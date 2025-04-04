Bradford White Announces Acquisition of Bock Water Heaters

Bradford White Corporation, a manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announced the acquisition of Universal Technologies of Wisconsin, Inc., Bock Water Heaters, Inc. and Tank Technology, Inc.

These businesses are collectively known as Bock Water Heaters, a commercial and specialty water heating and storage products manufacturer based in Wisconsin.

The relationship between the companies extends more than three decades, with Bock serving as both a supplier and customer to Bradford White. Bock was founded in 1929 in Madison, Wisconsin and has since expanded its production capacity with two separate manufacturing facilities in the Badger State.

Bradford White expects the acquisition to expand its U.S.-based manufacturing capacity and capabilities.

The development serves as the latest in a series of recent acquisitions made by Bradford White that includes Electro Industries, Heat-flo and FloLogic.