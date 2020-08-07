China's July Exports Rise

Sales to the U.S. jumped 12.5% despite a plunge in its economic activity.

Aug 7th, 2020
Joe McDonald
A China COSCO Shipping container ship sails past the skyline of Qingdao in eastern China&apos;s Shandong Province, on July 28, 2020. China&apos;s exports rose 7.2% in July over a year earlier despite the coronavirus pandemic. Sales to the United States rose 12.5% despite lackluster U.S. economic activity and lingering tariff war with Washington.
A China COSCO Shipping container ship sails past the skyline of Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province, on July 28, 2020. China's exports rose 7.2% in July over a year earlier despite the coronavirus pandemic. Sales to the United States rose 12.5% despite lackluster U.S. economic activity and lingering tariff war with Washington.
Chinatopix via AP

BEIJING (AP) — China's exports rose by an unexpectedly strong 7.2% in July as the world's second-largest economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales to the United States jumped 12.5% despite a plunge in U.S. economic activity and a lingering tariff war with Washington, customs data showed Friday.

Global exports accelerated from June's 3% gain and exceeded forecasts of little to no growth.

“There is an overall improvement in exports in July from June, not just medical supplies which had previously been the main contributor,” said Iris Pang of ING in a report. She pointed to gains in shipments of electronics, autos and clothing.

Imports weakened by 1.4% in financial terms due to falling commodity prices but the total volume increased.

China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down to fight the coronavirus and the first to reopen after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.

The world's second-largest economy grew by 3.2% over a year earlier in the three months ending in June as factories and stores reopened, rebounding from the previous quarter's 6.8% contraction.

Chinese exports recovered faster than the global total, suggesting manufacturers are taking market share from competitors in countries that might still be under restrictions that hamper trade.

Exporters benefited from a surge in demand for Chinese-made surgical gloves, masks and other medical supplies.

Forecasters warn export demand may fall back as rising numbers of coronavirus infections in the United States and other countries prompt governments to reimpose controls on business.

“The road ahead may be bumpy,” Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics said in a report.

In July, exports rose to $237.6 billion, accelerating from June’s 3% gain. Imports weakened to $175.3 billion.

Exports to the United States rose to $43.7 billion. Imports of American goods gained 3.6% to $11.3 billion.

Sales to the United States rose 12.5% despite a lingering tariff war with Washington, customs data showed Friday.

Overall, exports rose to $237.6 billion, an improvement over June’s 3% gain. Imports weakened by 1.4% to $175.3 billion.

The country’s politically sensitive trade surplus stood at $62.3 billion.

More in Trade
A woman works in a textile factory in Hai&apos;an in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province.
China's Manufacturing Improves in July, Exports Strengthen
The numbers are fresh signs the world’s second-largest economy is gradually recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
Jul 31st, 2020
In this June 29, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan. The ongoing sharp deterioration in U.S.-China ties poses risks to both countries and the rest of the world. With the U.S. presidential campaign heating up, all bets are that relations with China will only get worse. At stake are global trade, technology and security.
Trade, Technology and Security At Risk in US-China Feud
From high-tech chips to control of the high seas, their interests are closely intertwined.
Jul 28th, 2020
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
Trade, Technology at Risk in US-China Feud
U.S. tech giants rely on Chinese factories to assemble most of their electronics.
Jul 27th, 2020
The Chinese Consulate in San Francisco, July 23, 2020.
Researchers Charged with Concealing Ties to Chinese Military
The Justice Department believes the deception is part of an ongoing effort to steal research from American universities.
Jul 24th, 2020
Residents line up at a security checkpoint into the Hotan Bazaar.
US Sanctions Chinese Companies Over Muslim Abuse Complaints
The Trump administration also has imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials.
Jul 21st, 2020
U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Barr: US Now Overly Reliant on Chinese Goods, Services
He also cautioned American business leaders against promoting policies favorable to Beijing.
Jul 17th, 2020
European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.
Apple Wins Court Case Over $15B in Taxes
The EU Commission had claimed that Apple struck an illegal tax deal with Irish authorities.
Jul 15th, 2020
Mexico&apos;s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during an event.
Mexico Celebrates Start of New Trade Accord With US, Canada
President López Manuel López Obrador said the accord will provide greater certainty to the three countries.
Jul 2nd, 2020
Residents wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus past by a Huawei shop in Beijing.
China: US 'Oppressing Chinese Companies'
The FCC blocked Huawei and ZTE from receiving subsidies from a government fund.
Jul 1st, 2020
Employees work on a car assembly line.
Companies Prodded to Rely Less on China
The pandemic fueled warnings that relying too much on China leaves global companies vulnerable.
Jun 30th, 2020
I Stock 1211673269
Man Convicted of Stealing High Tech Trade Secrets
The Chinese national stole smartphone technology from two U.S. companies.
Jun 29th, 2020
Meng Wanzhou
Canada Rules Out Releasing Huawei Executive
China has arrested two Canadians in what's believed to be an attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng Wanzhou.
Jun 25th, 2020