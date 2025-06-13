MRPeasy Empowers 2,000 Manufacturers to Grow with Easy-to-Use ERP Software

The company's mission is to level the playing field by giving small and scaling businesses access to tools traditionally available only to large enterprises.

Jun 13, 2025
Mr Peasy 2000
MRPeasy

MRPeasy, the cloud-based ERP system designed specifically for small manufacturers, proudly announces a key milestone: 2,000 paying customers.

This achievement reflects MRPeasy’s ongoing mission to level the playing field in manufacturing by giving small and scaling businesses access to tools traditionally available only to large enterprises. With intuitive features, transparent pricing, and rapid implementation, MRPeasy enables smaller manufacturers to take control of their operations and scale sustainably.

A recent customer survey revealed that, on average, MRPeasy users experience:

  • 67% improvement in inventory tracking accuracy
  • 54% increase in overall operational efficiency
  • 42% better cost control
  • 39% more on-time deliveries

Jonathan Martin, COO and President of Black Mamba Rod Lift, an oil well equipment manufacturer from Oklahoma, said:

“MRPeasy has filled every void in our manufacturing and stock management processes. It’s a software perfectly adapted to the niche of small and medium manufacturers.”

Mike Lurye, North America Business Development Manager at MRPeasy, commented:

"Our mission is to provide small manufacturers with affordable, easy-to-use tools that deliver real results. Reaching the 2,000 customers milestone is a true measure of the success of our efforts.”

With manufacturers facing rising complexity and global competition, MRPeasy continues to invest in its platform and customer support to ensure small businesses have the tools they need to thrive.

For more information about MRPeasy, please visit mrpeasy.com


Latest in MRPeasy
Gen Z
Are Microshifts the Key to Hiring Gen Z?
June 10, 2025
Value Added Packaging
Custom Corrugated Box Manufacturer Grows by 40% in 10 Months
June 13, 2025
Intake Engineering
Precision Engineer Manages Business on His Phone After Software Adoption
June 13, 2025
Mr Peasy 2000
MRPeasy Empowers 2,000 Manufacturers to Grow with Easy-to-Use ERP Software
June 13, 2025
Related Stories
Intake Engineering
MRPeasy
Precision Engineer Manages Business on His Phone After Software Adoption
More in MRPeasy
Gen Z
Labor
Are Microshifts the Key to Hiring Gen Z?
For Gen Z, balance beats the corner office.
June 10, 2025
Value Added Packaging
MRPeasy
Custom Corrugated Box Manufacturer Grows by 40% in 10 Months
Custom corrugated packaging manufacturer Value Added Packaging from Ohio moved from a legacy ERP system to a modern cloud-based software and grew 40% in 10 months.
June 13, 2025
Intake Engineering
MRPeasy
Precision Engineer Manages Business on His Phone After Software Adoption
Intake Engineering introduced control and tracking into the operation, making every piece of vital information easily accessible. “Everything is just a click away and I can access it anywhere,” says Lee Brien, Director. “It’s a godsend."
June 13, 2025
Schneider Electric location, Houston, March 2020.
Artificial Intelligence
Schneider Electric to Partner with Chip Giant on ‘AI Factories’
The companies hope to build AI-ready computing infrastructure in “Europe and beyond.”
June 12, 2025
Manufacturing
Operations
The 70% Rule for Manufacturers: Stop Chasing Perfection
Learn how to make calculated decisions based on the best available information.
June 12, 2025
Coding
Cybersecurity
The Cyber Battle Manufacturers Cannot Afford to Lose
Outdated software and blind spots in the software supply chain are turning this technology into a liability.
June 12, 2025
Hovat Case Study
Software
Food Packaging Specialists Swap Vietnam-War-Era Inventory Software for Cloud-Based MRP System
Hovat transformed its production and stock control by implementing MRP software. “When I joined, they used software developed in the 70s. It was originally used to record stock for the Vietnam War,” says Colin Britton, Head of Finance.
June 12, 2025
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang delivers his keynote address Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at the Vivatech fair in Paris.
Artificial Intelligence
Nvidia Chief Calls AI ‘The Greatest Equalizer’
But warns Europe risks falling behind.
June 11, 2025
Tim223
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
EV Ship on Fire; Raccoon Problem at Airbus; Oreo Sues Aldi | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 223
Industry chaos unleashed: Unexpected twists in this week's manufacturing world.
June 10, 2025
Elizabeth Blackert is a Rice University doctoral alumna who is the first author on the study.
Artificial Intelligence
Light, AI Drive Precise Motion in Soft Robotic Arm Developed at Rice
AI meets soft robotics: Laser-guided arms redefine technological flexibility.
June 10, 2025
A data center owned by Amazon Web Services, front right, is under construction next to the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Berwick, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
Amazon to Spend $20B on Data Centers in Pennsylvania
One will be located next to a nuclear power plant.
June 9, 2025
Financial Cyber
Cybersecurity
A Pragmatic Look at Legacy IT in Manufacturing
Increased risk and more data-driven decisions means security investment has to be a greater priority.
June 5, 2025
Iiot
IOT
How to Overcome the Industrial IoT Skills Gap
The IoT skills gap is real, but the same technologies creating this challenge can help solve it.
June 5, 2025
Grid Gorodenkoff
Supply Chain
Tariffs, AI and the Power Supply
Scaling manufacturing without overloading the grid.
June 4, 2025
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Artificial Intelligence
Smart Selling Starts with Smart Data
How BI and AI are transforming manufacturing sales.
June 3, 2025