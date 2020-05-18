India Raises Foreign Investment in Defense Manufacturing

Global companies can now invest up to 74% in the country’s defense units.

May 18th, 2020
Ashok Sharma
I Stock 546422944
iStock

NEW DELHI (AP) — India announced Saturday that global companies can now invest up to 74% in the country’s defense manufacturing units, up from 49%, without requiring any government approval.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed hope that the new policy will attract foreign companies with high-end technologies to set up their manufacturing bases in India in collaboration with Indian companies.

Sitharaman’s announcement came as part of reforms Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is implementing to revive India’s economy, which has been shattered by the coronavirus pandemic.

She also told reporters that India will stop importing weapons that can be made in the country. “We will notify a list of weapons and platforms for ban on their imports and fix deadlines to do it,” she said, adding that this will improve self-reliance on defense manufacturing.

India introduced up to 49% foreign direct investment in defense production in 2016 to attract modern technology in the country. That attracted over 18.34 billion rupees ($244 million) until December last year, according to a government statement.

India issues defense industrial licenses for making tanks, military aircraft, spacecraft and their parts, unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles for military purposes and warships.

India, a major buyer of military equipment, depended largely on the former Soviet Union during the Cold War. But it has been diversifying its purchases by opting for U.S. equipment as well.

During President Donald Trump’s visit to India in February, the two countries signed a deal for India to buy from the U.S. more than $3 billion in advanced military equipment, including helicopters.

More in Trade
Container ship is unloaded at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in Norfolk, Va.
US, China Trade Envoys Promise 'Favorable Conditions'
The two governments have yet to announce a timeline for more negotiations.
May 8th, 2020
In this Monday, March 30, 2020 file photo, Palestinians make protective overalls meant to shield people from the coronavirus, to be exported to Israel, at a local factory, in Gaza City.
Gaza Factories Reopen to Make PPE
It's a rare economic lifeline in the coastal territory.
Apr 27th, 2020
Tugboats push a 300,000-ton very large crude carrier (VLCC) to a shipyard.
China Buys Crude as Prices Collapse
As global prices fell, Chinese importers sent 84 tankers to Saudi Arabia.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Christopher Landau, the new U.S. ambassador to Mexico, delivers a statement to members of the media.
US Pressures Mexico to Reopen Plants
Employees staged walkouts and protests at the border assembly plants over coronavirus fears.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Oil tank train cars sit idle, April 21, 2020, in East Chicago, Ind.
Oil Prices Hit New Lows as Economic Pain Deepens
Some brokers paid potential buyers to take oil off their hands.
Apr 21st, 2020
Double Exposure Businessman Working In Modern Office With Modern Technology 635671226 2125x1416
7 Ways to Stay Relevant
Some key steps manufacturers can take to help support workers and customers while confronting daily challenges and disruptions.
Apr 15th, 2020
An employee wears a facemask as he works at a blower and fan manufacturing plant.
China's Economy in Worst Downturn Since '60s
The world’s second-largest economy shrank by 6.8%.
Apr 17th, 2020
Workers pack surgical masks at a factory in Suining city in southwest China&apos;s Sichuan province.
China Won't Limit Anti-Virus Supplies
U.S. officials have expressed frustration with hurdles faced by American companies.
Apr 16th, 2020
Healthtn
New Attitudes Towards Trade, Health
48% of respondents to a recent survey plan on diversifying their supply chain.
Apr 14th, 2020
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, chairs a virtual summit of the Group of 20 energy ministers.
10M Barrel Cut Deal Reached
Oil prices have collapsed as the coronavirus has largely halted global travel and slowed down other energy-chugging sectors.
Apr 13th, 2020
In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, an oil rig lights up the horizon on the outskirts of Midland, Texas after a late sunset.
Global Oil Pact Takes Shape
The agreement paves the way for cuts that experts estimate could reach 15 million barrels a day in all - about 15% of world production.
Apr 10th, 2020
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
Oil-Producing Nations Seek Deal
Price crashes have been straining government budgets and pushed energy companies toward bankruptcy.
Apr 9th, 2020