the ship's operation, who is responsible for potential damages, and recovering lost revenues from the delay.
Mar 30th, 2021
In this May 14, 2020, file photo, employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for Renesas Electronics during a government organized tour for journalists in Beijing. China has announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following U.S. sanctions that cut off access to American processor chips for tech giant Huawei and some other companies.
China Cuts Taxes to Spur Semiconductor Development
Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power.”
Mar 29th, 2021