Volkswagen Returns to Profit as Global Auto Markets Recover

Car sales in September increased over the same month a year earlier for the first time this year.

Oct 29th, 2020
Associated Press
Cars are lined up at a Volkswagen car dealer in Essen, Germany.
Cars are lined up at a Volkswagen car dealer in Essen, Germany.
Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker Volkswagen said Thursday it returned to profit in the third quarter thanks to cost discipline and a rebound in global sales markets led by China after the lifting of the severe restrictions on activity in the early phase of the pandemic.

After-tax profit was 2.75 billion euros ($3.23 billion), down 31% from 3.99 billion euros for the same July-September quarter a year ago, pre-COVID-19, but far better than the 1.53 billion euro loss in the second quarter.

Car sales in September increased over the same month a year earlier for the first time this year, by 3.3%. A key driver of the rebound was China, Volkswagen Group's single largest market, where sales rose 3% over the entire July-September quarter. Overall, sales were down only 1.1 percent in the third quarter from the pre-virus period, to 2.61 million vehicles across the group's brands, which in addition to Volkswagen include SEAT, Audi, Skoda, and Porsche.

Chief financial officer Frank Witter said on a conference call with journalists that “cost discipline is bearing fruit” and cited the company's strong cash flow, which gives it the resources to tackle the challenges bringing change to the auto industry, such as electric cars needed to meet new emissions requirements and digital services. The company says that it expects full-year operating earnings to be “severely lower” than in 2019 but still in positive territory.

More in Automotive
I Stock 1172766617
Tesla 'Full Self-Driving' Vehicles Can't Drive Themselves
Experts say Tesla is actively misleading people about the capabilities of the "self-driving" software.
Oct 23rd, 2020
In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, an employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany. Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, is reporting third-quarter earnings on Friday Oct. 22, 2020.
Daimler Rebounds After Lockdowns, Raises Outlook
The automaker now expects full-year operating earnings to equal those from 2019, before the virus.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Deployment Manager Jason Peres, center, explains how Relay, an electric autonomous vehicle, works to new riders in Fairfax, Va.
Self-Driving Shuttle Debuts in High-Traffic Spot
The future of transportation, looking like a big blue toaster on wheels, drives itself through northern Virginia's notorious traffic.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Honda logo on a sign at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb. 14, 2019.
Honda, Ariz. Reach Settlement Over Airbags
Prosecutors said the automaker failed to disclose defects that led to two deaths in the state.
Oct 22nd, 2020
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV.
GM Introduces Revamped Electric Hummer
A loaded off-road Hummer "Edition 1" will start at more than $112,000.
Oct 21st, 2020
Spring Hill Manufacturing, Spring Hill, Tenn.
Tenn. Factory to Produce Cadillac Electric SUV
The Spring Hill plant will be the third GM site in the U.S. to build electric vehicles.
Oct 21st, 2020
This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, photo shows the General Motors logo. General Motors is expected to reveal that it will build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill, Tenn., when it makes a major manufacturing announcement Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
GM to Announce Electric Vehicle for Tennessee Plant
The company is expected to build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill.
Oct 20th, 2020
Mm 130 Thumb
The Most Stolen Vehicles in the US in 2019
It looks like car thieves had a new favorite last year.
Oct 19th, 2020
Takata Corp. sign at a showroom in Tokyo, May 4, 2016.
Takata Buyer Looks at Possible Seatbelt Faults
The company behind millions of faulty airbag inflators may have failed to supply accurate test data on some 9 million seatbelts.
Oct 19th, 2020
This August, 2020 photo shows Tesla's Germany plant under construction.
Utility Restores Water to Tesla Site
The company had been cut off at its work site for unpaid bills.
Oct 19th, 2020
Teslabuttdial
No Refund in Sight for Tesla Customer 'Butt-Dialing' Upgrade
The accidental purchase cost him more than $4,000.
Oct 19th, 2020
Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit.
GM to Run Robot Cars Without Human Backups
Cruise said it has reached the point where it’s confident that it can safely operate without humans in the cars.
Oct 16th, 2020