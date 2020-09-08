Chinese Chipmaker Denies Military Ties as US Steps Up Feud

U.S. regulators are considering adding the company to a list of foreign buyers that need government permission to acquire technology.

Sep 8th, 2020
Associated Press
Residents wearing mask to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus pass by a Chinese military propaganda display in Beijing.
Residents wearing mask to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus pass by a Chinese military propaganda display in Beijing.
Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leading maker of semiconductors has denied it has any links to the military following reports Washington is considering stepping up its feud with Beijing over technology and security by imposing export controls that could disrupt manufacturing for a national industrial champion.

U.S. regulators are considering adding Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. to a list of foreign buyers that need government permission to acquire technology or components, according to The Wall Street Journal and other outlets. They said officials are looking at whether SMIC plays a role in Chinese military development.

“We have no relationship with the Chinese military,” the company said in a statement. It said SMIC products are “solely for civilian and commercial end-users and end-uses.”

The company said it is “open to sincere and transparent communication” with Washington to resolve “potential misunderstandings.”

SMIC is a leader in a semiconductor industry built up by the ruling Communist Party in an effort to reduce China’s reliance on foreign technology.

The Trump administration is trying block Chinese access to U.S. technology it worries might be used to make weapons or develop competitors to American industry.

The U.S.-Chinese tariff war that erupted in 2018 was sparked in part by Washington's complaints about Beijing's technology ambitions. The United States and other governments complain Chinese development plans are based on stealing or pressuring foreign companies to hand over technology.

Washington also worries about China’s development of long-range missiles, supercomputers that can be used in nuclear warhead development and other high-tech weapons. That comes amid tension over control of the South China Sea and other territorial disputes.

Washington has imposed similar curbs on access to U.S. process chips and other components for China’s first global tech competitor, Huawei Technologies Ltd., one of the biggest makers of smartphones and network equipment. That threatens to cripple Huawei's business.

Chinese companies including Huawei are developing their own processor chips and other technology. But factories that produce them require American manufacturing technology for which there are few alternatives.

SMIC said it previously was granted “validated end-user status” by the agency that would impose the export controls. Such status allows a Chinese company to export U.S. technology without applying for a license for each shipment.

More in Trade
Factory With Flag
The COVID Reshoring Surge - Part 4
Despite the greater self-sufficiency, visibility, and supply chain control that reshoring can provide, there are other risks to consider.
Sep 1st, 2020
Container Ship At Port And Cargo Plane 000071988275 Large
The COVID Reshoring Surge - Part 2
The pandemic has led many to redefine their thoughts on risk, and how that relates to lower-cost supply chain strategies.
Aug 31st, 2020
In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. U.S. and Chinese trade envoys discussed strengthening coordination of their government&rsquo;s economic policies during a phone meeting, the Ministry of Commerce announced.
China, US Discuss Economic Coordination in Trade Meeting
The announcement gave no details of the meeting held as part of the “Phase 1” truce aimed at ending a tariff war.
Aug 25th, 2020
People walk by a display boards featuring the U.S. and Chinese flags.
China Commerce Ministry: Trade Talks With US Coming Soon
Chinese and U.S. trade envoys will discuss an agreement aimed at resolving a tariff war.
Aug 20th, 2020
AP Moeller-Maersk A/S company CEO Soeren Skou
World's Top Shipper Says Outlook for Trade Uncertain
Maersk said its revenue declined by 6.5% to $9 billion.
Aug 19th, 2020
Model Arizona Muse, left, is flanked by designer and Officina del Poggio owner Allison Hoeltzel Savini.
Virus Surge Makes US Weak Link in Global Economic Recovery
The global economy is waiting for the U.S. to get its coronavirus outbreak under control and boost the recovery.
Aug 11th, 2020
I Stock 1134908692
Canada to Impose $3.6B in Retaliatory Tariffs on US
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the tariffs will match the U.S. ones dollar-for-dollar.
Aug 7th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Whirlpool Corporation facility in Clyde, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
Trump Reinstates Canadian Aluminum Tariff
Canada quickly vowed to respond in kind.
Aug 7th, 2020
Trade Gap Ap
US Trade Deficit Falls 7.5%
Exports posted a record increase, rising twice as fast as imports.
Aug 5th, 2020
Donald Trump And Governor Mike Pence 000098978789 Medium (1)
Trump’s Golf Game Influences Trade Positions
If you're looking to better understand the President’s decisions concerning trade, take a look at his affection for golf and the lengths in which he goes to win.
Jul 31st, 2020
The logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Exxon Lost $1B in Q2 as Oil Use Dries Up
The price of a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude fell below $0 in April.
Jul 31st, 2020
A woman works in a textile factory in Hai&apos;an in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province.
China's Manufacturing Improves in July, Exports Strengthen
The numbers are fresh signs the world’s second-largest economy is gradually recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
Jul 31st, 2020