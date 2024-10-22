Hyundai Motor, Kia to Present Vision for Software-Defined Factories

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation will present their vision for the future transition to a Software-Defined Factory (SDF) at E-FOREST TECH DAY 2024. This year’s event will be held from October 22 to October 24 at the Hyundai Motor and Kia Uiwang Research Institute.

Six Hyundai Motor Group companies, including Hyundai Motor, Kia, Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Rotem, Hyundai Wia, Hyundai Autoever, Hyundai Glovis and Hyundai Transys will participate in the event. They will present over 200 new manufacturing technologies, including SDF, AAM (advanced air mobility), Robotics and Startups.

SDFs to enable E-FOREST smart factory ecosystem

E-FOREST TECH DAY 2024 aims to create new value by integrating SDFs and innovative mobility under Hyundai Motor and Kia’s E-FOREST smart factory brand.

Hyundai Motor and Kia’s E-FOREST smart factory brand pursues innovation in manufacturing systems by organically connecting everything to realize value for customers. It introduces automation technologies using artificial intelligence and robots, as well as human-friendly smart technologies, to innovate manufacturing systems.

E-FOREST, which SDF is based on, is set to become a production hub for software-defined vehicles (SDVs). It aims to deliver products that cater to customer requirements faster than any other, through data connection and digital transformation.

As the SDF is established in the future, the companies expect to enhanced manufacturing intelligence and increase flexibility. This will enable data and software-based decision-making and factory operations. The anticipated benefits include a shorter production preparation period, improved production speed, reduced investment costs for new vehicle introductions and enhanced quality.

Innovative technologies to lead AI-automated manufacturing

E-FOREST TECH DAY 2024 will showcase a range of innovative technologies. These include manufacturing AI and digital twins, automated logistics and assembly, robotics solutions and AAM manufacturing technologies.

The key technologies include Logistics Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Navigation Control Software, Atypical Flexible Parts (HOSE) Automatic Assembly Technology, Infinite Multi-Axis Holding Fixture, SPOT! Industry-Wide Solution and UAM (Urban Air Mobility) Wing to Body Automated Alignment System.

Logistics AMR Navigation Control Software

Internalizes control and command software algorithms needed for utilization of logistics robots

Enables movement in all directions, irrespective of front and back

Left and right wheel rotation control

Navigate curves, even when carrying heavy loads

Atypical Flexible Parts (HOSE) Automatic Assembly Technology

Recognizes irregular parts through AI vision algorithm

Automatically calculates picking point and issues control commands

Infinite Multi-Axis Holding Fixture

Allows various parts to be assembled using single fixture

When part changes, corresponding information is automatically input into PC

SPOT! Industry-Wide Solution

Performs real-time safety inspections and equipment checks in factory environments

Uses AI, vision processing and big data processing

Various sensors, equivalent to eyes, nose and mouth.

UAM Wing to Body Automated Alignment System