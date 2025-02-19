International Paper Permanently Closing Four Facilities

International Paper announced the permanent closure of its recycling plant in Phoenix, a sheet feeder facility in St. Louis, a box plant in Hazleton, Pennsylvania and a Red River containerboard mill in Campti, Louisiana. The company stated that the facilities would cease operations by the end of April 2025.

The shutdowns will impact 495 hourly employees and 179 salaried employees. The company said it hopes to minimize the impact on employees by using attrition, retirements and current vacancies at its other locations. Team members at the affected locations will receive outplacement assistance, access to mental health support resources and severance benefits.

Additionally, IP anticipates that the Red River containerboard mill closure will reduce the company's annual containerboard capacity by about 800,000 tons.

The move supports the company's goal of strengthening its sustainable packaging solutions, which includes streamlining its footprint, prioritizing investments in certain facilities and advancing strategic initiatives to improve quality, reliability and service delivery.

