A3 Announces Revises Standard for Industrial Robot Safety

It is the first major revision since 2011.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Feb 18, 2025
Robots
iStock.com/SweetBunFactory

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) announced the publication of the revised ISO 10218, the global flagship standard for industrial robot safety, the first major revision since 2011.

The new ISO 10218 Parts 1 and 2 feature updates that focus on making functional safety requirements more explicit rather than implied. This shift enhances clarity and usability, making compliance more straightforward for manufacturers and integrators alike.

In North America, ISO 10218 had been previously adopted as ANSI R15.06 in the U.S. and CSA Z434 in Canada. Work is underway to adopt the new 10218 in both jurisdictions with new versions of R15.06 and Z434 expected to be released later this year.

Key Updates in ISO 10218 (2025)

ISO 10218 consists of two parts:

  • Part 1: Safety Requirements for Industrial Robots (Manufacturers)
  • Part 2: Safety Requirements for Industrial Robot Applications and Robot Cells (System Integrators)

Both parts have undergone revisions to address the latest safety challenges and technological advancements:

  • Clarified functional safety requirements that offer more precise safety guidelines to enhance compliance and risk mitigation.
  • Integrated safety requirements for collaborative robot applications that consolidates the previously separate ISO/TS 15066.
  • Incorporated safety guidance for manual load/unload procedures and end-effectors (sometimes called end-of-arm tooling or EOAT) from previously separate technical reports (TR 20218-1 and TR 20218-2).
  • New robot classifications with corresponding functional safety requirements and test methodologies.
  • Cybersecurity requirements pertaining to industrial robot safety.

"With automation evolving at an unprecedented pace, it is essential that safety standards keep up with the latest advancements," A3 Director of Standards Carole Franklin said. "This is a critical step in ensuring that as automation grows, worker safety remains a top priority. These revisions provide clearer guidelines and new classifications that will help manufacturers and system integrators implement the latest technology for safer robotic solutions."

Availability & Purchasing Information

The 2025 edition of ISO 10218 is now available for purchase to U.S. customers through A3. Companies and professionals looking to stay compliant with the latest safety requirements can acquire the standard through the webstore. Pricing starts at $244, with options available for digital bundles.

