NEPCON JAPAN 2025 to Highlight the Role of Japanese Market in Global Electronics R&D Growth

The exhibition for electronics R&D, manufacturing and packaging tech, will return January 22-24.

RX
Dec 12, 2024
NEPCON JAPAN 2025 to highlight the role of the Japanese market in global electronics R&D growth.
RX Global

NEPCON JAPAN, Asia's exhibition for electronics R&D, manufacturing and packaging technology, is set to return for its 2025 edition from January 22-24 at Tokyo Big Sight.

As Asia’s leading trade show for electronics manufacturing, packaging and R&D technology, this event is expected to host 1,800 exhibitors and attract over 87,000 global visitors. Attendees can also look forward to 200 free-to-attend conference sessions, offering insights from industry leaders shaping the future of electronics.

The 2025 show underscores Japan's pivotal role in driving innovation and growth in global electronics R&D. As technological advancements accelerate, NEPCON JAPAN provides a crucial platform for innovators, researchers and manufacturers to share ideas and explore groundbreaking solutions.

Expanded Power Device & Module Expo

A major highlight of NEPCON JAPAN 2025 is the Power Device & Module Expo, which will showcase advancements in cutting-edge power technologies. The expo features the highly anticipated Power Device Summit, including a special panel discussion by top power device manufacturers like Samsung, Intel and Qualcomm.

Attendees can explore transformative trends in power devices through these expert-led sessions.

A Unified Platform for Cross-Industry Innovation

NEPCON JAPAN offers an integrated experience, as part of a larger strategy by RX Japan to create an all-encompassing platform for innovation. The event will host five interconnected trade shows under one roof:

  • AUTOMOTIVE WORLD will present advancements in autonomous driving, EV technologies, connected vehicles and more
  • Factory Innovation Week will focus on transforming manufacturing processes with AI-powered robotics, IoT solutions and automation systems redefining industrial operations
  • SMART LOGISTICS EXPO will highlight the latest innovations in supply chain management, including AI-driven inventory systems and autonomous delivery robots
  • WEARABLE EXPO, Japan’s only trade show dedicated to wearable devices, will present developments in health tech, industrial applications and AR/VR technologies

“By bringing together experts, innovators and industry leaders, we’re creating a platform to foster innovative ideas and where businesses can thrive,” said Masaki Soda, RX Japan Executive Officer, Group Vice President, Div 3. “We’re excited to welcome professionals from across the globe to experience the latest technologies and solutions driving change.”

Through the event’s comprehensive approach, RX Japan aims to maximize synergies between industries and create a unique environment where professionals can explore innovations across multiple sectors. This strategy also provides a streamlined, all-access experience for exhibitors and visitors alike, giving them a one-stop-shop to explore the latest innovations and trends that are shaping the future of electronics, automotive, logistics and wearable technologies.

Don’t Miss the Opportunity: Register to Visit

NEPCON JAPAN is your chance to experience groundbreaking innovations, connect with global industry leaders and stay ahead of emerging trends shaping the future of technology. Whether you’re seeking new solutions, partners or trends, this event offers opportunities to discover what’s next across the R&D and tech industries.

Register now to secure your spot and experience this event firsthand. Know more about NEPCON JAPAN 2025 via this link

