Is Lean Manufacturing Still the Answer?

Lean doesn't work for every manufacturer, but it's still the best way to improve production that has ever been devised.

Mike Collins
Feb 10, 2025
I Stock 1141373635
iStock/Jenson

The generic definition of Lean Manufacturing is a production system that focuses on reducing waste, creating customer value and seeking continuous process improvement. It uses tools such as Kaizen, Visual Management, Kanban, Demand Management, Just in Time, Takt Time, Root Cause Analysis, Value Stream Mapping, and the 5s. The goal is to become a world-class Lean Enterprise where Lean is the basis for everything you do in every part of the company, and, as a result, the company improves product quality, operational performance, customer satisfaction, and profitability.

The industry has seen many well-publicized examples of Lean success in large corporations, including John Deere, Nike, Textron, and Kimberly-Clark. Honeywell's Six Sigma Plus program, which focused on the Lean concept of waste elimination and variation reduction, helped the company achieve $1.2 billion in cost savings from productivity improvements in 2012. 

Lockheed Martin used a formal Lean Six Sigma program that ran 1,154 structured improvement activities, yielding more than $95 million in savings to improve productivity and competitiveness.

The list of successful Lean implementations at large corporations is long—perhaps because they have the staff and resources. However, they don't say whether the companies reached their overall objectives or simply used Lean practices for targeted cost-reduction projects. 

While many U.S. manufacturers have adopted Lean Manufacturing principles, the overall success rate is moderate, with only a small percentage achieving significant benefits. In fact, many firms have struggled with Lean, and many have abandoned implementation efforts. 

Most Lean studies show mixed results. For example, a 2007 Industry Week study found that nearly 70% of all U.S. plants used Lean, but only 2% achieved their objectives.

Another study discovered that 23% of companies achieved no progress with Lean, 35% made incremental improvements using some parts of Lean, like Kaizen, and 40% sustained a Lean culture and made significant, continuous improvements. However, as in the 2007 study, only 2% achieved all of their objectives.

The Long List of Lean Program Problems

Implementing Lean programs comes with a long list of problems, but here are some of the most significant difficulties: 

Clarity of Objectives: Many companies fail to clearly understand why they are implementing Lean. By not specifying the objectives that they are trying to achieve, companies often fail. 

Leadership Commitment: Top management must commit in a "hands-on, out-front matter," which includes staying in the office—and stopping short of delegating Lean to someone else. If leadership doesn't buy in and actively support implementation, the effort will quickly lose momentum. 

A good example is Boeing, an early adopter of Lean Six Sigma. In the pressure to deliver airplanes, Boeing used the practice of traveled work in which tasks were delayed or completed in a factory location outside of the original plan. In other words, the company was moving the plane through production with defective parts to be fixed down the line.

Traveled work violates Lean Six Sigma in terms of building quality at the source and not moving the airplane through production with defective parts. Boeing should have stopped production until the defects were addressed, but it would have led to more late deliveries.

All of Boeing's production problems caught up to them when a door plug blew out on a 737MAX in January 2024. The FAA audited the Renton and Spirit Systems plants, and Boeing failed 33 of 89 product audits. The audits found problems with manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage, and product control. 

Boeing management didn't commit to the program to change the culture or continuously improve production. Boeing supported Lean Six Sigma as long as it didn't interfere with deliveries or financial objectives.

Lean Consultants: Often hired as "experts," these consultants typically don't have experience with each client's products, processes and people. However, they must appear confident because consultants who show uncertainty are not hired. They tend to sell the idea that the principles of the Toyota Production System are universal. Still, there are big differences between a large auto assembly plant and a small machine shop. The overall lack of consultant experience is another reason for poor lean success.

Short-Term Focus: If the company is seeking short-term financial gain over long-term continuous improvement (see Boeing above), Lean is probably not the answer. Becoming a Lean enterprise requires changing every part of the company and culture, which is a commitment to a long-term process over short-term financial gains.

Improving Customer Value: Many companies claim their Lean system improves customer value without asking the customer. One way to monitor customers is via a "lost order report system." The idea is to put together a list of every order lost and then call each customer to find out the reason for it. It's difficult to prevent future lost orders or lost customers if you don't know why you lost the current order. Asking the customer to assess your products and services (mainly if you lost the order) should be part of the Lean system that covers improving customer value. 

Toyota Production System (TPS): TPS was invented by a multinational automobile manufacturer and begs the question of whether it's practical to expect all manufacturing companies to emulate the processes and culture of a large Japanese automobile manufacturer. Of course, there are many applicable principles, but most companies should not try to be Toyota. The idea that a universal Lean production program fits all businesses is an illusion.

A Look at 3 Unique Types of Manufacturers

Small Companies: Large corporations have the time, resources, and employees to allocate for Lean projects. Small businesses may not have a stable revenue stream, their cost accounting is usually primitive, and they typically don't have ERP or fancy IT systems. While consulting for the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NISTMEP), I found that all small manufacturers suffer to some degree from F.A.C.T.S.:

  • F: Fear
  • A: Limited access to capital
  • C: Cashflow problems
  • T: Limited time
  • S: Limited staff

The introduction of any new system must consider these limitations and whether a small company has the people, resources, and systems to implement Lean. 

Job Shops: Contrary to what an army of consultants claims, Lean manufacturing does not work well in high-mix, low-volume job shops or machine shops. Lean works best when there are long runs of standard products (repetitive manufacturing).

Takt time is the heart of a Lean production system and is calculated by dividing available production time by customer demand. But how can you use Takt time if every customer order differs daily? Some estimate that about 10% of lean tools apply to job shops, such as ordering raw materials, reducing setup times and the 5S principles. A better solution for job shops is a Velocity Scheduling System, a manual, visual system used to schedule jobs.

