72% of Executives Increasing Marketing Investments Across Product, Digital and Demand Generation

The study polled over 215 marketing executives.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Dec 11, 2024
Marketing
iStock.com/SOMKID THONGDEE

Alexander Group, a revenue growth consultancy to Global 2000 companies, announced the results of its 2024 Marketing Growth Plays for Commercial Excellence Survey. In the study, marketing leaders spoke about their priorities and strategies for properly aligning resources, managing talent and generating demand.

“Across industries, we’re seeing marketing executives bridge product and digital strategy and execution with strategic growth plays,” Alexander Group principal and practice leader Kevan Savage said. “They’re investing more in product innovation and are leveraging data, talent competencies and new operating models to drive superior commercialization."

The survey also identified the top five initiatives that marketing executives are prioritizing to accelerate their growth goals:

  • Organizing for growth
  • Achieving functional excellence
  • Enhancing product commercialization strategy
  • Expanding digital coverage
  • Optimizing demand generation and fulfillment

As businesses look to pave their way toward long-term success, they’re keeping a close eye on AI.

Many respondents believe that AI, once sufficiently mature, will be the value-add that up-levels internal teams and reduces organizational dependency on outsourced agencies. Additionally, 60% of respondents believe that AI will have a high impact on their internal creative capabilities.

