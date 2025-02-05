Mack Molding Makes Largest Press Investment in Over 25 Years

Mack Molding, a custom plastics molder and supplier of contract manufacturing services, announced it made its largest investment in plastic injection molding presses in more than 25 years, with over $3 million dedicated to new presses, auxiliary equipment and automation enhancements.

The company expects the upgrade to bolster manufacturing capabilities, improve efficiency and strengthen its ability to meet increasing customer demand.

As part of this investment, Mack will install multiple new Milacron presses at its facilities. The Cavendish, Vermont, plant added an 1100-ton and a 500-ton press, while the East Arlington, Vermont plant upgraded its equipment with a 500-ton press, a 950-ton and a 1500-ton press replacing older models. The Statesville, North Carolina facility received a 610-ton and an 1100-ton press.

“These new hybrid presses will significantly enhance our manufacturing capabilities,” Mack South President Bryan Campbell said. “Compared to traditional hydraulic models, they offer improved energy efficiency, reduced cycle times and greater precision, enabling us to better serve our customers while optimizing production processes."

Mack Molding operates a fleet of over 120 plastic injection molding machines, ranging from 28 to 4,000 tons with barrel sizes from 0.6 oz. to 800 oz. With the additional capacity, the company expects to support growth across industries such as medical, industrial, and transportation.