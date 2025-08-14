Werner Recalls More than 100,000 Ladders Due to Potential Fall, Injury Hazard

The company received 18 reports of falls, including 14 reports of injuries.

Associated Press
Aug 14, 2025
I Stock 1144368428
iStock.com/golubovy

Werner on Thursday said it is recalling more than 100,000 faulty ladders due to a locking mechanism that can fail, potentially causing users to fall and injure themselves.

In cooperation with federal consumer product regulators, Werner is recalling 122,250 Multi-Max Pro ladders that come in 20-foot and 24-foot sizes. The ladders were sold exclusively at Home Depot between November of 2021 and February of 2024 with prices between $200 and $281.

A Werner Multi-Max Pro Multi-Purpose Ladder, Aug. 14, 2025.A Werner Multi-Max Pro Multi-Purpose Ladder, Aug. 14, 2025.U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via APThe Illinois-based company said owners of the ladders being recalled should stop using them immediately and register at www.wernerco.com/recalls to begin the process for a full refund. Once owners have properly disposed of their ladders per Werner's instructions, the company said it will issue a check for a full refund.

The ladders are silver with a blue top and a blue label on the side rail with an oval containing the word "Werner" and "MULTI MAX PRO." The size and model numbers are ALMP-20IAA or ALMP-24IAA and have a long black rope in the back.

Werner said it has received 18 reports of falls, including 14 reports of injuries resulting in bruising, lacerations, head injuries and fractures to the wrist, leg and ribs.

If consumers think they own a ladder being recalled, they can call Werner at 888-624-1907 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday or email [email protected]. More information can be found online at http://www.wernerco.com/recalls or by clicking on "Recalls" at the bottom of Werner's home page.

The recall number is 25-431.

Werner noted that models ALMP-16IAA and ALMP-18IAA Multi-Max Pro Ladders currently offered for sale have a different design and are not included in the recall.

