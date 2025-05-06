Epicor Expands AI to Boost Supply Chain Productivity

Epicor AI helps enhance performance, navigate disruption and unlock efficiencies.

Manufacturing.net Staff
May 6, 2025
Epicor
iStock.com/Wolterk

LAS VEGAS — Epicor, a provider of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, announced general availability of its latest agentic AI capabilities of Epicor Prism and predictive ML of Epicor Grow AI at its Epicor Insights 2025 user conference.

Purpose-built to accelerate the supply chain industries, Epicor AI covers more than 200 use cases across multiple business functions, helping customers enhance performance, navigate disruption and unlock efficiencies. Epicor Prism is also now available for integration with Epicor Industry ERP Cloud, including Epicor Prophet 21 and Epicor Kinetic.

“Today’s announcement is a major step forward that delivers on Epicor's vision to build a collaborative supply chain network fueled by shared intelligence and industry-specific AI agents," Epicor CEO Steve Murphy said. "At a time when our customers are navigating and overcoming disruption from external factors such as tariffs, supply chain constraints and economic pressures, Epicor is empowering our customers with data to spark actionable insights.”

Epicor Prism simplifies how connected workforces access and converse with ERP data to discover insights and automate bulk actions, using a natural chat interface to save time and make informed decisions.

These agents cover over 10 critical supply chain processes, ensuring comprehensive support for various business functions such as finance, production, customer service and operations.

 Epicor Prism features:

  • Fast-track employee onboarding: Provides quick retrieval of resources from digital learning platform, Epicor Learning, via the Epicor Prism Knowledge Agent, which serves up information in an easy-to-understand manner
  • Increase employee responsiveness: Accelerates decisions, tracks quotes and extracts important information, such as pricing and terms, and then reformats the data to help easily compare, suggest a reply or provide other next steps
  • Enhance decision making with rapid visual analysis: Analyzes lists, charts, metrics and orders with ease, while Epicor AI agents collaborate to serve up suggested parts, suppliers, costs and delivery schedules, cutting down communication by up to 40%, according to early results
  • Streamline information retrieval: Finds information in document databases fast with the Epicor ECM agent that can surface specifics from enterprise content management (ECM) documents in seconds, such as contracts with a specific condition

Epicor Grow AI, now generally available, provides a predictive AI modeling engine that runs on the enterprise-grade Grow Data Platform, fusing ERP and legacy and third-party data to deliver accurate, actionable insights.

The Grow Data Platform processes large volumes of data using interactive pipelines and visual cues that indicate data quality, eliminating scalability barriers and dramatically improving organizational readiness for adopting high-value AI.

For example, Grow AI Item Advisor learns what items are often sold together to recommend related items to add-on during the order process. These recommendations appear directly with the ERP order entry screen to boost sales and improve customer experience. Business users configure the purpose-built data pipelines to connect data sources, normalize the data itself and produce useful recommendations with a high likelihood to sell.

Latest in Software
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
Shop Floor
How MOM Revolutionizes Modern Shop Floor
May 5, 2025
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
One Billion AI Agents Are Expanding the Attack Surface
April 24, 2025
Siemens’ Teamcenter X brings scalable SaaS PLM capabilities to smaller organizations looking to manage CAD data, product structure and revision management.
Siemens Expands Teamcenter X to Make PLM Accessible to Companies of All Sizes
April 22, 2025
Related Stories
Co2
Software
Epicor Unveils Solution That Treats Carbon Dioxide Equivalent as a Currency
Rto Lighting Case Study Image 1
Software
Lighting and Home Decor Manufacturer Deploys ERP Across Two Companies at Once
Shop Floor
Software
How MOM Revolutionizes Modern Shop Floor
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Software
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Cybersecurity
One Billion AI Agents Are Expanding the Attack Surface
A new platform is using real-time vulnerability detection and mitigation tools to combat non-human threat actors.
April 24, 2025
Siemens’ Teamcenter X brings scalable SaaS PLM capabilities to smaller organizations looking to manage CAD data, product structure and revision management.
Software
Siemens Expands Teamcenter X to Make PLM Accessible to Companies of All Sizes
Greater flexibility allows users to get up and running faster.
April 22, 2025
Encryption
Software
Data Security Offering Focused on SaaS Vulnerabilities
The growth of these applications throughout the enterprise makes data backup and recovery capabilities essential.
April 3, 2025
I Stock 1367303200
Software
How Mesh Networks Get the Most Out of Predictive Maintenance
Developers can use mesh networking to supercharge industrial predictive maintenance.
April 1, 2025
I Stock 1033707558
Software
A Manufacturer's Guide to Strategic Product Forecasting
Product forecasting, when done strategically, allows manufacturers to anticipate market shifts, harmonize product development efforts with consumer needs and better allocate resources.
March 27, 2025
Digital Threads
Oracle
IT’s Role in Fueling Logistics Innovation
Shifting from traditional IT models can free up resources for building more adaptive supply chains.
March 25, 2025
Aston Precision Case Study
Software
Metal Fabricator Implements MRP Software Before Even Renting a Warehouse
How custom metal fabricator Aston Precision became an established industry player in just three years. “I got MRPeasy even before I got my first warehouse,” says CJ Prem, Founder and Director.
March 5, 2025
MRPeasy enables manufacturers to precisely track their production cost components.
Software
How to Track Actual Costs in Manufacturing
Keeping track of your actual costs is vital for ensuring profitability, especially in industries where production costs fluctuate. Understand how and why to implement actual costing in your company.
March 5, 2025
Black Mamba Rod Lift Case Study
Software
Oil Well Innovators Fuel Success with MRP Software
“MRPeasy has filled every void in our manufacturing and stock management processes,” says Jonathan Martin, COO and President of Black Mamba Rod Lift.
March 5, 2025
Why Food Sm Es Need Erp Software
Software
Why Small Food Manufacturers Need ERP Software
Small food manufacturers are at a huge disadvantage, having to comply with the same traceability and safety regulations as the big players. Here’s how they can level the playing field.
March 5, 2025
Mastercam's 4 new acquisitions.
Software
Mastercam Acquires 4 Companies, Bringing 2025 Acquisitions Up to 8
This acquisition specifically expands Mastercam's CAM ecosystem.
March 4, 2025
I Stock 2153204145
Software
Unifying Hardware & Software: Product Management Strategies for Modern Manufacturers
Manufacturers that embrace these challenges and refine their product management strategies will be better equipped to drive innovation, improve efficiency, and maintain a competitive edge in today’s marketplace.
February 28, 2025
3D use of the Apple Vision Pro.
Software
Dassault Systèmes, Apple Announce Collaboration On Spatial Computing Capabilities
WATCH: The companies together will leverage spatial computing to provide a new dimension to virtual twins.
February 27, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 25 At 6 12 05 Pm
Software
Valkyrie Launches First-Ever Space Data Center to the Moon
It could eventually store sensitive information safely away from Earth's cyber threats.
February 26, 2025