Epicor Expands AI to Boost Supply Chain Productivity

LAS VEGAS — Epicor, a provider of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, announced general availability of its latest agentic AI capabilities of Epicor Prism and predictive ML of Epicor Grow AI at its Epicor Insights 2025 user conference.

Purpose-built to accelerate the supply chain industries, Epicor AI covers more than 200 use cases across multiple business functions, helping customers enhance performance, navigate disruption and unlock efficiencies. Epicor Prism is also now available for integration with Epicor Industry ERP Cloud, including Epicor Prophet 21 and Epicor Kinetic.

“Today’s announcement is a major step forward that delivers on Epicor's vision to build a collaborative supply chain network fueled by shared intelligence and industry-specific AI agents," Epicor CEO Steve Murphy said. "At a time when our customers are navigating and overcoming disruption from external factors such as tariffs, supply chain constraints and economic pressures, Epicor is empowering our customers with data to spark actionable insights.”

Epicor Prism simplifies how connected workforces access and converse with ERP data to discover insights and automate bulk actions, using a natural chat interface to save time and make informed decisions.

These agents cover over 10 critical supply chain processes, ensuring comprehensive support for various business functions such as finance, production, customer service and operations.

Epicor Prism features:

Fast-track employee onboarding : Provides quick retrieval of resources from digital learning platform, Epicor Learning, via the Epicor Prism Knowledge Agent, which serves up information in an easy-to-understand manner

Increase employee responsiveness : Accelerates decisions, tracks quotes and extracts important information, such as pricing and terms, and then reformats the data to help easily compare, suggest a reply or provide other next steps

: Accelerates decisions, tracks quotes and extracts important information, such as pricing and terms, and then reformats the data to help easily compare, suggest a reply or provide other next steps Enhance decision making with rapid visual analysis : Analyzes lists, charts, metrics and orders with ease, while Epicor AI agents collaborate to serve up suggested parts, suppliers, costs and delivery schedules, cutting down communication by up to 40%, according to early results

: Analyzes lists, charts, metrics and orders with ease, while Epicor AI agents collaborate to serve up suggested parts, suppliers, costs and delivery schedules, cutting down communication by up to 40%, according to early results Streamline information retrieval: Finds information in document databases fast with the Epicor ECM agent that can surface specifics from enterprise content management (ECM) documents in seconds, such as contracts with a specific condition

Epicor Grow AI, now generally available, provides a predictive AI modeling engine that runs on the enterprise-grade Grow Data Platform, fusing ERP and legacy and third-party data to deliver accurate, actionable insights.

The Grow Data Platform processes large volumes of data using interactive pipelines and visual cues that indicate data quality, eliminating scalability barriers and dramatically improving organizational readiness for adopting high-value AI.

For example, Grow AI Item Advisor learns what items are often sold together to recommend related items to add-on during the order process. These recommendations appear directly with the ERP order entry screen to boost sales and improve customer experience. Business users configure the purpose-built data pipelines to connect data sources, normalize the data itself and produce useful recommendations with a high likelihood to sell.