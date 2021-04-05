GM Headlamp Probe Ends with No Added Recalls

The investigation took four years.

Apr 5th, 2021
Associated Press
This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. U.S. safety regulators have determined that two recalls of older General Motors vehicles for headlight failures were big enough to take care of the problem. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday, April 2, 2021, that it’s closing a 4-year-old investigation without seeking any more recalls.
General Motors via AP

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators have determined that two recalls of older General Motors vehicles for headlight failures were big enough to take care of the problem.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that it's closing a 4-year-old investigation without seeking any more recalls.

In 2017, the agency opened a probe to see if recalls from 2014 and 2015 covered enough vehicles. The investigation included nearly 318,000 GM full-size SUVs as well as Buick Lacrosse and Pontiac Grand Prix sedans. They are from the 2002-2009 model years.

The recalls were due to the failure of a headlamp control module that resulted in loss of low-beam and daytime running lights. Investigators looked into whether all vehicles equipped with the same module should be recalled.

But the agency says in documents that the recalls and a warranty coverage program took care of any unreasonable safety risk. Plus, the high beam headlamps would still work.

Mar 19th, 2021
