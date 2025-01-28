$1.2B Lithium Facility Breaks Ground in Oklahoma

Chemical manufacturer Stardust Power Inc. announced that it broke ground on its $1.2 billion lithium refinery at the Southside Industrial Park in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The company expects the facility to eventually reach an annual production rate of 50,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium.

CEO and founder Roshan Pujari said the refinery would onshore critical mineral manufacturing to help address U.S. national security and supply chain risks.

Stardust Power announced the acquisition of its 66-acre site in Muskogee in December 2024. The site benefits from proximity to the country’s largest inland waterway system, road and rail networks and a workforce rooted in the oil and gas sector. It also offers a location with an adjacent 40-acre parcel of land which the company has a right of first refusal for future expansion.

The company also expects the lithium refinery to create hundreds of jobs across engineering, manufacturing and operations, with the potential for hundreds more from construction and service roles.

Stardust Power will develop the project in two phases, with the first phase focused on constructing a production line capable of producing up to 25,000 metric tons annually. The second phase will add a second production line, bringing the total annual capacity to 50,000 metric tons.

