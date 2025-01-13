Supreme Court Declines to Hear From Oil and Gas Companies Trying to Block Climate Change Lawsuits

The industry has faced a series of lawsuits saying it deceived the public.

Lindsay Whitehurst
Jan 13, 2025
The Supreme Court in Washington, June 30, 2024.
The Supreme Court in Washington, June 30, 2024.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it won't hear an appeal from oil and gas companies trying to block lawsuits seeking to hold the industry liable for billions of dollars in damage linked to climate change.

The industry has faced a series of cases alleging it deceived the public about how fossil fuels contribute to climate change. Governments in states including California, Colorado and New Jersey are seeking billions of dollars in damages from things like wildfires, rising sea levels and severe storms. The lawsuits come during a wave of legal actions in the U.S. and worldwide seeking to leverage action on climate change through the courts.

In Hawaii, Sunoco and Shell appealed to the Supreme Court after losing in front of the state's highest court on a lawsuit from the city of Honolulu. Other companies that have faced lawsuits elsewhere include Chevron, Exxon Mobil and BP.

The companies argue emissions are a national issue that should instead be fought over in federal court, where they've successfully had suits tossed out.

"The stakes in this case could not be higher," attorneys wrote in court documents. The lawsuits "present a serious threat to one of the nation's most vital industries."

Sunoco is based in Dallas, and Shell is based in London and has U.S. headquarters in Houston.

The American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, said declining to hear the Honolulu case now means the companies could face more lawsuits from activists trying to "make themselves the nation's energy regulators."

"I hope that the Court will hear the issue someday, for the sake of constitutional accountability and the public interest," said Adam White, a senior fellow at the institute.

The Democratic Biden administration had weighed in at the justices' request and urged them to reject the case, saying it's fair to keep it in state court at this point — though the administration acknowledged that the companies could eventually prevail.

The incoming Republican Trump administration is expected to take a sharply different view of environmental law and energy production.

Honolulu argued it's made a strong case under state laws against deceptive marketing and it should be allowed to play out there. "Deceptive commercial practices fall squarely within the core interests and historic powers of the states," attorneys wrote.

Environmental regulations, meanwhile, have not always fared well overall before the conservative-majority court. In 2022, the justices limited the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. In June, the court halted the agency's air-pollution-fighting "good neighbor" rule.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2025
The Supreme Court in Washington, June 30, 2024.
Supreme Court Declines to Hear From Oil and Gas Companies Trying to Block Climate Change Lawsuits
January 13, 2025
President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, Oct. 11, 2017.
Canada's Trudeau Urges U.S. Consumers to Consider the Harm of Trump's Tariff Threats
January 13, 2025
I Stock 1490939020
Borealis Compounds to Pay $450,000 in EPA Settlement
January 8, 2025
Related Stories
President Joe Biden speaks after greeting reporter Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Paul Whelan at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following their release as part of a 24-person prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, Aug. 1, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Levies New Sanctions Against Russian Energy Sector
Chips Act
Laws & Regulations
Amkor Technology to Receive Up to $407M in CHIPS Funding
Military
Laws & Regulations
Vermont Military Contractor Will Pay $426K Settlement for Using Foreign Parts in Products
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 8, 2025
President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, Oct. 11, 2017.
Laws & Regulations
Canada's Trudeau Urges U.S. Consumers to Consider the Harm of Trump's Tariff Threats
"No American wants to pay 25% more for electricity or oil and gas."
January 13, 2025
I Stock 1490939020
Laws & Regulations
Borealis Compounds to Pay $450,000 in EPA Settlement
The company failed to "follow the rules."
January 8, 2025
I Stock 1415178940
Laws & Regulations
Hemlock Charmed with $325 Million in CHIPS Funding
Very few companies have this particular expertise.
January 8, 2025
Sheep graze on a solar farm owned by SB Energy on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Buckholts, Texas.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Finalizes Clean Electricity Tax Credits
They say it would be a mistake for President-elect Donald Trump to try to undo them.
January 8, 2025
A sign marks the entrance to an ExxonMobil fuel storage and distribution facility in Irving, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Exxon Mobil Sues California Attorney General for Defamation Over Plastic Recycling Claims
The company seeks unspecified damages and retractions of "defamatory statements."
January 8, 2025
Eiji Hashimoto, chairman and CEO of Nippon Steel Corporation, attends a press conference at their company headquarters Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Tokyo.
Laws & Regulations
Nippon Steel Stands Firm on U.S. Steel Takeover; Denies Risks Cited by Biden
The steelmaker's chief executive said the deal is "clearly beneficial for both nations."
January 7, 2025
President Joe Biden speaks at a reception for new Democratic members of Congress in the State Dining Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Issues Ban on Offshore Drilling in Most Federal Waters
President Trump vows to undo it.
January 6, 2025
This is a portion of US Steel's Edgar Thomson Works in Braddock, Pa., on Sunday, Apr., 28, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Nippon, U.S. Steel File Suit Against Biden Administration, Union and Rival After $15B Deal Scuttled
The steelmakers say it was a political decision that had no rational legal basis.
January 6, 2025
Chips Act
Laws & Regulations
Amkor Technology to Receive Up to $407M in CHIPS Funding
The company expects to create about 2,000 manufacturing jobs.
January 6, 2025
Robbie Macias, Aemetis vice president of biogas, with Wickstrom Jersey Farms manager Brent Wickstrom on a dairy digester in Hilmar, Calif., May 9, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Environmental Groups Sue Over California Support for Polluting Biofuels
The lawsuits target the state's low-carbon fuel standard.
December 20, 2024
Military
Laws & Regulations
Vermont Military Contractor Will Pay $426K Settlement for Using Foreign Parts in Products
A federal law requires the government to give preference to products made and sourced in America.
December 19, 2024
Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from well heads as wildfire smoke hangs in the air near Calgary, Alberta, May 12, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Tariff Threats Cast Shadow Over U.S. Reliance on Canada for Majority of Oil Imports
More than 50% of crude oil imported to the U.S. comes from Canada, up from 33% in 2013.
December 19, 2024
President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Pledges to Cut U.S Greenhouse Gases by More Than 60%
President-elect Donald Trump, however, favors boosting the production of fossil fuels.
December 19, 2024
Prison Sentence
Laws & Regulations
Man Gets 24 Months in Prison for Stealing Tesla Trade Secrets
The defendant made over $1.3 million on stolen trade secrets.
December 18, 2024