Epicor Unveils Solution That Treats Carbon Dioxide Equivalent as a Currency

The company saw a need for a simplified approach to environmental accountability in manufacturing.

Manufacturing.net Staff
May 6, 2025
Co2
iStock.com/Vital Hil

Epicor, a provider of industry-specific enterprise software, unveiled its patent-pending Carbon Cost Rollup solution within Epicor Kinetic, the Epicor Industry ERP Cloud purpose-built for manufacturers.

The solution establishes “Cost Rollup” methods from standard costing systems. Adapting this concept transforms carbon tracking by treating CO2 emissions as a currency, helping business leaders to calculate their compliance reporting to a high degree of certainty.

“Through feedback from our Customer Advisory Board members, it became clear there was a need for a simplified approach to environmental accountability and reporting in the manufacturing sector,” Epicor Group Vice President Kerrie Jordan said. “I am incredibly proud of our team’s achievements in building a solution that addresses those needs and empowers organizations to mitigate climate change by prioritizing areas for emissions reduction and addressing their carbon footprint with the same precision and rigor as their financial costs."

The process begins at calculating the carbon cost for each component. As it ascends through each tier, the cumulative carbon expenditure for the final product becomes clear. This method not only simplifies the complex calculations associated with carbon accounting but also integrates with existing cost accounting software, minimizing the learning curve for users.

The Epicor Carbon Cost Rollup solution is complementary to the company’s collaboration with carbon intelligence platform Climatiq.

In 2024, the companies announced the integration of Climatiq’s carbon footprint calculation API across the Epicor portfolio to help businesses work toward sustainability goals without compromising profitability.

Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
Shop Floor
How MOM Revolutionizes Modern Shop Floor
May 5, 2025
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
One Billion AI Agents Are Expanding the Attack Surface
April 24, 2025
Siemens’ Teamcenter X brings scalable SaaS PLM capabilities to smaller organizations looking to manage CAD data, product structure and revision management.
Siemens Expands Teamcenter X to Make PLM Accessible to Companies of All Sizes
April 22, 2025
The integration of several functions into one workflow is especially valuable for manufacturers.
