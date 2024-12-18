Rootstock Software Unveils Winter ‘25 Release

The release equips manufacturers with tools to achieve greater automation, efficiency and command.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Dec 18, 2024
Rootstock Software announced its Winter ‘25 Release, which features a suite of customer-driven updates that streamline critical processes and introduce enhanced functionality and AI-ready capabilities across sales & operations and Rootstock Financials. This release equips manufacturers with tools to achieve greater automation, efficiency and command over key business processes.

Key highlights of the Winter ‘25 Release include:

  • The Rootstock Idea Factory: This new portal allows customers to contribute product ideas, prioritize enhancements by voting for them and track ideas to completion. In this way, users can see their impact on Rootstock’s product roadmap. The Idea Factory strengthens Rootstock’s customer-driven approach, enabling users to directly influence future ERP development. Rootstock has delivered its first top-voted feature, improved navigation in its Lightning Console App. This enhancement simplifies navigation and enhances workflow efficiency while illustrating customer-driven development through the Idea Factory.
  • New Sales Order Quick Entry: Rootstock has streamlined its Sales Order entry process with an enhanced grid feature, allowing users to create Sales Order headers and lines. This enhancement is designed to save time, increase efficiency and aligns with Rootstock’s commitment to make ERP easy.
  • Enhanced Grids to Launch Flows: Updates to Rootstock Grids, such as the Sales Order Line and Invoice Line Grids, now support custom and flow actions, offering configuration for users to have a more tailored experience. Users can launch both single-row and multi-row flow actions directly from these grids and selected records can pass into the flow. Upon completion, grids refresh, keeping workflows smooth and up to date. With this capability, users and admins gain greater control over setting and customizing flows.
  • Enhanced Sales Order Control and Processing: Users can now reprice saved sales orders, support custom actions on sales and invoices and streamline order fulfillment by immediately processing lines for which there is sufficient inventory. New settings allow for greater configuration of flows, credit checks and intercompany sales. These updates simplify complex sales workflows and provide users with more flexibility.
  • New Financial Controls and VAT Flexibility: Finance teams can specify accounting dates for accounts receivable (AR) transfers, customize value-added tax (VAT) settings for payables and receivables and manage VAT classes on bulk records for more accurate tax management. Additional controls simplify data reporting when mergers and acquisitions have occurred, ensuring seamless consolidation of financial data across entities. Enhanced vendor prepayment processes further empower finance teams to operate with precision and efficiency.
  • Advanced Financial Analytics: Rootstock introduces new capabilities to support financial analysis and decisions. Users gain period-to-date, quarter-to-date and year-to-date comparisons in Rootstock Financial Analytics, complete with variance analysis against prior year data. Inventory valuation enhancements provide more granular insights and automated service item processing simplifies workflows. Additionally, integration with leading product lifecycle management systems ensures seamless data exchange, enabling better decision-making across operations.
  • Enhanced Transactional Capabilities with AI: Rootstock has streamlined critical transactions to optimize operational control. Users can select from multiple Rootforms templates for Sales Order Picklists, split Purchase Order Receipts for precise transaction management and automate labor backflush transactions for final work order operations. Updates to material requirements planning provide greater planning flexibility, while planned MRP++ additions will leverage predictive and generative AI to forecast lead times, anticipate production bottlenecks and dynamically adjust procurement.
  • Rootstock ERP Agents: Rootstock has introduced proof of concepts for Rootstock ERP Agents that integrate ERP and CRM data to deliver greater AI-driven automation and intelligence. These agents streamline workflows by autonomously handling tasks like procurement and production scheduling and analyzing data in real time to optimize operations and reduce human error. Agents will also help to bridge the generational skills gap by embedding expertise into business processes. Rootstock ERP Agents will empower manufacturers to stay agile, address labor shortages and increase operational efficiency.
