Canadian Manufacturer to Establish First U.S. Plant in Charlotte

AVL Manufacturing, Inc., a Canadian-based company that designs and fabricates power generation and storage enclosures, announced that it plans to establish AVL USA, Inc. and open its first U.S. manufacturing location in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The company expects the $56 million project to create more than 325 jobs. Positions will include production, electricians, service technicians and management with an average salary of about $76,000. Hiring for the plant will begin in June.

AVL's products are used in a wide variety of applications, including supplying backup power to large and hyper-scale data centers.

The planned 232,000-square-foot Charlotte location will produce and assemble generator enclosures for power redundancy. The large metal casings include electric inputs, switchgear and enclosures required for data center servers and equipment. AVL plans to outfit an existing warehouse to support its operations.

In addition to data center power generation, AVL’s products are used in the automotive, automation, construction and emergency management sectors.

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund to AVL USA will help facilitate the company’s project, based on the creation of 122 jobs tied to the grant.



