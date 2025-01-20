FTC Sues John Deere for Unfair Corporate Tactics, High Repair Costs

John Deere called the lawsuit a "flagrant misrepresentations of the facts."

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jan 20, 2025
John Deere
iStock.com/lcva2

The Federal Trade Commission and the Illinois and Minnesota Attorneys General announced a lawsuit against agricultural equipment manufacturer John Deere over its practices that have allegedly increased equipment repair costs for farmers and deprived them of the ability to make timely repairs on critical farming equipment.

The FTC’s complaint alleges that, for decades, Deere’s actions have limited the ability of farmers and independent repair providers to repair Deere equipment, forcing them to rely on Deere’s network of authorized dealers for necessary repairs. According to the FTC, this has boosted Deere’s multi-billion-dollar profits on agricultural equipment and parts, growing its repair parts business while burdening farmers with higher repair costs.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

“Illegal repair restrictions can be devastating for farmers, who rely on affordable and timely repairs to harvest their crops and earn their income,” FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said. “The FTC’s action today seeks to ensure that farmers across America are free to repair their own equipment or use repair shops of their choice, lowering costs, preventing ruinous delays and promoting fair competition for independent repair shops.”

Historically, farmers have sought to repair their own equipment or relied on local, independent repair providers. However, with the increasing computerization of Deere’s equipment over the past few decades, farmers must now rely on Deere’s interactive software tool called Service ADVISOR, which Deere makes available only to its authorized dealers, the FTC’s complaint states.

An alternative repair tool exists, Customer Service ADVISOR, but it is reportedly incapable of doing all repairs on Deere agriculture equipment. Deere also allegedly fails to make the information necessary to develop a fully functional repair tool available to generic repair tool developers. 

The lawsuit seeks to require Deere to grant large tractors and combines owners, as well as independent repair providers, access to its Service ADVISOR repair tool and any other repair resources offered to authorized dealers.

In a response, Deere stated that the FTC and state attorneys general based the lawsuit on "flagrant misrepresentations of the facts and fatally flawed legal theories." 

“Our recent discussions with the Commission have revealed that the agency still lacked basic information about the industry and John Deere’s business practices and confirmed that the agency was instead relying on inaccurate information and assumptions," Deere Vice President of Aftermarket and Customer Support Denver Caldwell said.

Deere stated that the FTC filed the lawsuit amid active negotiations with the company regarding a potential resolution. The company added that it plans to introduce new self-repair capabilities, allowing customers and independent repair technicians to reprogram Deere-made electronic controllers.

Deere expects to launch the pilot in Canada and the U.S. by the second half of this year.

Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 15, 2025
Former FirstEnergy CEO Charles Jones sits in the courtroom at the Summit County courthouse in Akron, Ohio on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Former FirstEnergy Executives Indicted in Ohio Bribery Scheme
January 17, 2025
I Stock 1134115920
Labor Department Puts Spotlight on Child Labor in Slaughterhouses with 3 Settlements This Week
January 17, 2025
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, speaks to journalists after he met with his Lebanese counterpart Joseph Aoun, at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
Biden Issues Directive Allowing Cyprus to Buy American Arms From U.S. Government
January 16, 2025
Related Stories
Former FirstEnergy CEO Charles Jones sits in the courtroom at the Summit County courthouse in Akron, Ohio on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Former FirstEnergy Executives Indicted in Ohio Bribery Scheme
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, speaks to journalists after he met with his Lebanese counterpart Joseph Aoun, at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Issues Directive Allowing Cyprus to Buy American Arms From U.S. Government
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces the start of construction on a new Calgary Flames NHL hockey arena in Calgary, Alberta, July 22, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Alberta Premier Opposes Stopping Energy Shipments to U.S. as Tariff Retaliation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 15, 2025
I Stock 1134115920
Laws & Regulations
Labor Department Puts Spotlight on Child Labor in Slaughterhouses with 3 Settlements This Week
The agency has more than 1,000 open child labor investigations.
January 17, 2025
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, speaks to journalists after he met with his Lebanese counterpart Joseph Aoun, at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Issues Directive Allowing Cyprus to Buy American Arms From U.S. Government
The development is a key step after the U.S. in 2020 lifted a decades-long arms embargo.
January 16, 2025
President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters as he speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Nov. 9, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Biden's Big Semiconductor Law Will Ramp Up U.S. Chip Production, But at High Cost
Each job created could cost taxpayers about $185,000 a year.
January 15, 2025
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces the start of construction on a new Calgary Flames NHL hockey arena in Calgary, Alberta, July 22, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Alberta Premier Opposes Stopping Energy Shipments to U.S. as Tariff Retaliation
President-elect Donald Trump has said the U.S doesn't need anything from Canada.
January 14, 2025
President Joe Biden speaks after greeting reporter Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Paul Whelan at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following their release as part of a 24-person prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, Aug. 1, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Levies New Sanctions Against Russian Energy Sector
But it's up to Trump to keep them.
January 13, 2025
The Supreme Court in Washington, June 30, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Supreme Court Declines to Hear From Oil and Gas Companies Trying to Block Climate Change Lawsuits
The industry has faced a series of lawsuits saying it deceived the public.
January 13, 2025
President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, Oct. 11, 2017.
Laws & Regulations
Canada's Trudeau Urges U.S. Consumers to Consider the Harm of Trump's Tariff Threats
"No American wants to pay 25% more for electricity or oil and gas."
January 13, 2025
I Stock 1490939020
Laws & Regulations
Borealis Compounds to Pay $450,000 in EPA Settlement
The company failed to "follow the rules."
January 8, 2025
I Stock 1415178940
Laws & Regulations
Hemlock Charmed with $325 Million in CHIPS Funding
Very few companies have this particular expertise.
January 8, 2025
Sheep graze on a solar farm owned by SB Energy on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Buckholts, Texas.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Finalizes Clean Electricity Tax Credits
They say it would be a mistake for President-elect Donald Trump to try to undo them.
January 8, 2025
A sign marks the entrance to an ExxonMobil fuel storage and distribution facility in Irving, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Exxon Mobil Sues California Attorney General for Defamation Over Plastic Recycling Claims
The company seeks unspecified damages and retractions of "defamatory statements."
January 8, 2025
Eiji Hashimoto, chairman and CEO of Nippon Steel Corporation, attends a press conference at their company headquarters Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Tokyo.
Laws & Regulations
Nippon Steel Stands Firm on U.S. Steel Takeover; Denies Risks Cited by Biden
The steelmaker's chief executive said the deal is "clearly beneficial for both nations."
January 7, 2025
President Joe Biden speaks at a reception for new Democratic members of Congress in the State Dining Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Issues Ban on Offshore Drilling in Most Federal Waters
President Trump vows to undo it.
January 6, 2025
This is a portion of US Steel's Edgar Thomson Works in Braddock, Pa., on Sunday, Apr., 28, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Nippon, U.S. Steel File Suit Against Biden Administration, Union and Rival After $15B Deal Scuttled
The steelmakers say it was a political decision that had no rational legal basis.
January 6, 2025