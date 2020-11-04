Xi Promises Chinese Development Plans Won't Hurt Trade

The president said China will become “the world’s market.”

Nov 4th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1092580134
iStock

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping tried to allay fears the ruling Communist Party’s latest development strategy might hamper trade, promising Wednesday that China will open wider and become “the world’s market.”

Plans that call for Chinese industry to pursue self-reliance in technology and focus on domestic markets and suppliers will “benefit the people of all countries,” Xi said in a speech delivered by video link to an import fair in Shanghai.

The strategy, dubbed “dual circulation,” is part of an economic blueprint announced last week for the next five years. It calls for companies to focus on domestic consumers and technology sources, or internal circulation, instead of exports and foreign suppliers, or external circulation.

The party called last week for China to become a self-reliant “technology power” at a time when a feud with Washington is cutting access to U.S. components for its fledgling makers of smartphones and other tech products.

Previous development plans have prompted complaints Chinese vendors might be subsidized or shielded from foreign competition in violation of Beijing’s free-trade commitments.

China will “adhere to the belief of opening up,” the president said. He said the “dual circulation” approach will “make China the world’s market."

Xi spoke ahead of Thursday’s opening of the third China International Import Expo, an effort to deflect complaints about curbs on foreign access to emerging Chinese industries by highlighting the country's growing status as a market for imported goods.

China was the first major economy to begin the struggle to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Retail sales edged above pre-virus levels in the quarter ending in September.

Beijing has announced market-opening measures over the past three years including ending limits on foreign ownership in auto manufacturing. But its trading partners complain Beijing limits access to finance and other industries two decades after it joined the free-trading World Trade Organization.

More in Trade
Lockheed Martin's Robert Balserak, Lead Executive, Air Superiority Programs.
China to Sanction Boeing, Raytheon
Chinese-U.S. relations have plunged to their lowest level in decades.
Oct 26th, 2020
British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, left, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi exchange agreement documents for economic partnership between Japan and Britain at Iikura Annex of the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Japan and Britain signed a bilateral free trade deal Friday in the the first such major post-Brexit deal, reducing tariffs on Yorkshire lamb sold in Japan, as well as auto parts for Japan’s Nissan plant.
Japan, Britain Sign Free Trade Deal for Post-Brexit Era
The “landmark” deal is seen as the first major trade deal for Britain as it becomes once again an independent trading nation.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Factory With Flag
Repatriation Is Making a Comeback
The key lesson for manufacturers: every crisis presents an opportunity.
Oct 23rd, 2020
The Huawei Mate 40 Pro smartphone in London, Oct. 21, 2020.
New Huawei Phone Comes at Crucial Time
The Mate 40 arrives just as the company runs out of room to maneuver around U.S. sanctions.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Cars are parked to be exported at Yokohama port, near Tokyo.
Japan Exports Fall Amid Slow Recovery
Japan’s export-reliant economy has sunk into recession, with three straight quarters of contraction through June.
Oct 19th, 2020
Trucks transport shipping containers at a dockyard in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province.
China Passes New Law Restricting Sensitive Exports
The move comes as as tensions mount with the U.S. over trade and technology.
Oct 19th, 2020
A member of the Uyghur American Association rallies in front of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, after marching from Capitol Hill in Washington, in support of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act which has passed the House and now will go on to the Senate. The bill prohibits some imports from Xinjiang and imposes sanctions for human rights violations.
Gloves Linked to Forced Labor in China Stopped at LA Port
Customs officials said the gloves were made in a region where China's government has imprisoned more than 1 million people.
Oct 16th, 2020
Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President of the EU Commission.
WTO Says EU Can Put Tariffs on $4B of US Goods
The ruling amounts to one of the largest penalties handed down by the international organization.
Oct 14th, 2020
Cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash.
US Trade Deficit Up to $67.1B in August
It's the highest trade deficit in 14 years.
Oct 6th, 2020
In this July 30, 2020 file photo, Kai Hu, a research associate transfers medium to cells, in the laboratory at Imperial College in London. Imperial College is working on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. South Africa and India on Friday Oct. 2, 2020, asked the World Trade Organization to waive some provisions in the international agreements that regulate intellectual property rights, to speed up efforts to prevent, treat and contain the COVID-19 pandemic and make sure developing countries are not left behind.
WTO Asked to Ease IP Rules for COVID-19
Activists have warned that a COVID-19 vaccine could be hoarded by rich countries in a race to inoculate their populations first.
Oct 5th, 2020
File video footage run by China's CCTV.
China Blasts US House Bill, Denies Forced Labor in Xinjiang
The law could force companies to avoid a region that produces 80% of the cotton in China.
Sep 23rd, 2020
I Stock 464512900
China Announces Regulations for 'Unreliable Entity' List
The list is aimed at foreign companies it says endanger its national sovereignty, security or development interests.
Sep 21st, 2020