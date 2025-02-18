Plumbing and PVF Supplier Increasing Prices After Latest Tariff Announcement

"Despite our continued efforts to mitigate these costs, we must implement a price increase."

Manufacturing.net Staff
Feb 18, 2025
Tariffs
iStock.com/wildpixel

Plumbing and PVF supplier Matco-Norca announced plans to raise prices on materials and products imported from China, effective March 3. The company attributed the increase to the Trump administration's decision to impose a 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

Matco-Norca reported that it has transitioned 1,600 individual products to alternative countries of origin since the last Trump administration's tariff announcement in 2018. The company stated that it will continue its resourcing efforts but acknowledged, "Despite our continued efforts to mitigate these costs, we must implement a price increase."

The pricing adjustment will apply to select products in specific categories affected by the tariffs. The company said it would provide updated price lists through sales representatives and on its website, as well as a detailed document listing specific SKUs within these broader categories via regional sales managers and online.

Price increases are outlined below.

PricesMatco-Norca

