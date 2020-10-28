VW Recalls Jettas to Fix Fuel Leaks that Can Cause Fires

The German automaker hasn’t figured out yet what it will do to fix the problem.

Oct 28th, 2020
Associated Press
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires. The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years.
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires. The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires.

The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years.

Volkswagen says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that bolts holding some high-pressure tubing can come loose over time, allowing fuel to leak and increasing the risk of a fire.

The German automaker hasn’t figured out yet what it will do to fix the problem, but it expects to start notifying owners around Dec. 20. Affected vehicles have 1.4-liter engines built from June 18, 2015 to Dec. 9, 2017.

Documents posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration don't say if there have been any fires, but they mention an unspecified number of claims. The documents say owners could smell a fuel odor or see fuel leaking from the engine compartment.

Volkswagen says it’s not aware of any fires or injuries. The company said customers should contact a VW dealer immediately if they smell fuel or suspect a leak.

More in Recalls
Hyundai I Stock 1143375932
Hyundai Warns More Owners to Park Outside
Hyundai says it knows of a dozen engine fires caused by the problem but no injuries.
Sep 11th, 2020
I Stock 1270060069
Hyundai Says Recalled Vehicles Should Be Parked Outside
The automaker reversed its initial decision on more than 200,000 Santa Fe SUVs.
Sep 8th, 2020
I Stock 503663826
Ram Pickups Recalled Over Floor Mats
The mats can interfere with the gas pedal on more than 186,000 pickups.
Aug 31st, 2020
In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix. The U.S. government’s road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was to roll out the app for Android and Apple phones on Thursday, Aug. 27.
US Rolls Out Free App for Alerts on Vehicle Recalls
People also can also add child seats, trailers and tires, and the app will check those for recalls.
Aug 27th, 2020
Employee of Honda Motor Co. cleaning a Honda car displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo.
Honda Reaches $85M Settlement Over Airbags
At least 25 people have been killed worldwide by Takata inflators.
Aug 26th, 2020
The Ram logo on the front grill of a Ram 1500.
Fiat Chrysler Recalls Diesel Engines to Fix Stalling Problem
Dealers will update software so the engines keep working even if the crankshaft position signal is lost.
Aug 25th, 2020
Dartstn
Banned Lawn Darts Recalled, Again
Consumers are being asked to destroy the darts, so don't just hide them in the garage.
Aug 14th, 2020
The company logo shines at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Ford Recalls Midsize SUVs
Braking systems may not work properly in more than 558,000 midsize SUVs.
Aug 13th, 2020
A Fiat logo.
Fiat Chrysler to Recall Vehicles that May Pollute Too Much
The company says it found the excess pollution during internal testing of vehicles with 2.4-liter “Tigershark” engines.
Aug 6th, 2020
Download
FAA Says Landing Gear Can Crack on Some Aircraft
The issue could cause the 10-seat aircraft to overturn on landings or takeoffs.
Jul 15th, 2020
Hyundai logo on a sign at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb. 14, 2019.
Hyundai Recalls Cars Over Faulty Outlet
The electrical socket in the dashboard can overheat and cause a fire.
Jul 15th, 2020
Fca Istock Fiat Chrysler
Fiat Chrysler Recall: Part Can Be Projectile
The company says it has 14 reports of drivers being injured because of the problem.
Jul 12th, 2020