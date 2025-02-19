International Paper Permanently Closing Four Facilities

The shutdowns will impact over 670 workers.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Feb 19, 2025
Paper
iStock.com/Vladimir Zapletin

International Paper announced the permanent closure of its recycling plant in Phoenix, a sheet feeder facility in St. Louis, a box plant in Hazleton, Pennsylvania and a Red River containerboard mill in Campti, Louisiana. The company stated that the facilities would cease operations by the end of April 2025. 

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

The shutdowns will impact 495 hourly employees and 179 salaried employees. The company said it hopes to minimize the impact on employees by using attrition, retirements and current vacancies at its other locations. Team members at the affected locations will receive outplacement assistance, access to mental health support resources and severance benefits.

Additionally, IP anticipates that the Red River containerboard mill closure will reduce the company's annual containerboard capacity by about 800,000 tons.

The move supports the company's goal of strengthening its sustainable packaging solutions, which includes streamlining its footprint, prioritizing investments in certain facilities and advancing strategic initiatives to improve quality, reliability and service delivery.

Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 17, 2025
Great Lakes Sound & Vibration will consolidate manufacturing operations under one roof in Franklin Township, Michigan.
Expansion Efforts Bring Manufacturing Jobs, Investment to Michigan's Upper Peninsula
February 18, 2025
I Stock 1431611286
Blow Pops Manufacturer to Expand Tennessee Plant
February 19, 2025
Plastic waste is converted BACK to its original oil form.
Startup to Convert Hard-to-Recycle Plastics into Valuable Byproducts in U.S.
February 19, 2025
Related Stories
Visitors take pictures in-front of a giant billboard display of Huawei's industry's first tri-foldable phone during the opening of its global sales in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
Operations
Huawei's Tri-Foldable Phone Hits Global Markets in Show of Defiance Amid U.S. Curbs
Tariffs
Operations
Plumbing and PVF Supplier Increasing Prices After Latest Tariff Announcement
Robots
Operations
A3 Announces Revises Standard for Industrial Robot Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
February 17, 2025
Great Lakes Sound & Vibration will consolidate manufacturing operations under one roof in Franklin Township, Michigan.
Operations
Expansion Efforts Bring Manufacturing Jobs, Investment to Michigan's Upper Peninsula
The projects were spurred by growing demand from the defense and energy sectors.
February 18, 2025
I Stock 1431611286
Operations
Blow Pops Manufacturer to Expand Tennessee Plant
The project is expected to add more than 60 jobs.
February 19, 2025
Plastic waste is converted BACK to its original oil form.
Operations
Startup to Convert Hard-to-Recycle Plastics into Valuable Byproducts in U.S.
The company’s mission is to upcycle 100,000 tons of plastic waste by 2030.
February 19, 2025
The Cambridge GaN Devices team.
Operations
Cambridge GaN Devices Secures $32M For Global Growth
Plans for growth include expansion in the UK, North America, Taiwan and Europe.
February 19, 2025
Governance Image
Operations
Ingersoll Rand Posts $7.2B in 2024 Sales
The company said its quarterly and annual results set records.
February 19, 2025
This April 18, 2011, file photo, shows Yum Brand's KFC restaurant in Mountain View, Calif.
Operations
KFC Is Leaving Kentucky
So is it "Texas Fried Chicken" now?
February 19, 2025
Stephen Girsky, CEO of Nikola Corp., sits in one of the company's electric and hydrogen-powered trucks during the LA Auto Show, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Automotive
Troubled Electric Vehicle Maker Nikola Files for Bankruptcy Protection
The company recently said it would likely run out of cash early this year.
February 19, 2025
Visitors take pictures in-front of a giant billboard display of Huawei's industry's first tri-foldable phone during the opening of its global sales in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
Operations
Huawei's Tri-Foldable Phone Hits Global Markets in Show of Defiance Amid U.S. Curbs
The company says it's the thinnest foldable phone.
February 18, 2025
Barbing
Operations
Hydraulics Manufacturer Moving Valve Production from China to Pennsylvania
HAWE Manufacturing said the new plant would bolster its supply chain.
February 18, 2025
Nibco Sized
Operations
Webstone Hydro-Core Press Manifold
The manifold’s forged brass assembly includes closely spaced tees for hydraulic separation and drain valves for isolation and future service.
February 17, 2025
Screen Shot 2025 02 17 At 9 32 22 Am
Operations
Meta Building Over 30,000-Mile Subsea Cable to Connect Five Continents
The social media company is also deploying "first-of-its-kind" routing, maximizing the cable laid in deep water.
February 17, 2025
Jbs 60c21ae293256 618ea13acf6e8
Operations
JBS to Invest $200M in its U.S. Beef Operations
The projects will expand facilities in Texas and Colorado.
February 14, 2025
Sandvik Coromant Sized
Operations
Automatic Tool Change for Turning Centers
Automatic tool change offers improved machine utilization and productivity.
February 14, 2025
An industrial manufacturing facility.
Operations
January 2025 Sees 129 New Industrial Manufacturing Projects Nationwide
There are 16 new construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.
February 14, 2025