Custom Machinery Manufacturers: For many years, I manufactured custom palletizer machines. Every palletizer was built from a customer specification in which they could specify the brand and model of every part on the machine, including "one-off" parts or assemblies. Every machine was different and had to be assembled and tested for the customer at the end of the production process. 

The big problem for job shops and custom manufacturers is the Lean concept of Just-in-time (JIT) manufacturing. Like job shops, custom machinery manufacturers (with some exceptions) don't have repetitive manufacturing, which is fundamental to Lean Manufacturing requirements. There were many problems in trying to implement JIT, including:

  • Increased part costs due to the setup time required for "one-off" parts.
  • Not having inventory stock increases lead times.
  • Material handling labor costs increase because of handling individual parts instead of batches.
  • Shortages of critical parts during final assembly would result in missing the delivery date and increase overall lead times.

As a result of these problems, custom manufacturers can fail to deliver value to the customer, a primary goal of Lean. However, some Lean tools are applicable, like Kaizen, Visual Management, Kanban, Root Cause Analysis and 5s.

The Future

Lean principles are now being fused with Industry 4.0 technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), manufacturing execution systems, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. This integration is supposed to enhance visibility, real-time decision-making, and predictive maintenance to make Lean practices more effective. But you need to walk before you run, so it is wise to master the fundamentals of Lean before jumping into digital Lean.

Is lean still the best answer? Yes. Lean doesn't work for every business or manufacturer—and many companies don't reach the ultimate goal of reducing waste, achieving the best workflow, maximizing customer value or becoming a lean enterprise.

Still, Lean is the best approach to improve a production system that has ever been devised. While challenges remain, the overall trajectory of lean manufacturing adoption in the U.S. points toward sustained growth and increasing integration across industries.

Even if a company doesn't realize its goal of becoming a Lean enterprise, there is a lot of value in using specific tools to achieve cost reduction and continuous improvement.

Michael Collins is the author of a new book, "Dismantling the American Dream: How Multinational Corporations Undermine American Prosperity." He can be reached at mpcmgt.net.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
February 10, 2025
Exair Sized
Static Eliminator Neutralizes and Cleans Wide Surfaces
February 10, 2025
Mallard A
Enhanced Slim-Fit Full-Length Carton Flow Rack Lane Divider
February 10, 2025
Advance Lifts Sized
Package Lifts for Efficient Vertical Transport
February 10, 2025
Related Stories
Prima
Operations
Prima Industrie Acquires Sistec AM
A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. appears outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on April 26, 2017.
Operations
Diabetes, Obesity Drugs Fuel Eli Lilly Profit in Final Quarter of 2024
Pbs
Operations
PBS Aerospace Establishes North American HQ in Atlanta
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
February 10, 2025
Mallard A
Operations
Enhanced Slim-Fit Full-Length Carton Flow Rack Lane Divider
Full-length lane dividers help workers load and pick inventory more quickly and accurately from flow racking.
February 10, 2025
Advance Lifts Sized
Operations
Package Lifts for Efficient Vertical Transport
A solution for seamless multi-floor material movement.
February 10, 2025
President Donald Trump answers questions during a news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington.
Operations
Trump Says U.S. Steel Will Get Investment From Nippon Steel, Instead of Being Bought By It
Japan said it would provide technology to U.S. Steel mills.
February 10, 2025
The proposed Freyr Georgia facility.
Operations
Battery Firm Abandons Plan for a $2.6 Billion Plant in Georgia
The plant was supposed to hire more than 700 people.
February 10, 2025
Automation Direct 2 Sized
Operations
Additional Murrplastik Cable Entry Frames and Grommets
Cable entry frames used in conjunction with the required grommets provide easy cable installation.
February 7, 2025
Fairlane Sized
Operations
Line of Shaft Drive Rollers
These shaft drive rollers allow for more precise control over the movement of materials for more accurate positioning.
February 7, 2025
Ep293tn
Operations
Adhesives Manufacturer to Ax 72 Facilities in Cost-Cutting Blitz
The company is aggressively consolidating.
February 7, 2025
Wind turbines at the Buckeye Wind Energy are diffused by heat vapors as the are silhouetted against the rising sun, Sept. 30, 2024, near Hays, Kan.
Operations
Clean Energy Interests Sharpen a Different Message, Money and Jobs
Industry leaders emphasize the greener side of green energy.
February 7, 2025
A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. appears outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on April 26, 2017.
Operations
Diabetes, Obesity Drugs Fuel Eli Lilly Profit in Final Quarter of 2024
The drugmaker came out with a mostly better-than-expected 2025 forecast.
February 6, 2025
A Honeywell plant in Phoenix, April 4, 2020.
Operations
Honeywell to Split into Three Companies
The company will separate from its automation and aerospace technologies businesses.
February 6, 2025
Ludeca Sized
Operations
Advanced Acoustic Imaging Camera
Revolutionizing industrial maintenance with cutting-edge technology.
February 5, 2025
Control Air Sized
Operations
Gas Regulators for Low Emission Applications
These robust regulators are ideal for applications that must comply with strict fugitive emissions regulations.
February 5, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, Jan. 29, 2020, in Washington.
Economics
Trump’s Tariff Tactics Carry Higher Economic Risks Than During His First Term
Trump views tariffs as an economic elixir that can restore factories to the American heartland.
February 5, 2025
Mack’s Statesville, N.C., facility received two new presses, including this 1100-ton Milacron.
Operations
Mack Molding Makes Largest Press Investment in Over 25 Years
The company dedicated over $3 million to new presses, auxiliary equipment and automation enhancements.
February 5, 2025