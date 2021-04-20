Subaru Recalls 875K Vehicles

For some, suspension parts are at risk of falling off.

Apr 20th, 2021
Associated Press
In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off. The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019.
In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off. The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off.

The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019. The company says in government documents that a computer can power the ignition coil after the car is shut off. That can cause a short circuit.

Dealers will update the software, replace ignition coils and if necessary install a new front exhaust pipe. The recall is to start May 28.

The suspension recall affects more than 408,000 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks and 2019 Foresters. Some rear stabilizer bar bolts can loosen and detach, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will tighten bolts and replace any missing ones starting May 14.

More in Recalls
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
This new white paper tells you the key inventory count challenges that companies are dealing with and shows you how to ease the pain using a unified, cloud ERP solution.
Apr 5th, 2021
This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows the Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. The company that makes heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks is telling some owners to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine fire. Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, is recalling just over 20,000 of the trucks mainly in the U.S. and Canada.
Ram Recalls Trucks for Fire Risk
Owners of more than 20,000 trucks are being told to park them outside.
Mar 23rd, 2021
In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car displayed at the gallery of its global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal. The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S.
Nissan Recalling 854K Vehicles to Fix Brake Lights
Silicon contamination from grease used in nearby components is causing a malfunction.
Mar 9th, 2021
Mm 188 Thumb
Why Hyundai's Recent Recall is One of the Most Expensive in History
The cost-per-vehicle is being called "astronomically high."
Mar 3rd, 2021
Ep116tn
Ford Truck Windshields ‘Inadequately Bonded’
Overall, Ford has gotten off to a bumpy start in 2021.
Feb 26th, 2021
In this May 2, 2007 file photo shows Cooper tires are on display in Montpelier, Vt. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling more than 430,000 light truck tires in the U.S., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, due to sidewall bulges that could cause tire failure. The recall covers certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country, and Big O tires in several sizes.
Cooper Recalls 430K Tires
U.S. safety regulators say bulges could cause a sidewall separation.
Feb 26th, 2021
Snowblower
Toro Snowthrower Recalled Over Amputation Risk
The augers can fail to turn off.
Feb 23rd, 2021
In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, the company logo is viewed on a sign outside a Ford dealership, in Centennial, Colo. Ford has lost track of some older Takata air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel, so it's recalling more than 154,000 vehicles in North America to check for them. The company on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, issued two recalls, with the largest coming because Ford can't find 45 obsolete air bags that may have been installed on some old Ranger pickup trucks.
Ford Loses Track of Dangerous Air Bags
Ford can't find 45 obsolete air bags and must recall 154,000 vehicles to search for them.
Feb 18th, 2021
Mercedes Daimler Ap
Mercedes Recalls 1.3M Vehicles
Software could send responders to the wrong location after crashes.
Feb 15th, 2021
This Feb. 14, 2013 file photo shows the Nissan logo on the grill of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder on display at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Nissan is recalling over 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide because the brake lights can stay on all the time. It's the second recall for the same problem. The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.
Nissan Recalls 354K SUVs
The problem can let drivers shift out of park or start the engine without a foot on the brake pedal.
Jan 28th, 2021
I Stock 508403095 5c93aac59a26a
US Probes Complaints Over Ford Tailgate Recall
Multiple customers say the recall failed to rectify the issue.
Jan 20th, 2021
This Sunday, June 25, 2017, photo, shows TK Holdings Inc. in Auburn Hills, Mich. The U.S. government's highway safety agency has rejected a request from Ford and Mazda to avoid recalling about 3 million vehicles with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the ammonium nitrate propellant used to inflate air bags is showing signs of decay and poses a safety risk.
US Rejects Ford, Mazda Requests to Avoid Takata Recalls
The air bags have caused at least 27 deaths worldwide, including 18 in the U.S.
Jan 19th, 2021