Hyundai Warns More Owners to Park Outside

Hyundai says it knows of a dozen engine fires caused by the problem but no injuries.

Sep 11th, 2020
Tom Krisher
Hyundai I Stock 1143375932
iStock

DETROIT (AP) — For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer could cause vehicles to catch fire.

The Korean automaker is recalling about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from 2019 through 2021 to fix the problem. The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can cause a fire even if engines are off.

Hyundai says it knows of a dozen engine fires caused by the problem but no injuries.

In addition, Hyundai says if the anti-lock brake warning light comes on, the vehicles should not be driven and owners should disconnect the positive cable on the battery. They should contact a dealer who will provide a loaner vehicle if needed.

Hyundai will notify owners of the recall by mail starting around Oct. 30. In the meantime, owners can key in their 17-digit vehicle identification number at www.hyundaiusa.com/recalls to see if their Tucson is affected.

On Sept. 3, U.S. safety regulators announced that Hyundai and affiliated automaker Kia would recall over 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a brake fluid leak that could cause engine fires.

Those recalls are not related to the Tuscon recall. They cover more than 440,000 Kia Optima midsize sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Kia Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015. Also covered are 203,000 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs from 2013 to 2015.

A day later, Hyundai said it recommends the vehicles be parked outdoors until the problem is repaired. Kia did not answer questions about its recall.

The recalls are the latest in a series of engine fire problems that have plagued the two automakers and have touched off investigations by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In February, Hyundai recalled nearly 430,000 small cars for a similar problem. The company said water can get into the antilock brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly an engine fire. That recall covered certain 2006 through 2011 Elantra and 2007 through 2011 Elantra Touring vehicles.

The company said the electrical short could cause a fire even when the cars are turned off.

In April of 2019, NHTSA opened two new investigations into fires involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles after getting complaints of more than 3,100 fires and 103 injuries.

The agency granted a petition seeking the investigations by the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, a consumer advocacy group.

The investigations, one for Hyundai and the other for Kia, cover non-crash fires in almost 3 million vehicles from the affiliated automakers.

NHTSA had previously said it would incorporate the noncrash fires into a 2017 investigation that examined recalls of Hyundai and Kia vehicles for engine failures. It opened the new probes “based on the agency’s analysis of information received from multiple manufacturers, consumer complaints and other sources.”

Engine failure and fire problems with Hyundais and Kias have affected more than 6 million vehicles since 2015, according to NHTSA documents.

More in Recalls
The Ram logo on the front grill of a Ram 1500.
Fiat Chrysler Recalls Diesel Engines to Fix Stalling Problem
Dealers will update software so the engines keep working even if the crankshaft position signal is lost.
Aug 25th, 2020
Dartstn
Banned Lawn Darts Recalled, Again
Consumers are being asked to destroy the darts, so don't just hide them in the garage.
Aug 14th, 2020
The company logo shines at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Ford Recalls Midsize SUVs
Braking systems may not work properly in more than 558,000 midsize SUVs.
Aug 13th, 2020
A Fiat logo.
Fiat Chrysler to Recall Vehicles that May Pollute Too Much
The company says it found the excess pollution during internal testing of vehicles with 2.4-liter “Tigershark” engines.
Aug 6th, 2020
Download
FAA Says Landing Gear Can Crack on Some Aircraft
The issue could cause the 10-seat aircraft to overturn on landings or takeoffs.
Jul 15th, 2020
Hyundai logo on a sign at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb. 14, 2019.
Hyundai Recalls Cars Over Faulty Outlet
The electrical socket in the dashboard can overheat and cause a fire.
Jul 15th, 2020
Fca Istock Fiat Chrysler
Fiat Chrysler Recall: Part Can Be Projectile
The company says it has 14 reports of drivers being injured because of the problem.
Jul 12th, 2020
Photo 1533564708504 9b4c7a033bd0 5e738b91d30dc
Volvo Recalls Nearly 2.1 Million Cars Worldwide
The company discovered that a steel wire connected to the front seat belts can be weakened.
Jul 1st, 2020
I Stock 642834308 (1)
US Investigates Kia Headlight Failures
The probe covers about 392,000 Kia Sorento SUVs from the 2011 through 2013 model years.
Jun 25th, 2020
Toyota Hood Ap
Toyota Recalls Hybrids
The recall covers about 267,000 vehicles in the U.S.
Jun 24th, 2020
I Stock 1154371659
Bagged Salad Now Tied to 19 Hospitalizations
The salad distributed by Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco and Aldi grocery stores is contaminated with the parasite cyclospora.
Jun 24th, 2020
5eee7b71e7093 image
FDA Provides Update on Bagged Salad Cyclospora Outbreak
Don’t eat ALDI, Hy-Vee, or Jewel-Osco store brand bagged salads labeled as ‘garden salads’ and sold in six mid-western states.
Jun 22nd, 2020