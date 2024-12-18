Rootstock Software Unveils Winter ‘25 Release

This new portal allows customers to contribute product ideas, prioritize enhancements by voting for them and track ideas to completion. In this way, users can see their impact on Rootstock’s product roadmap. The Idea Factory strengthens Rootstock’s customer-driven approach, enabling users to directly influence future ERP development. Rootstock has delivered its first top-voted feature, improved navigation in its Lightning Console App. This enhancement simplifies navigation and enhances workflow efficiency while illustrating customer-driven development through the Idea Factory.