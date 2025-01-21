GE Appliance Maker Willfully Exposed Workers to Machine Safety Hazards, DOL Finds

OSHA launched an investigation after a front-line supervisor suffered fatal injuries.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jan 21, 2025
Osha
iStock.com/Thank you for your assistant

The Department of Labor announced that a GE-brand appliances manufacturer in Decatur, Alabama failed to follow machine standards that could have prevented fatal injuries to a 58-year-old front-line supervisor trying to service a door molding machine.

OSHA inspectors opened an investigation of the July 2024 incident at Haier U.S. Appliance Solutions Inc. and found the company allowed workers to bypass the machine’s safety doors and did not use required procedures to prevent employee injuries in the carousel-like machine. 

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

OSHA cited the company, which operates as GE Appliances, for one willful violation for failing to follow lockout/tagout procedures to de-energize the machine before allowing service or maintenance. Inspectors also cited Haier for two serious violations for permitting employees to bypass interlocking safety doors to gain access to the machine and for not maintaining annual inspections for lockout/tagout procedures. 

The company faces $193,585 in proposed penalties, the maximum that OSHA can legally recommend.

This incident continues a history of 40 safety inspections dating back to 2016 at two Haier U.S. Appliance Solutions’ manufacturing facilities in Louisville, Kentucky and in Decatur. These inspections included many machine safety violations, including two repeated and two serious violations of lockout/tagout requirements cited after a 55-year-old worker’s fatality in Louisville in February 2019. 

Based in Louisville, Haier U.S. Appliance Solutions Inc. manufactures household refrigerators and freezers and employs about 1,575 people in Decatur. A subsidiary of China-based Haier Smart Home Company, Hair U.S. Appliance Solutions has appliance manufacturing facilities in Louisville and Decatur and distribution centers in Dallas, Denver, northern Georgia and northern California.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of their citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.

Latest in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 15, 2025
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship booster returns to the launch pad during a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
SpaceX Launch Accident Likely Caused by Fire That Sent Trails of Flaming Debris Near Caribbean
January 17, 2025
I Stock 1303599306
Sealy Mattress Sued After Georgia Man Found Dead Inside Locked Trailer
January 17, 2025
I Stock 2165725341
FTC Bans GM from Sharing Driving Data
January 17, 2025
Related Stories
Manufacturing Safety
Safety
Over Half of Industry Workers See Colleagues Bypass Essential Processes, Study Says
S3080 Valve Lockout Appplication 6 Hires
Safety
The Past, Present and Future of Lockout Tagout Safety Procedures
Safety
Safety
Safety Culture: Examining Common Shortcomings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 15, 2025
I Stock 1303599306
Safety
Sealy Mattress Sued After Georgia Man Found Dead Inside Locked Trailer
Location data showed that he was somewhere on the property.
January 17, 2025
I Stock 2165725341
Automotive
FTC Bans GM from Sharing Driving Data
The deal is part of a settlement over claims the automaker sold data without consent.
January 17, 2025
This image from video shows flames rising after a major fire erupted Thursday afternoon at the Moss Landing Power Plant, located about 77 miles (about 124 kilometers) south of San Francisco, Thursday, Jan.16, 2025.
Safety
Fire at One of the World's Largest Battery Plants in California Forces Evacuations
The plant contains tens of thousands of lithium batteries.
January 17, 2025
Pez candy, which contains red dye no. 3, on display at a store in Lafayette, Calif., March 24, 2023.
Safety
FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3 in Food
The move comes nearly 35 years after the dye was barred in cosmetics over potential cancer risk.
January 15, 2025
I Stock 1205491264
Safety
An Arc Flash Boundary Guide for Safety Managers
Arc flash events are so dangerous that even people far from the equipment are at risk.
January 14, 2025
A Boar's Head logo at a bodega in New York, Aug. 30, 2024.
Safety
USDA Documented Insects, Slime at Boar's Head Plants, Records Show
One inspector noted “general filth” in a room at an Indiana plant.
January 14, 2025
Forensic service workers carry remains in blue body bags during a rescue operation to rescue miners from below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.
Safety
Hundreds of Miners Are Still Trapped in Abandoned Mine
One group says more than 100 have died and 500 are still underground.
January 14, 2025
JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo., Oct. 12, 2020.
Safety
Meatpacking Giant Strikes Deal with Feds in Child Labor Investigation
The company's third-party service providers employed children in dangerous jobs.
January 14, 2025
S3080 Valve Lockout Appplication 6 Hires
Safety
The Past, Present and Future of Lockout Tagout Safety Procedures
Many in the industry are still working out how to effectively adhere to the core legal standard.
January 14, 2025
The FDA building in Silver Spring, Md., Dec. 10, 2020.
Safety
FDA Limits Toxic Lead in Some Baby Foods
The limits are voluntary, but they allow the agency to take action in the event of elevated lead levels.
January 6, 2025
I Stock 1328542085
Safety
Toxic Fumes Sicken 20 at New Mexico Cheese Plant
A mechanical failure led to acid mixing with chlorine.
January 6, 2025
I Stock 958146390
Safety
Frozen, Raw Ground Beef Could Contain Plastic, Metal Pieces
The products were shipped to a single retail location in Cincinnati.
January 6, 2025
Automated SAM systems allow for scalable inspection, ensuring 100% quality control in high-volume production.
Safety
SAM Assures Li-Ion Battery Safety, Performance
Scanning Acoustic Microscopy can non-destructively detect minute physical Li-ion battery flaws.
December 16, 2024
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown speaks during a press conference on Sept. 24, 2024, in Baltimore.
Safety
Maryland Sues Gore-Tex Maker Over PFAS Pollution
The state says company leaders kept using "forever chemicals" long after learning about the serious health risks associated with them.
December 27, 2024