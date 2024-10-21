How Much You'll Save with EHS Software

With the right tools and processes, you can leverage EHS software to help you save critical resources.

Frontline Data Solutions
Oct 21, 2024
Frontline Data Solutions

If we were to ask why you'd need environment, health, and safety software for your manufacturing facility, you'd probably say safety and compliance. And while you're correct, did you know it can also help you save precious time, money, and much more?

According to OSHA, companies with effective safety programs can see a 50% reduction in incidents. With the right tools and processes, you can leverage EHS software to help you save critical resources. Let's look at the four pillars that are going to have a direct impact on your bottom line. 

Incident Cost Reduction

The most important role of EHS software is to help prevent safety incidents from happening. Makes sense, right? This will result in avoiding costs that stem from incidents in the first place. Expenses like workers' compensation, medical bills, and legal fees will definitely hurt your budget. Let's not forget about the indirect costs such as loss of productivity, any damage to equipment, potentially higher insurance premiums, and of course, the impact on employee morale.

But how does EHS software help prevent incidents? With software, you can track near misses, manage inspections, and report hazards in real-time. When you identify risks early, you can take corrective actions before accidents occur. This proactive approach to safety will result in fewer incidents, directly translating to reduced costs.

You also have the ability to track and analyze your safety data. Through EHS software, you'll have more visibility over high-risk areas, helping you focus on where your attention is needed most.

Compliance Management

Yes, non-compliance is scary, and fines and penalties aren't the only downside. Offenses can have severe impacts like business shutdowns, and even potential damage to your company's reputation.

EHS software simplifies compliance management by automating many of the detailed processes you need to take. It'll help ensure that all of your relevant documentation, training, inspections, and audits are completed on time and follow the necessary regulations. You can set up notifications and alerts for upcoming compliance deadlines, avoiding the risk of missing critical regulatory requirements.

By automating these cumbersome compliance tasks, you'll stay ahead of changing regulations. Not only will you avoid the costs of non-compliance, but your employees will save time by eliminating inefficient, manual labor. They can focus on more important tasks at hand, helping improve your company's overall efficiency. Also, having a centralized place for your safety documents will make providing the necessary paperwork during audits and inspections way easier.

Downtime and Productivity

It's not just limited to incidents and the risk of non-compliance. These events can lead to unforeseen downtime and operational delays. EHS software helps avoid this by ensuring operational continuity, a safer work environment, and more efficient processes.

With software, you'll have a structured way to manage investigations and corrective actions, helping your operations resume more quickly when an incident occurs. Your safety team can make quicker, more informed decisions with safety software instead of sifting through paper mountains.

Safety software can also optimize your process for safety training and certifications. By keeping track of employee qualifications and automating reminders, you can avoid untrained employees working at your facility.

It's also important to note that employees feel safer and more engaged around well-managed safety programs, leading to higher productivity and improved turnover, with fewer interruptions.

The Cost of Implementation vs. the ROI Case

The initial cost of implementing EHS software might seem steep, but the return on investment becomes more apparent when we look at long-term savings. Many manufacturing companies find that incident prevention and compliance are enough to justify the investment. But these two benefits alone compound over time. The safer your workplace becomes, the less turnover, insurance premiums, and stakeholder complications you'll have. EHS software is also highly configurable and scalable. You can find a solution that fits your business' size, budget, and needs. 

It's best to consider EHS software an investment in your company's future and financial stability. By reducing incidents and their associated costs, ensuring compliance, minimizing downtime, and offering a solid return on investment, EHS software can significantly improve your bottom line.

