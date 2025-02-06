Prima Industrie Acquires Sistec AM

Looking to strengthen its market position in sheet metal working integrated lines and systems.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Feb 6, 2025
Prima
Prima Industrie

Prima Industrie, through its Prima Power brand, announced that it acquired industrial automation company Sistec AM. The company expects the move to strengthen its market position in sheet metal working integrated lines and systems.

The acquisition also aligns with Prima Industrie's "Evolve by Integration" strategy as it looks to advance its flexible manufacturing systems.

Based in Pordenone, Italy, Sistec AM specializes in designing, developing and manufacturing robotic and customized automation systems for production processes. Featuring robotic lines, cells and high-tech assembly and control systems, the company integrates complex solutions into existing industrial frameworks to optimize efficiency and productivity across various industries.

"[The acquisition] not only expands our product offering, but also reinforces our ability to anticipate and respond to the dynamic needs of our customers in terms of integrated and scalable solutions to level up their productivity," Prima Industrie and Prima Power CEO Giovanni Negri said.

