Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Moving Toward Full Merger

The deal will create the globe’s fourth-largest carmaker.

Oct 28th, 2020
Associated Press
Logo of the French car maker Peugeot is pictured in Paris.
Logo of the French car maker Peugeot is pictured in Paris.
Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot on Wednesday confirmed progress toward their full merger to create the globe’s fourth-largest carmaker, with completion expected by the end of March 2021.

The merger of the Italian-American car company with its French rival, agreed last year, is aimed at creating a carmaker with the scale to confront the challenges of stricter emissions regulations and the transition to new driving technologies. The new company will be called Stellantis.

The boards of the two companies signed cross-border terms of the deal that will allow Groupe PSA to sell a small stake in the French automotive supplier Faurecia, in a bid to facilitate regulatory approval, the companies said in a statement. PSA currently holds a 46% stake and will dispose of around 7%.

The completion date for the merger is in line with the original time frame, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The new company will have the capacity to produce 8.7 million cars a year, just behind Volkswagen, the Renault-Nissan alliance and Toyota. PSA’s CEO Carlos Tavares will lead the group, with Fiat Chrysler chairman John Elkann head of the board.

More in Automotive
Honda logo on a sign at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb. 14, 2019.
Honda, Ariz. Reach Settlement Over Airbags
Prosecutors said the automaker failed to disclose defects that led to two deaths in the state.
Oct 22nd, 2020
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV.
GM Introduces Revamped Electric Hummer
A loaded off-road Hummer "Edition 1" will start at more than $112,000.
Oct 21st, 2020
Spring Hill Manufacturing, Spring Hill, Tenn.
Tenn. Factory to Produce Cadillac Electric SUV
The Spring Hill plant will be the third GM site in the U.S. to build electric vehicles.
Oct 21st, 2020
This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, photo shows the General Motors logo. General Motors is expected to reveal that it will build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill, Tenn., when it makes a major manufacturing announcement Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
GM to Announce Electric Vehicle for Tennessee Plant
The company is expected to build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill.
Oct 20th, 2020
Mm 130 Thumb
The Most Stolen Vehicles in the US in 2019
It looks like car thieves had a new favorite last year.
Oct 19th, 2020
Takata Corp. sign at a showroom in Tokyo, May 4, 2016.
Takata Buyer Looks at Possible Seatbelt Faults
The company behind millions of faulty airbag inflators may have failed to supply accurate test data on some 9 million seatbelts.
Oct 19th, 2020
This August, 2020 photo shows Tesla's Germany plant under construction.
Utility Restores Water to Tesla Site
The company had been cut off at its work site for unpaid bills.
Oct 19th, 2020
Teslabuttdial
No Refund in Sight for Tesla Customer 'Butt-Dialing' Upgrade
The accidental purchase cost him more than $4,000.
Oct 19th, 2020
Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit.
GM to Run Robot Cars Without Human Backups
Cruise said it has reached the point where it’s confident that it can safely operate without humans in the cars.
Oct 16th, 2020
Renovations and new construction continue at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Detroit.
GM Unveils Factory Zero
The Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center is being transformed into an all-electric vehicle assembly plant.
Oct 16th, 2020
A tunnel boring machine at the bottom of a construction site at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 15, 2019.
Musk Firm Proposes 'Vegas Loop' Tunnel
The Boring Co. wants to widen the scope of its underground motorway.
Oct 16th, 2020
A drone shot of the Tesla Giga Factory under construction in Berlin Grünheide, taken in August of 2020.
Water Company Cuts Off Tesla Over Unpaid Bills
A spokeswoman said Tesla was given repeated warnings its water supply would be turned off.
Oct 15th, 2020