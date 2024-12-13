MakingChips Celebrates 10 Years with Expansion to Six Podcasts

MakingChips, a pioneering podcast network dedicated to empowering manufacturing leaders, marks its 10th anniversary with a significant expansion. Founded by Jason Zenger in 2014, MakingChips has grown from its original podcast to a robust network of six distinct shows, each catering to different facets of the manufacturing industry.

The new additions to the MakingChips network include "Making Sparks," which focuses on welding and fabrication, and "Lights Out," an insightful podcast on automation. "Buy the Numbers" delves into the critical metrics that drive manufacturing success, while "At The Boring Bar" offers a relaxed setting for in-depth conversations about the industry over a drink. “Machine Shop Mastery” provides thought leadership, tips, tricks, advice and insight about successful machine shops.

Jason Zenger, the visionary behind MakingChips, along with his partners, Nick Goellner, Mike Payne and Paul Van Metre, have been instrumental in shaping the network's growth and direction. Their deep understanding of the manufacturing landscape and commitment to providing valuable content have been key to the network's success. Under the new leadership, MakingChips continues to be a vital resource for manufacturing professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge and skills.

"Our mission has always been to equip and inspire manufacturing leaders," said Jason Zenger, Founder of MakingChips. "With the expansion of our podcast network, we are able to offer even more specialized content that addresses the diverse needs of the manufacturing community."

MakingChips' expansion reflects its dedication to staying at the forefront of industry trends and providing relevant, actionable insights. Each podcast in the network is designed to address specific challenges and opportunities within the manufacturing sector, ensuring that listeners have access to the information they need to thrive in their careers.

The original MakingChips podcast remains a cornerstone of the network, offering practical advice and expert interviews that resonate with manufacturing leaders. The addition of new shows allows MakingChips to cover a broader range of topics, from the intricacies of welding and automation to the financial aspects of running a manufacturing business.

As MakingChips celebrates this milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-quality content that empowers manufacturing professionals. The network's expansion is a testament to its ongoing dedication to innovation and excellence in the field of podcasting.

For more information about MakingChips and its expanded podcast network, visit https://www.makingchips.com.

