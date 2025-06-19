Honda Recalls More Than 259,000 Cars

The brake pedal can shift out of place.

Associated Press
Jun 19, 2025
This is the Honda logo on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016.
This is the Honda logo on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Honda is recalling more than 259,000 of its cars across the U.S. due to a problem that can cause the brake pedal to shift out of position, potentially interfering with a driver's ability to stop or slow down.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall covers certain Honda Pilots between model years 2023 and 2025 — as well cars under the auto maker's luxury Acura brand: 2021-2025 Acura TLX and 2023-2025 Acura MDX vehicles.

The NHTSA's recall report notes that the brake pedal pivot pin in some of these vehicles was not secured properly during production. That can lead the pedal to shift out of place and "may lead to unintended application," the report notes, increasing crash risks.

"The issue could also cause an abnormal brake pedal feeling during operation, illuminate the brake malfunction light in the instrument cluster, or cause the vehicle's brake lights to remain lit even when the brake pedal is not applied," America Honda said in a statement Wednesday.

As a remedy, Honda says authorized dealers will inspect the vehicles covered by this recall and replace the brake pedal assembly if necessary, free of charge. Per the NHTSA's report, the company estimates 1% of these vehicles have this issue.

Dealer notifications began on June 13. And mailed owner notification letters are set to follow on July 28. In the meantime, drivers can also confirm if their specific vehicle is included in this recall and find more information using the NHTSA site or Honda's recall lookup.

Between February 2024 and June 5, the NHSTA notes, Honda received three warranty claims related to this issue — but no reports of injuries.

Honda began investigating the faulty brake pedal in April 2024, after receiving a report of a vehicle experiencing this issue. The company later determined that improper assembly of the brake pedal pivot pin occurred at a supplier's U.S. plant, which has since been closed. Production was transferred to a plant in Mexico — where the supplier now uses a camera sensor "to verify whether the pivot pin is staked," the recall report notes.

Latest in Recalls
The Manufacturer’s Guide to a Future-Ready Talent Strategy
Sponsored
The Manufacturer’s Guide to a Future-Ready Talent Strategy
June 18, 2025
This undated photo provided by U.S. CPSC shows an Anker PowerCore 10000 power bank.
More Than 1 Million Power Banks Recalled After Some Consumers Report Fires
June 13, 2025
Midea's fridges are seen at an electronic shop in Beijing on Nov. 15, 2021.
Midea Recalling 1.7 Million Air Conditioners Due to Mold Concern
June 6, 2025
The Ford logo is seen above the entrance to the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.
Ford Recalls Nearly Half a Million 2016-17 Explorers Due to Door Trim That Can Detach While Driving
June 4, 2025
Related Stories
Ice Cream
Recalls
Ice Cream Maker Issues Recall Over Concerns About Plastic
The Ford company logo is seen, Oct. 24, 2021, on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver.
Recalls
Ford Recalls 240,000 Explorers, Aviators Due to Faulty Seat Belt
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler that has been recalled across the U.S., Mexico and Canada due to a handle hazard that has resulted in a dozen fingertip injuries, including some amputations, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
Recalls
Over 1 Million Igloo Coolers Recalled After Amputation Injuries
The Manufacturer’s Guide to a Future-Ready Talent Strategy
Sponsor Content
The Manufacturer’s Guide to a Future-Ready Talent Strategy
More in Recalls
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
June 18, 2025
Midea's fridges are seen at an electronic shop in Beijing on Nov. 15, 2021.
Recalls
Midea Recalling 1.7 Million Air Conditioners Due to Mold Concern
There’s been at least 152 reports of mold in the air conditioners.
June 6, 2025
The Ford logo is seen above the entrance to the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.
Recalls
Ford Recalls Nearly Half a Million 2016-17 Explorers Due to Door Trim That Can Detach While Driving
Ford first recognized the problem as far back as 2019, but did not consider it unsafe.
June 4, 2025
I Stock 2152912029
Recalls
Haribo Recalls Candy After Traces of Cannabis Found
The contamination was limited to a small amount of cola-flavored gummies in the Netherlands.
May 29, 2025
A Ford logo is seen on a 2025 Ford Expedition during a media tour at the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.
Recalls
Ford Recalls More Than a Million Vehicles for Software Glitch that Makes Rearview Camera Unreliable
Rearview camera image may delay, freeze or not display when the vehicle is in reverse.
May 29, 2025
Ice Cream
Recalls
Ice Cream Maker Issues Recall Over Concerns About Plastic
The company's brands include Blue Bunny and Halo Top.
May 19, 2025
This photo provided. by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows the Ninja-branded “Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cooker that is being recalled in the U.S. and Canada, Thursday, May 1, 2025.
Recalls
Over 2 Million Pressure Cookers Recalled Over Serious Burn Injuries
SharkNinja has received 106 reports of burn injuries in the U.S.
May 2, 2025
The General Motors logo is displayed at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020.
Automotive
GM Recalls Nearly 600,000 Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC Cars
Due to potential manufacturing defects that can cause engine failure.
April 30, 2025
A Target store in Houston, Texas, USA.
Recalls
Target Baby Food Recalled Over Lead Contamination
More than 25,000 packages may have elevated levels of lead.
April 16, 2025
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Segway Max G30LP KickScooter that is being recalled along with Segway’s Ninebot Max G30P, due to a fall hazard that has resulted in user injuries ranging from bruises to broken bones.
Recalls
Segway Recalls 220,000 of its Scooters Due to a Fall Hazard That Has Resulted in 20 Injuries
The folding mechanism can reportedly fail during use, causing the handlebars or stem of the scooters to fold.
March 24, 2025
Recall 008 2025 Labels Page 1
Recalls
Idaho Smokehouse Partners Recalls Beef Stick Products
The recall affects nearly 30,000 pounds of beef sticks.
March 21, 2025
The Ford company logo is seen, Oct. 24, 2021, on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver.
Recalls
Ford Recalls 240,000 Explorers, Aviators Due to Faulty Seat Belt
The seat belt anchors were improperly secured.
February 21, 2025
A Tesla Model 3 charges at a Tesla supercharging station situated in the parking lot of an outlet mall on Sept. 25, 2024, in Lakewood, Colo.
Automotive
Tesla Recalling More Than 375,000 Vehicles Due to Power Steering Issue
The recall is for certain 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
February 21, 2025
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler that has been recalled across the U.S., Mexico and Canada due to a handle hazard that has resulted in a dozen fingertip injuries, including some amputations, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
Recalls
Over 1 Million Igloo Coolers Recalled After Amputation Injuries
Other reported injuries include bone fractures and lacerations.
February 13, 2025
I Stock 2165724886
Recalls
Tri-Union Seafoods Recalls Canned Tuna
The tuna could be contaminated with clostridium botulinum over time.
February 11, 2025