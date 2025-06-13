MRPeasy Empowers 2,000 Manufacturers to Grow with Easy-to-Use ERP Software

MRPeasy, the cloud-based ERP system designed specifically for small manufacturers, proudly announces a key milestone: 2,000 paying customers.

This achievement reflects MRPeasy’s ongoing mission to level the playing field in manufacturing by giving small and scaling businesses access to tools traditionally available only to large enterprises. With intuitive features, transparent pricing, and rapid implementation, MRPeasy enables smaller manufacturers to take control of their operations and scale sustainably.

A recent customer survey revealed that, on average, MRPeasy users experience:

67% improvement in inventory tracking accuracy

54% increase in overall operational efficiency

42% better cost control

39% more on-time deliveries

Jonathan Martin, COO and President of Black Mamba Rod Lift, an oil well equipment manufacturer from Oklahoma, said:

“MRPeasy has filled every void in our manufacturing and stock management processes. It’s a software perfectly adapted to the niche of small and medium manufacturers.”

Mike Lurye, North America Business Development Manager at MRPeasy, commented:

"Our mission is to provide small manufacturers with affordable, easy-to-use tools that deliver real results. Reaching the 2,000 customers milestone is a true measure of the success of our efforts.”

With manufacturers facing rising complexity and global competition, MRPeasy continues to invest in its platform and customer support to ensure small businesses have the tools they need to thrive.

For more information about MRPeasy, please visit mrpeasy.com



