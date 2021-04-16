Government Still Using Recalled Vehicles

Consumer groups and federal employee unions are asking the government to stop using and re-selling vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls.

Apr 16th, 2021
The General Services Administration in Washington.
The General Services Administration in Washington.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

DETROIT (AP) — More than a dozen consumer groups and three federal employee unions are asking the U.S. government to stop using vehicles in its fleet with unrepaired safety recalls.

The group also says the General Services Administration is selling vehicles to the public without the repairs being made, including those with potentially dangerous Takata air bags and faulty General Motors ignition switches. "This practice endangers the lives of tens of thousands of federal employees and all who share the roadway environment with them," the groups wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden.

The letter dated Thursday urges Biden to make all federal agencies have the vehicles repaired and prohibit the sale of recalled vehicles that haven't been fixed. The White House deferred comment to the GSA, the lead agency on the government vehicle fleet. Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from the GSA.

The letter was signed by the Center for Auto Safety, Consumer Reports, the American Federation of Government Employees, the National Treasury Employees Union, the National Federation of Federal Employees and others. The unions together have about 573,000 members, according to their websites.

The groups and legislators have asked government officials about the problem and haven't received a satisfactory answer, Levine said. He said career government officials at GSA know about the problem, but he was not sure if it had been discussed with the Biden administration. "We are now contacting the government," he said. "This has been an ongoing problem for multiple administrations."

The U.S. government has more than 600,000 vehicles in its fleet across multiple agencies.

Automakers recall millions of vehicles each year, and the government's own National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urges people to have the repairs done when they get recall notices. Auto companies have to make the fixes at no cost to owners. More than 53 million vehicles were recalled nationwide in 2019, according to NHTSA.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity and can burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister and hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers. The air bags have caused at least 27 deaths worldwide, including 18 in the U.S. About 400 people have been injured.

General Motors recalled millions of cars with ignition switches that could slip from the "run" to "accessory" position, shutting down the engine and causing the air bags not to work. The company paid claims for 124 deaths and 275 injuries stemming from the problem.

More in Automotive
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
Sponsored
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
This new industry playbook gives you the seven actions manufacturers need to take to move their companies in the right direction.
Apr 5th, 2021
A shopper looks over a line of 2020 sedans at a Mercedes Benz dealership, Littleton, Colo., Oct. 4, 2020.
How to Test-Drive Vehicle Technology
How can you evaluate new gadgets if you don’t know what they do or what to look for?
Apr 14th, 2021
Mm 208 Thumb
Segway is Making a Motorcycle
The original Segway never took off, but this might.
Apr 13th, 2021
Freepik
How to Decode Your VIN for Free
Learn how to decode a VIN so you can understand the history of your car or find out important information about a vehicle you want to purchase.
Apr 13th, 2021
Batterytn
Electric Mustang Plagued by Battery Trouble
A software issue could essentially “brick” dozens of vehicles.
Apr 13th, 2021
GM headquarters, Renaissance Center, Detroit, Nov. 2016.
Leaders of GM, Ford Object to Voting Restrictions
The executives joined leaders of three dozen Michigan companies to oppose the pending legislation.
Apr 13th, 2021
Cruise Track 3 In Seattle
GM's Cruise to Operate All-Electric, Driverless Cars in Dubai
The partnership aims to reduce accidents, cut pollution and save money while converting 25% of all trips to driverless transport by 2030.
Apr 13th, 2021
This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the air bags may not inflate in a crash on thousands of General Motors vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the probe covers nearly 750,000 Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC vehicles from 2020 and 2021.
US Investigating Possible GM Air Bag Failures
GM issued a service bulletin to dealers about the problem in March, but there hasn't been a recall.
Apr 13th, 2021
In this file photo Neil Barofsky testifies before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Lawyer Nominated to Monitor UAW
Appointing an independent monitor is part of a settlement the union agreed to in the wake of a multi-million dollar embezzlement and kickback scheme.
Apr 13th, 2021
Joe Ap21100816785202
Biden Sees EV Battery Deal as Win for US
The situation could have left Ford and Volkswagen scrambling for batteries.
Apr 12th, 2021
In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. Musk has tweeted his way into trouble with another federal agency, this time the National Labor Relations Board. The board on Thursday, March 25, 2021 found that a Musk tweet in May of 2018 unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union. Board members ordered Tesla to make Musk delete the tweet and stop threatening employees with loss of benefits for supporting a labor organization.
Musk Statement on Tesla Production Raises Questions
He told investors about vehicles in production that were never made.
Apr 12th, 2021
Mm 206 Thumb
The World’s First Completely Carbon-Neutral Car
Polestar wants to remove carbon emissions from its manufacturing as well as its vehicles.
Apr 9th, 2021