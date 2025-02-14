State Department Halts Plan to Buy $400M Worth of Armored Vehicles from Musk's Tesla

The deal was forecast to be the largest contract of the year.

Adriana Gomez Licon
Feb 14, 2025
People protesting Elon Musk's actions in the Trump administration hold signs outside a Tesla showroom in Seattle on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
People protesting Elon Musk's actions in the Trump administration hold signs outside a Tesla showroom in Seattle on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
AP Photo/Manuel Valdes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The State Department had been in talks with Elon Musk's Tesla company to buy armored electric vehicles, but the plans have been put on hold by the Trump administration after reports emerged about a potential $400 million purchase.

A State Department spokesperson said the electric car company owned by Musk, who has become President Donald Trump's billionaire adviser aiming to dismantle agencies and downsize the federal workforce, was the only one that expressed interest back in May 2024, when Joe Biden was president.

While it was in its planning phases, the deal with Tesla was forecast to be the largest contract of the year. It shows how some of his wealth has come and was still expected to come from taxpayers before the plans were put on hold. His companies obtain hundreds of millions of dollars each year in contracts. SpaceX has secured nearly $20 billion in federal funds since 2008 to ferry astronauts and satellites into space. And Tesla had already received $41.9 million from the U.S. government, including payment for vehicles provided to some U.S. embassies.

No government contract had been given to Tesla or any other manufacturer to produce armored electric vehicles for the Department of State, the agency said.

The Biden administration had tasked the State Department to gather information from potential suppliers to buy these vehicles in September. An official request for bids was to be released in May, according to State Department data from December. But that solicitation is now on hold with no plans to issue it, the State Department said.

After reports emerged about the plans to buy from Tesla, the State Department changed the data entry on its expected contracts forecast for fiscal year 2025 late Wednesday. The State Department said it should have been entered into the system as a generic "electric vehicle manufacturer," but there is at least another entry for a different purchase that continues to list a company, German car manufacturer BMW.

Latest in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
February 11, 2025
People protesting Elon Musk's actions in the Trump administration hold signs outside a Tesla showroom in Seattle on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
State Department Halts Plan to Buy $400M Worth of Armored Vehicles from Musk's Tesla
February 14, 2025
Scout Motors shows off one of its older gasoline powered models at a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of its new electric SUV, Feb. 15, 2024, in Blythewood, S.C.
Scout Motors' Effort to Directly Sell Its Electric SUVs Where They'll Make Them Stalls
February 14, 2025
Port
Georgia Seaport Surpasses Baltimore as Top U.S. Auto Port
February 13, 2025
Related Stories
Port
Automotive
Georgia Seaport Surpasses Baltimore as Top U.S. Auto Port
Battery recyclers require a comprehensive, turnkey solution designed to safely and efficiently shred the largest commercial EV battery packs on the market, without having to discharge the battery first.
Automotive
No Disassembly or Discharge Required: Shredding the Largest EV Battery Packs in One System
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, claps as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk prepares to depart after speaking at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, on Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Automotive
Investors Bet Musk, Tesla Will Make Fortune Under Trump Even as Threats Mount
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Automotive
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
February 11, 2025
Scout Motors shows off one of its older gasoline powered models at a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of its new electric SUV, Feb. 15, 2024, in Blythewood, S.C.
Automotive
Scout Motors' Effort to Directly Sell Its Electric SUVs Where They'll Make Them Stalls
Opposition has been faced from traditional automotive dealers.
February 14, 2025
Port
Automotive
Georgia Seaport Surpasses Baltimore as Top U.S. Auto Port
Baltimore's port was shut down for weeks following a deadly bridge collapse.
February 13, 2025
Visitors look at vehicles during the Indonesian International Motor Show in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
Automotive
Electric Cars and Motorbikes Star at Indonesia's Motor Show Despite Country's Slow Uptake
Over 50 international and domestic brands were on display.
February 13, 2025
Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, left, Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe, right, with Takao Kato, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors, not in photo, pose for photographers during a joint news conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Dec. 23, 2024.
Automotive
Japanese Automakers Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi End Talks on Integrating Their Businesses
From the start, the effort had analysts puzzled.
February 13, 2025
This photo provided by Zhang Yazhou shows her damaged Tesla Model 3, left, which her father was driving when it hit two other cars before crashing to a halt against a concrete barrier in Anyang, a city in central China’s Henan province, on Feb. 21, 2021. Zhang was in the passenger seat. Her mother and her one-year-old niece were at the back.
Automotive
Her Parents Were Injured in a Tesla Crash. She Ended Up Having to Pay Tesla Damages
Tesla sued her for defamation for complaining publicly about the car’s brakes, and won.
February 12, 2025
Battery recyclers require a comprehensive, turnkey solution designed to safely and efficiently shred the largest commercial EV battery packs on the market, without having to discharge the battery first.
Automotive
No Disassembly or Discharge Required: Shredding the Largest EV Battery Packs in One System
To achieve 170 kWh to 215 kWh, battery packs typically contain over 1,000 individual cells.
February 11, 2025
Elon Musk speaks as part of a campaign town hall in support of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump in Folsom, Pa., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.
Automotive
How Elon Musk's Crusade Against Government Could Benefit Tesla
Investigations into companies like Tesla can be shut down overnight by the new leaders of agencies.
February 11, 2025
Hydro Fleet 1
Energy
HydroFleet to Build $33 Million Hydrogen Production and Fueling Facility in Georgia
The company said the site would remove 40,000 metric tons of CO2 annually from the Savannah area.
February 6, 2025
A line of unsold 2024 F150 and Lightning electric pickup trucks sit at a Ford dealership Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Denver.
Automotive
Ford Shares Slide as Automaker Forecasts Weaker Growth, Further Losses
The forecast is primarily aimed at the company's EV business.
February 6, 2025
People walk by the logo of Toyota at a show room in Tokyo, Aug. 2, 2019.
Automotive
Toyota Announces EV and Battery Push in China and U.S.
The push follows a quarterly profit surge.
February 5, 2025
Unsold 2024 Colorado and Silverado pickup trucks sit in rows outside a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Lone Tree, Colo.
Automotive
Certified Pre-owned vs. Used, Edmunds Explains Which is Better
Understanding the differences can help you make an informed choice.
February 5, 2025
Akzo Nobel Installs Hydrogen Powered Spray Booth At New Automotive Training Center
Automotive
AkzoNobel Installs Hydrogen-Powered Spray Booth at New Automotive Training Center
The facility is part of a multi-million dollar program.
February 3, 2025
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, claps as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk prepares to depart after speaking at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, on Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Automotive
Investors Bet Musk, Tesla Will Make Fortune Under Trump Even as Threats Mount
The EV maker said sales dropped in 2024, a first in more than a dozen years.
February 3, 2025
686812
Automotive
EV Maker Builds One-of-a-Kind Polar Vehicles to Take on Arctic Circle
WATCH: The three cars will make their public debut at the 2025 FAT Ice Race in Zell am See, Austria.
January 31, 2025