As study after study from Deloitte to Forbes has shown, Generation Z values flexibility, purpose-driven work and a strong sense of balance between life and labor.

With Gen Z expected to comprise 27% of the global workforce by year-end, manufacturers can no longer afford to ignore their expectations. Yet, in an industry where shift-based scheduling remains the norm, many employers have been slow to adapt.

Flexibility, some argue, just isn't feasible in a world of production quotas and physical assembly. But as the labor market cools and full-time roles remain unfilled, manufacturers are reconsidering that stance.

Increasingly, they're exploring new models to attract a younger workforce. One emerging solution is the microshift.

Microshifts refer to shorter, specialized or swappable shifts that give employees greater control over their schedules and job types. Though implementing them may require more technological agility, the payoff could be significant, especially when it comes to engaging Gen Z workers.

These shifts vary in format. Some allow employees to work reduced hours, while others segment tasks into roles based on specialization. In both cases, the model creates entry points for workers who might otherwise be excluded by rigid, full-time scheduling or those that simply prefer more flexibility.

At Land O’Lakes, microshifts are already in place at 60 of its Minnesota facilities. The results? Improved employee retention and broader workforce appeal, not just among Gen Z, but also among parents and caregivers seeking more accommodating schedules.

How to Pilot a Microshift Program in Manufacturing

The concept of microshifts is gaining traction as manufacturers seek new ways to attract and retain talent, particularly from younger generations. But the idea doesn't need to be implemented company-wide to be effective.

In fact, the best way to explore this model may be through a small-scale pilot.

Testing a microshift can happen incrementally, allowing employers to gauge its impact before making broader changes. One accessible starting point is shift-swapping technology. Several platforms are now available to support more dynamic scheduling in industries reliant on traditional shift structures.

SHIFTR, for example, is a workforce scheduling app designed specifically for industries like manufacturing, hospitality and healthcare. The app enables employees to easily trade shifts, pick up open slots or try out shorter time blocks, essentially giving them a low-risk opportunity to experiment with microshifts.

Employers, in turn, gain insight into how flexible scheduling options affect team coverage, morale and productivity.

What makes this approach particularly effective is its simplicity. By giving employees more control over when they work, without disrupting production goals, companies can test the waters without overhauling their entire scheduling system.

Whether it’s offering a few employees the option to try four-hour afternoon shifts or creating roles that allow Gen Z workers to balance multiple interests, like school, side gigs or creative pursuits, microshifts present a promising path toward greater workforce flexibility.

With the right tools in place, the transition can be more seamless than many manufacturers expect.

For Gen Z, Balance Beats the Corner Office

For decades, climbing the ladder toward bigger titles, better pay and the coveted corner office has defined professional success in manufacturing. But for the generation now entering the workforce, those traditional incentives may hold less appeal.

For employers used to rewarding high performers with private offices or managerial titles, this may feel counterintuitive. But it’s a reality worth acknowledging and adapting to.

While financial stability still matters, Gen Z places greater emphasis on flexible schedules, purpose-driven work and environments that encourage shared problem-solving.

In fact, the corner office, once seen as the pinnacle of success, may be viewed as a symbol of outdated structure. Many younger professionals prefer modern, open workstations that support teamwork, transparency and creativity.

As manufacturers look to fill leadership pipelines and attract new talent, it may be time to rethink what advancement looks like.

One way forward? Microshifts may be a way to gain traction to meet Gen Z’s expectations. By offering more autonomy over when and how work gets done, companies can signal that they’re not just offering a job, but a workplace built for the future.

Caitlin McCabe is a marketing and automation specialist for Electronic Technologies International (ETI) and American Cable and Harness (ACH), Fort Atkinson–based manufacturers that specialize in high-quality wire harnesses, box builds and PCB assemblies for the commercial and industrial sectors.

ETI and ACH support customers nationwide in delivering electronics manufacturing solutions.